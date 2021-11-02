U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Barclays US Consumer Bank Commits $1 Million to Delaware State University to Advance Pathways to an Inclusive Economy in Underserved Communities

·5 min read

The recently established Global Institute for Equity, Inclusion and Civil Rights at DSU will be supported by Barclays and will address pressing global challenges through the university's existing entities

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the one-year anniversary of Barclays' global commitment to its Race at Work agenda, the firm's US Consumer Bank announced its financial investment of $1 million to Delaware State University for the 2021-2022 school year, which will extend its intellectual capital to help solve some of the most pressing global issues through the university's recently established Global Institute for Equity, Inclusion and Civil Rights.

(PRNewsfoto/Barclays)
(PRNewsfoto/Barclays)

"Our partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are a critical component of our Race at Work agenda," said Azura Mason, Global Head of Race at Work, Barclays. "We are committed with our time, talent and resources to truly make a difference in the communities we serve. HBCUs are not only a talent pool, but they are also on the forefront of creating solutions for societal inequity. Delaware State University is a leader in the HBCU community, and we are glad to continue our long-standing partnership."

"Delaware State University's relationship with Barclays US Consumer Bank has been strong for a decade," said Dr. Tony Allen, President, Delaware State University. "While we certainly celebrate the magnitude of this particular gift, what we particularly treasure is Barclays' long-term commitment to our students and our ideal of equal educational access for all. This is the true definition of partnership, and there are many students and alumni who have benefited from it."

The Global Institute supports and integrates existing entities at the university and partners with organizations and diverse leaders with a shared value and social infrastructure to target resources to historically marginalized communities. The Institute primarily focuses on building equitable opportunities for global communities of color through community and economic development; case studies; market data; analytics; and participants' actual lived experiences. To address global challenges and share proven pathways to transform communities, established entities include:

  • The Center for Neighborhood Revitalization Research was established to bridge the research-practice gap in community and neighborhood revitalization by serving as the research partner with communities, nonprofit and social service providers, and government agencies.

  • The Center for Health Disparities is focused on the solution-based research for understanding the disparate impact of disease and infection on communities of color. The center is anchored in the university's new Molecular Diagnostic and Human Genomic testing lab.

  • The Academy of Healing Trauma Institute supports professionals to skillfully address adverse childhood experiences, race-based trauma, community violence, and organizational trauma.

  • The Center for Global Africa is designed to connect and advance the mutual capacity of Africa, the Diaspora, and HBCUs to devise institutional collaborations under the aegis of the African Union to foster joint 21st-century progress.

The exclusive partnership with Barclays will also provide access to a guest lecture series with the bank's senior leadership and establish programming focused on economic empowerment. Funding for the initiative will be distributed as a part of the bank's Community Reinvestment Act program.

"The critical piece here is access, both for our students and our researchers, to Barclays' incredible intellectual capital," said Dr. Michael Casson, Dean of the College of Business and Interim Director of the Global Institute. "The insights and benefits of professional experience they will receive is invaluable in terms of creating and sustaining the kinds of impactful partnerships we are trying to create, while simultaneously better preparing our students for their chosen careers."

"At Barclays, we are deeply committed to economic growth and increasing access to capital in underserved communities," said Adam Ahmad, Community Reinvestment Act Officer, Barclays US Consumer Bank. "The economy is not working for everyone, and too many communities of color are locked out of pathways to work and opportunity. We will continue to invest above and beyond what is required by CRA."

About Barclays US Consumer Bank
Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, POS Finance, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.barclays.com.

About Delaware State University
Delaware State University is an 1890s Land Grant Historically Black University that is recognized by US News & World Report as the #3 public HBCU in America. Having expanded enrollment by nearly 60% since 2009, the R2 Research University aspires to becoming the nation's most diverse, contemporary HBCU. Already the nation's #1 provider of professional pilots of color; Delaware's #1 provider of teachers, nurses, accountants, and social workers of color, and the #1 choice nationwide for Dreamers, the University has remained firmly committed to access to a high-quality, low-cost education for ALL.

As Delaware's only public four-year, doctoral-granting institution, Delaware State University has a statewide footprint including the main campus and the Living and Learning Campus (home of the Early College High School) north of Dover, Delaware; the Downtown DSU campus in the city; DSU Riverfront and Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington/New Castle County; two experimental farms; and facilities at the Delaware AirPark in Cheswold and in Georgetown in Sussex County.

Delaware State University Logo
Delaware State University Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barclays-us-consumer-bank-commits-1-million-to-delaware-state-university-to-advance-pathways-to-an-inclusive-economy-in-underserved-communities-301414302.html

SOURCE Barclays

