Barcode Label Printer Market size to grow by USD 1,332.88 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 30% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The barcode label printer market is estimated to grow by USD 1,332.88 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.09%. APAC is estimated to account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. Several countries in APAC recently witnessed significant growth in their manufacturing and logistics sectors, which led to an increased demand for barcode label printers to streamline operations and improve productivity. In addition, the adoption of automated labeling solutions in various industries has accelerated the demand for barcode label printers in the region. Furthermore, RFID has emerged as a highly efficient and reliable alternative to traditional barcode labels, and several key players in the market are offering RFID-enabled printers to meet the growing demand. Hence, such factors lead to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. For comprehensive analysis on the market size of the historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Barcode Label Printer Market 2023-2027

Barcode Label Printer Market - Vendor Landscape

The barcode label printer market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a higher market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products.

Company Profiles

The barcode label printer market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brady Corp., Brother Industries Ltd., cab Produkttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co., Honeywell International Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Panth Enterprise, Postek Technologies Inc., SATO Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., WINCODE Technology Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Story continues

Barcode Label Printer Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes, the increasing need for better inventory management, and the growing e-commerce industry. However, the increased adoption of RFID printers is hindering market growth.

Increasing acceptance of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes is driving the growth of the barcode label printer market in particular. 2D barcodes such as QR, Data Matrix, and Portable Data File 'PDF'417 are increasingly being used in retail, medical, transportation, and logistics. QR Codes are the most commonly used two-dimensional barcodes in the industry. Users can also scan from mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. PDF417 consists of four bars and spaces, and each pattern is 17 units long. This 2D barcode is primarily used for inventory management in the retail, healthcare, and transportation industries. Additionally, Data Matrix barcodes are commonly used to mark small items in a square or rectangular pattern called a matrix. They are mainly used in warehousing where information is encoded in the form of text or numeric data. 2D barcodes are compact and can store much more information than 1D barcodes. They are easy to read because they can hold information both horizontally and vertically.

The biggest challenge hindering the growth of the barcode label printer market is the increasing adoption of RFID printers. RFID label printers are used to print labels that contain information such as unique IDs and electronic product codes, and the labels are marked with barcodes and human-readable text by the printer. RFID tags have non-volatile memory and can potentially store up to 8 KB of information (minimum 32 bits of reserved memory). In addition, smart RFID printers are well accepted among consumers, as they can process common RFID inlays and have a large data storage capacity. Additionally, they are easy to maintain and integrate into existing network technologies.

Key Trends

The rise of omnichannel retail is a key market trend driving the growth of the barcode label printer market. Retailers sell their products and goods through multiple mediums such as brick-and-mortar stores, m-commerce, and e-commerce, known as omnichannel retail. With the rise of the internet and improvements in network infrastructure, retailers are beginning to expand their reach and revolutionize their customers' shopping experiences. Inventory visibility is key to online retail success and is critical for vendors to develop middleware solutions for specific end-user segments.

Technavio includes key trends, drivers, and market challenges in the report, which will help clients improve their growth strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a Sample Report

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Barcode Label Printer Market - Market Segmentation

This barcode label printer market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (industrial printers, desktop printers, and mobile printers), application (manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the industrial printers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industrial printers are mainly used for high-volume applications such as job labeling and warehouse labeling. These printers can also be used for demanding applications. Industrial printers from various vendors are used for asset management, compliance labeling, cross-docking, lab sample tracking, receiving and shipping, reverse logistics, work-in-progress tracking, inventory management, information labeling, and job labeling will be quality management. Due to these advantages, the demand for industrial printers is expected to increase during the forecast period.

To learn some key insights on the segments and their impact on the market growth, request a sample report!

Related Reports:

The portable printer market size is expected to increase by USD 8.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.11%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and others), technology (thermal, inkjet, and impact), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for combining mobility and document solutions is notably driving the portable printer market growth.

The 3D printer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 25,095.58 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (industrial 3D printer and desktop 3D printer), technology (fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in consumer interest in 3D customized products is notably driving market growth.

Gain instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports and market intelligence.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Barcode Label Printer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,332.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brady Corp., Brother Industries Ltd., cab Produkttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co., Honeywell International Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Panth Enterprise, Postek Technologies Inc., SATO Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., WINCODE Technology Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Reports

Table of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global barcode label printer market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Industrial printers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Desktop printers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Mobile printers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Avery Dennison Corp.

12.4 Barcodes Inc.

12.5 Brady Corp.

12.6 Brother Industries Ltd.

12.7 cab Produkttechnik GmbH and Co. KG

12.8 Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

12.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

12.10 GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co.

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

12.12 Postek Technologies Inc.

12.13 SATO Holdings Corp.

12.14 Seiko Epson Corp.

12.15 Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co. Ltd.

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

12.17 Zebra Technologies Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Barcode Label Printer Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barcode-label-printer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-332-88-million-from-2022-to-2027--apac-to-account-for-30-of-the-market-growth---technavio-301803072.html

SOURCE Technavio