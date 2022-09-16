Barcode Printers and Consumables Market Expected to Witness a Healthy CAGR of 8.0%, to top a valuation of US$ 14,375.28 Mn by 2032: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

In 2022, the U.S. is anticipated to account for around 30.3% in the barcode printers and consumabless market. Sales in the U.S. barcode printers and consumables market are expected to grow at 9.0% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The barcode printers and consumables market is set to expand that its market space at a promising average CAGR of 8.0% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around USD 14,375.28 Mn by 2032 while it holds a revenue of USD 6.658.5 Million in 2022.



FMI’s research report on market explains the rising market dynamics is an outcome of the higher adoption of barcodes in the production sector along with innovative ideas pushing producers to manufacture industry-specific barcodes.

Customer-centric production is further advanced with the advent of customization, AI-based analysis, and innovative content suggestions, fueling the sales of barcode printers and consumables. This strategy is adopted by the major players of the market. Modern-age data collection technologies such as barcode scanners and fruitful marketing techniques involving consumables are pushing the producers to adopt barcodes, which eventually expands barcode printers and consumables market size.

The advent of wireless barcode printers and consumables in its industrial application as well as its usage in desktop creates lucrative opportunities for the barcode printers and consumables market.

However, the memory system and programmable logic controllers create failed attempts declines the sales of barcode printers and consumables.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

United States holds the 30.3% of global barcode printers and consumables market and is anticipated to hold its position with a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to higher number of retail stores and spreading digitization.

China holds 8.3% of global barcode printers and consumables market and is likely to hold its position with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growth is owed to the demand for higher efficiency, automation, and increased manufacturing units.

Another Asian market, Japan thrives at a CAGR of 7.0 in the global barcode printers and consumables market, attributing its growth to the higher demand from pharmaceuticals and logistics industries.

Direct thermal printers are the most successful based on the printing technology due to the lower impact on the environment due to the elimination of poly-based binding materials.

Healthcare industry is the biggest application segment in the barcode printers and consumables market.





Story continues

“The future for barcode printers and consumables looks promising as digitization penetrates the market. Lately, brands deal with the user interface issues to fix the issues related to it. The use of barcode tags in logistics and supply chain management ensures efficient inventory management, effective movement of shipments within logistics networks, and effective monitoring of manufacturing and assembly processes. This transforms the market into a futuristic market.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Market participants are focused on minimizing wastage and innovative solutions to reduce environmental impact by implementing unique and sustainable labeling solutions for the apparel and retail industry. In addition to this, the key players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio through product launches and innovations in their existing products and expanding their global presence through acquisitions and expansion.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, a manufacturer of marking, tracking, and computer printing technologies, announced that it had completed the acquisition of Matrox Imaging Company (Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.), a developer of advanced machine vision components and software systems.

Avery Dennison, a leading manufacturer announced in August 2021 that it has achieved BioPreferred certification from the USDA (US Dept. of Agriculture) for C4200, a new hot melt adhesives offering brands new opportunities to market sustainable packaging to their customers.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the barcode printers and consumables market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Product Type (Herb Extracts, Spice Extracts), Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Food, Beverages, Personal Care, Nutraceutical, Pharmaceutical), Sales Channel (Direct sales, Indirect sales), across seven major regions of the world.

