U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.25
    -22.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,821.00
    -153.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,845.50
    -89.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.30
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.53
    +0.43 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.20
    -4.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.14 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1464
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1950
    -0.2620 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,773.28
    -362.53 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.13
    -14.26 (-2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,541.73
    -334.18 (-1.20%)
     

Barcode Printers and Consumables Market Expected to Witness a Healthy CAGR of 8.0%, to top a valuation of US$ 14,375.28 Mn by 2032: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

In 2022, the U.S. is anticipated to account for around 30.3% in the barcode printers and consumabless market. Sales in the U.S. barcode printers and consumables market are expected to grow at 9.0% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The barcode printers and consumables market is set to expand that its market space at a promising average CAGR of 8.0% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around USD 14,375.28 Mn by 2032 while it holds a revenue of USD 6.658.5 Million in 2022.

FMI’s research report on market explains the rising market dynamics is an outcome of the higher adoption of barcodes in the production sector along with innovative ideas pushing producers to manufacture industry-specific barcodes.

Customer-centric production is further advanced with the advent of customization, AI-based analysis, and innovative content suggestions, fueling the sales of barcode printers and consumables. This strategy is adopted by the major players of the market. Modern-age data collection technologies such as barcode scanners and fruitful marketing techniques involving consumables are pushing the producers to adopt barcodes, which eventually expands barcode printers and consumables market size.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15581

The advent of wireless barcode printers and consumables in its industrial application as well as its usage in desktop creates lucrative opportunities for the barcode printers and consumables market.

However, the memory system and programmable logic controllers create failed attempts declines the sales of barcode printers and consumables.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • United States holds the 30.3% of global barcode printers and consumables market and is anticipated to hold its position with a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to higher number of retail stores and spreading digitization.

  • China holds 8.3% of global barcode printers and consumables market and is likely to hold its position with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growth is owed to the demand for higher efficiency, automation, and increased manufacturing units.

  • Another Asian market, Japan thrives at a CAGR of 7.0 in the global barcode printers and consumables market, attributing its growth to the higher demand from pharmaceuticals and logistics industries.

  • Direct thermal printers are the most successful based on the printing technology due to the lower impact on the environment due to the elimination of poly-based binding materials.

  • Healthcare industry is the biggest application segment in the barcode printers and consumables market.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15581

The future for barcode printers and consumables looks promising as digitization penetrates the market. Lately, brands deal with the user interface issues to fix the issues related to it. The use of barcode tags in logistics and supply chain management ensures efficient inventory management, effective movement of shipments within logistics networks, and effective monitoring of manufacturing and assembly processes. This transforms the market into a futuristic market.says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Market participants are focused on minimizing wastage and innovative solutions to reduce environmental impact by implementing unique and sustainable labeling solutions for the apparel and retail industry. In addition to this, the key players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio through product launches and innovations in their existing products and expanding their global presence through acquisitions and expansion.

  • Zebra Technologies Corporation, a manufacturer of marking, tracking, and computer printing technologies, announced that it had completed the acquisition of Matrox Imaging Company (Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.), a developer of advanced machine vision components and software systems.

  • Avery Dennison, a leading manufacturer announced in August 2021 that it has achieved BioPreferred certification from the USDA (US Dept. of Agriculture) for C4200, a new hot melt adhesives offering brands new opportunities to market sustainable packaging to their customers.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

Click Here for Barcode Printers and Consumables Market 279 pages TOC Report

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the barcode printers and consumables market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Product Type (Herb Extracts, Spice Extracts), Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Food, Beverages, Personal Care, Nutraceutical, Pharmaceutical), Sales Channel (Direct sales, Indirect sales), across seven major regions of the world.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape

Industrial Safety Footwear Market – The Industrial Safety Footwear Market size exceeded US$ 9.50 Bn in 2020 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of over 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Industrial Cybersecurity Market – The industrial cybersecurity market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2022 - 2032). The global industrial cybersecurity market is forecasted to be valued at US$ 20.7 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 43.5 Bn by 2032.

Positive Displacement Pump Market – The global positive displacement pumps market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 13.78 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 21 Billion by registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Gaskets and Seals Market – The global gaskets and seals market is anticipated to hold a market value of USD 102 Bn by 2026, while recording a CAGR of 5.4% during the assessment period.

Vibration Control Systems Market - Vibration Control Systems Market By System (Vibration Controls, Motion Controls, Automation Control), End Users (Mining & Quarrying, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Transportation, Food Manufacturing, Bev. & Tobacco Textile Mills, Bi-Products, Chemical mfg., Electrical Equip), Sales Type (O.E.M, Aftermarket) & Region - Forecast 2021 – 2031

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • Adobe-Figma deal: 'I've never seen a level of investor hatred' like this, analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.

  • Why ChargePoint, QuantumScape, and Blink All Jumped Today

    35 states just gained approval for their plans to develop EV charging infrastructure using resources from the $5 billion allocated in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

  • FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble

    FedEx withdrew its full year earnings guidance as macro trends 'significantly worsened,' sending share tumbling in extended trading.

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • Adobe stock sinks on $20 billion Figma acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses how Adobe stock is moving after it announced earnings and a deal with online design tools maker Figma.

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Got Trounced on Thursday

    A victim of the recent sell-offs in tech stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had another tough session on the market Thursday. The cutting prognosticator was Vijay Rakesh of Mizuho Securities. Rakesh trimmed the level he feels is ideal for Nvidia stock to $205 per share, from his previous $225.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • STORE Capital Stock Surging on Buyout: Here's What You Need to Know

    Another REIT is being taken private in a big all-cash buyout, but the purchase price might end up even higher.

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. To skip our analysis of Steve Cohen’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. With a […]

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Automotive Lidar Stocks to Put on Your Radar

    While more and more automakers are adopting lidar technology for safer driving, a clear leader in the space has yet to emerge. Lidar, which stands for "light detection and ranging," uses lasers to allow cars to "see" other vehicles and potential obstacles in their path. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has always been the lidar darling -- largely for being one of the first to go public, and early to win high-profile production contracts with Volvo for hands-free, eyes-off highway driving, and from Polestar.

  • Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity

    The stock market stayed on the defensive on Thursday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) continued to lose ground in the aftermath of Tuesday's latest economic report on consumer prices. Often, the best sign of attractive investment opportunities comes when institutional investors start to make strategic acquisitions of assets they believe are undervalued. The latest announcement from STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) early Thursday gave evidence that real estate investment trusts  might be one area that bargain-hunting investors should examine more closely for possible ideas.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • In the wake of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) latest US$1.0b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $29.30, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day.

  • Better Buy: CVS Health vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance

    CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) are two top names in healthcare. Will this trend continue, and are investors better off going with CVS, or can Walgreens rally from its lower price point? CVS makes sense as an investment for risk-averse investors looking for diversification and overall stability.

  • SoFi Technologies Could Soar in 2023 According to This Analyst

    In this video, I will talk about the recent SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) upgrade by Bank of America analyst Manav Bhatia. The bank upgraded SoFi from neutral to buy and raised its price target from $8 per share to $9 per share.