U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.00
    -11.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,471.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,215.25
    -86.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.90
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.86
    +4.19 (+5.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.30
    -8.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0810
    -0.0038 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2296
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0100
    +0.2130 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,684.62
    -720.48 (-2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.16
    -9.05 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,173.41
    +131.93 (+0.47%)
     

A Barcode Unlocks Indonesia’s Billion-Dollar Informal Economy

  • 1/5

    A Barcode Unlocks Indonesia’s Billion-Dollar Informal Economy

  • 2/5

    A Barcode Unlocks Indonesia’s Billion-Dollar Informal Economy

  • 3/5

    A Barcode Unlocks Indonesia’s Billion-Dollar Informal Economy

  • 4/5

    A Barcode Unlocks Indonesia’s Billion-Dollar Informal Economy

  • 5/5

    A Barcode Unlocks Indonesia’s Billion-Dollar Informal Economy

Claire Jiao and Grace Sihombing
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- From food carts lining Jakarta’s raucous streets to wet markets in Indonesia’s most remote villages, one type of barcode is becoming ubiquitous.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The quick-response code, or QR, lets customers make payments by scanning it with their mobile phones. It’s fast, easy and cheap for merchants — applying for your own QR code costs less than $2 — helping it find widespread adoption among satay stalls and roadside sellers known as warung. Cash is making less of an appearance, and some shops won’t accept it at all.

The uptake is paving the way for Indonesia to capture the billions of dollars of informal economic activity overlooked in taxation and even statistics due to small businesses’ reliance on cash. Over 22 million merchants have signed up and the total is set to double this year to 45 million. That’s about half the number of merchant locations accepting Visa payments globally.

“I applied for QR because buyers kept asking for it,” said Widodo, 47, who sells “rujak buah” or fruit salad topped with spiced palm sugar on the back streets of Jakarta’s business district. He got a QR code in January, after 25 years of accepting only cash. Today, a third of his daily revenue comes via QR payments.

He’s found it more convenient, not just for his customers, but also himself. With buyers using e-money to transact, his hands are freed up from having to collect bills and give out change. Instead, he makes quick work cutting up mangoes and pineapples to satisfy the crowd of office workers waiting for their snack.

Merchants like Widodo are making it easier for Indonesia to bring its small businesses — accounting for over 60% of national output — into the formal economy and within the tax office’s reach. Regional governments are among the earliest to benefit as their revenue rises 11% a year with QR helping businesses pay local taxes.

The pandemic has accelerated a global shift to digital finance. In Indonesia, that move found an early champion in the central bank.

In January 2020, well before Covid-19 spurred lockdowns across the world, Bank Indonesia required digital payment services to use standardized QR codes known as QRIS — pronounced as Chris — to ensure all banks and electronic wallets are interoperable. Customers can use their GoPay app to top-up their Bank Mandiri e-wallet or pay at a GoFood stall with their OVO account.

“Indonesia was one of the few to act early and decisively by mandating the use of a unified QR payment system,” said Davids Tjhin, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group in Jakarta. Standardization made QR more convenient for consumers and cheaper for merchants, spurring faster adoption, he said.

Indonesia is now a distant first place in Southeast Asia both in the use of e-wallets and QR payments. The value of QR transactions has risen exponentially to hit 98.5 trillion rupiah ($6.5 billion) last year, and should gain further traction as the central bank doubles the transaction limit to 10 million rupiah.

“Gone are the days when merchants need to have card terminals, which are costly,” said Budi Gandasoebrata, managing director at GoTo Financial, which oversees the nation’s most widely-used e-wallet GoPay. “Today, with just a printer and an image file they can start accepting payments in QR.”

Indonesia’s young population and pervasive mobile-phone use helped QR become the perfect springboard for it to leave cash behind. That’s true at least in major cities.

For the easternmost islands, central bank officers must brave seas and drive armored trucks for days to distribute cash. This year, they will give out about 3 trillion rupiah of new bills to 85 islands so people there can transact as old cash tends to tear or stain. Bank Indonesia expects broader QR use to reduce the need for their grueling cash journeys.

Facial Recognition

Soon, you may not need a mobile phone to use QR. The central bank is testing facial recognition technology for places like schools where students aren’t allowed to carry phones. They can shop in the canteen using money in their bank accounts by showing their faces.

Bank Indonesia is also setting its sights beyond the border. It’s doing a pilot run with Singapore and Thailand to integrate their QR payment systems, while Malaysia is set to follow. Singapore has linked its system with India and Malaysia. The Philippines seeks to quicken its QR rollout by requiring banks to adopt the national standard by July.

Indonesia’s success will be a useful blueprint. Southeast Asia needs to remain a “first mover” to “maintain a high degree of controllability” over the rapid expansion of digital finance, said incoming Bank Indonesia Deputy Governor Filianingsih Hendarta, who oversaw QRIS’s development.

“The future of money, payments are undoubtedly digital,” she said. “There is no room for us to just sit and wait.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Economists Split on Whether Australia Will Pause Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists are divided over whether the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise interest rates for an 11th consecutive meeting or pause its most aggressive tightening cycle since 1989 amid cooling economic momentum.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTesla Deliveries Ris

  • Endeavor Group Nears Deal to Acquire Vince McMahon’s WWE

    (Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. for about $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTesla Deliveries Rise to Record After Slashing Prices on EVsThe entertai

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Oil prices surge, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, and which had been expected to stick to 2 million bpd of cuts already in place until the end of 2023. The latest reductions could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, the head of investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said on Sunday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Deliveries Fall Short; Oil Soars On Surprise OPEC+ Output Cut

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record but missed views again, How will TSLA stock react after breaking out Friday? China EV rivals also reported deliveries.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    Crude futures were surging Sunday evening after OPEC and its allies announced a surprise production cut.

  • Can I Actually Retire at 30 With $10 Million?

    The sum of $10 million might sound like a lot – and to the average person, it is. But what if you want to retire at just 30 years old and potentially live another 40, 50 or even 60 years … Continue reading → The post Is $10 million Enough to Retire at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • Bitcoin Liquidity is Drying Up as Crypto ‘Tourists’ Recoil From Industry Disorder

    (Bloomberg) -- By just about any measure, Bitcoin liquidity remains low, despite the cryptocurrency’s eye-catching upsurge this year. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTesla Deliveries Rise to Record After Slashing Prices on EVsInvestors have been paying more on trades because of

  • Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies announced a surprise output cut, while Exxon Mobil Corp. is due to update investors on the company’s plans to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of a net-zero future. Here are five notable charts to watch in global commodities as the first trading week of April gets underway.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at C

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s La

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.