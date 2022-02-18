Bardasz Announces New Website Launch

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bardasz, a leading data solutions provider in the petroleum industry is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at www.bardasz.com. For over 7 years company has been providing real-time data aggregation, storage, visualization, analytics, and consulting services primary focused in Mexico and other countries in Latin America. Over this time many of their products and service-based solutions have advanced to meet the ever-changing technical trends and challenges of the energy industry. Additionally, Bardasz will now expand their business to include the North American market. For these reasons, Bardasz decided to publish an entirely new website.

The new site features a modern design, updated software and service specifications, bios of the company leadership, new information about the company culture as well as the vision and mission statements. The new site will also include client user access to the Bardasz software as a service (SaaS) suite of solutions.

The new website has been launched at the right time, said Pablo Perez, CEO. "Over the past 7 years the Bardasz company has transformed from just a few staff in a single location to nearly 50 employees located in multiple countries. We have continuously improved our software and our service delivery systems to become a leader in real-time and WITSML (Wellsite Information Transfer Standard Markup Language) solutions. Soon we will add solutions for OSDU (Open Group Open Subsurface Data Universe) and other key data standards for the energy industry so our clients can seamlessly share and extract more value out of the data."

Bardasz's new website will be updated on a regular basis with new product/solution launches, case studies, white papers, industry news, events, corporate milestones, etc. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website at www.bardasz.com or contact us to speak with one of our experts.

About Bardasz

Bardasz is an independent and vendor neutral data solutions provider in the energy industry. What differentiates Bardasz is their focus on data governance, data quality, reliability, and interoperability using key industry standards such as WITSML, ETP, and OSDU. Bardasz provides solutions rather than mere software products only. Their new tagline "Solutions Beyond Technology" expresses this principle. Their aim is to seamlessly unlock the value of the data for better and faster decision making so their clients can increase operational efficiency, minimize risks, reduce costs, and maximize return on investment.

