Bardi Co. and PRE IPO CLUB Launch a Joint Venture for Private Markets

PRE IPO CLUB
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA and MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / PRE IPO CLUB, a leading venture investors' club, has formed a partnership with Bardi Co., a prominent Registered Investment Adviser and Broker Dealer, to strengthen their respective private market businesses.

Bardi Co. and PRE IPO CLUB share the view that the current state of Pre-IPO platforms is dire, and that there are several impediments to customer satisfaction, including limited access to late-stage venture deals, exorbitant fees, insufficient due diligence, and excessive selling.

The joint venture will lead to a new way for investors to access Pre-IPO investments, based on more clarity, low costs, and better analysis.

"If we don't act, the private markets will continue putting off investors; disaffection is high already, and yet there are enticing opportunities that will materialize when the market turns around," said Edoardo Zarghetta, Co-Founder of PRE IPO CLUB.

"This is a fantastic opportunity that allows Bardi Co.'s clients to access secondary private investment opportunities. Working together with PRE IPO CLUB will offer our accredited clientele thorough analysis, an expedited investment selection process, and lower fees," said Chris Manfre, Bardi Co. Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

Manfre added: "Through our RIA structure, our accredited investors will have access to PRE IPO CLUB, and we will be able to advise on selected investment opportunities based on our customers' individual investment goals."

Zarghetta summed up the goal of this initiative: "We created this joint venture to combine PRE IPO CLUB's private deal expertise with Bardi Co.'s asset management capabilities. We are thrilled to be able to provide our clients with this new platform."

PRE IPO CLUB, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture
PRE IPO CLUB, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture

About Bardi Co.

Bardi Co. is Registered Investment Advisor, investment bank and asset manager implementing the highest standards of quality, analytical rigor, ethics and insight. Bardi Co. differentiates itself from other firms through technical sophistication, persistence, good judgment, and a unique international cultural understanding. For more information, visit www.bardico.com/

PRE IPO CLUB, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture
PRE IPO CLUB, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture

About PRE IPO CLUB

PRE IPO CLUB is the leading Club for Venture Investors, buying U.S. companies small and big with our own capital. We are opportunistic and speculate on valuations, with twenty investments in five key verticals: Money & Payments, Space & Defence, Software & AI, Logistic and Mobility and Food & Housing. PRE IPO CLUB is affiliated with Bardi Co. a FINRA and SIPC member. For more information, visit www.preipo.club

Contacts: Edoardo Zarghetta | Ph. (786)-600-1227 | edoardo@preipo.club

SOURCE: PRE IPO CLUB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719425/Bardi-Co-and-PRE-IPO-CLUB-Launch-a-Joint-Venture-for-Private-Markets

