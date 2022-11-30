U.S. markets closed

Bare Metal Cloud Market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, and Segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global bare metal cloud market size is projected to grow by USD 10,993.03 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.59% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bare Metal Cloud Market 2023-2027

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global bare metal cloud market as a part of the Internet services and infrastructure market, which covers companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services. The market covers companies that provide services and infrastructure for the Internet industry, including data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. It also includes companies providing hosting services.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market - Five Forces

The global bare metal cloud market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • Threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Bare Metal Cloud MarketSegmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user, type, and region.

  • The BFSI segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. BFSI firms have invested significantly in cloud infrastructure. Increasing online activities and the integration of blockchain technologies in the BFSI industry require high-end proactive processing over a cloud network. These factors are driving the growth of this segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global bare metal cloud market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bare metal cloud market.

  • North America held 39% of the global bare metal cloud market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of secured cloud services. Prominent vendors are upgrading their offerings to maintain their market share owing to the competition among various hosted bare metal cloud providers.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

  • The increasing online content with high Internet penetration is driving the global bare metal cloud market growth.

  • Private companies and public sector organizations store their critical information on the cloud.

  • Furthermore, payment card companies and banks are encouraging online transactions and payments through the Internet.

  • However, due to cases related to data theft, phishing, and cyberattacks, end-users are adopting bare metal cloud solutions. The deployment of bare metal cloud solutions helps organizations improve efficiency and productivity, which helps them meet their business demands.

Recent trends influencing the market

  • The emergence of hyper-convergence technology is a key trend in the market.

  • A hyper-convergence infrastructure solution is a software-defined approach. It includes a combination of storage, computing, and virtual computing technologies in a single physical unit X-86-based server.

  • This solution reduces the complexities in storage systems by lowering power consumption and optimizing space, which helps improve the operational efficiency, speed, and agility of bare metal cloud solutions.

  • Large and medium-sized organizations are increasingly investing in hyper-converged infrastructure-based storage solutions. For instance, Dell Inc. provides hyper-converged storage solutions that use web-scale technologies and architecture.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • System integration and interoperability issues are challenging the global bare metal cloud market.

  • These issues mainly arise when organizations update their IT systems or merge their IT infrastructure with that of acquired companies.

  • The integration of multiple bare metal cloud systems and advanced technologies on traditional IT infrastructure can lead to several cross-platform system integration issues.

  • Therefore, vendors should integrate efficient bare metal cloud systems in organizations, along with cloud infrastructure, with the help of an IT team with expertise in managing the IT infrastructure.

What are the key data covered in this bare metal cloud market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bare metal cloud market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the bare metal cloud market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the bare metal cloud market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bare metal cloud market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The cloud-managed services market size is projected to grow by USD 52.62 billion with a CAGR of 10.37% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (large enterprise and small and medium enterprise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The cloud security solutions market size is projected to grow by USD 8.63 billion with a CAGR of 15.16% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and others), component (cloud IAM, cloud e-mail security, cloud DLP, cloud IDS/IPS, and cloud SIEM), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Bare Metal Cloud Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023 -2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.59%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 10,993.03 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.94

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bigstep Cloud Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., E2E Networks Ltd., Equinix Inc., G2.com Inc., Internap Holding LLC, International Business Machines Corp., IPXO UK Ltd., Leaseweb Global BV, Limestone Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Platform9 Systems, Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., United Internet AG, and Zenlayer Inc.

Market  Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global bare metal cloud market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.5 Bigstep Cloud Ltd.

  • 12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 12.7 E2E Networks Ltd.

  • 12.8 Equinix Inc.

  • 12.9 G2.com Inc.

  • 12.10 Internap Holding LLC

  • 12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.12 Limestone Networks Inc.

  • 12.13 Lumen Technologies Inc.

  • 12.14 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.15 Rackspace Technology Inc.

  • 12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 United Internet AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bare-metal-cloud-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301688969.html

SOURCE Technavio

