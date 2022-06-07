U.S. markets closed

Bare Metal Cloud Market Size to Grow by USD 11.35 billion | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bare metal cloud market will be driven by factors such as the increasing online content with high Internet penetration, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. With the increase in internet penetration, people are sharing personal information on the Internet, especially on social media. In addition, private companies and the public sector are storing their critical information in the cloud. Payment card companies and banks are encouraging customers to make online transactions and payments using the Internet. Card numbers and passwords are being stored online. As a result, cases such as data theft and phishing are on the rise, along with the emergence of new types of attacks. Hence, end-users are increasingly adopting bare metal cloud solutions to secure their systems from cyber threats.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bare Metal Cloud Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bare Metal Cloud Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The bare metal cloud market size is expected to grow by USD 11.35 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 41.25% during the forecast period.

For more insights into market dynamics, Request a Sample Report

Bare Metal Cloud Market: Trend

The emergence of advanced analytics solutions is a trend in the market. Advanced analytics enables companies to understand the data generated through various sources and gain insights into consumer behavior. The adoption of predictive analytical tools is increasing gradually across enterprises. Bare metal cloud using hyper-converged storage is in the nascent stage in terms of technology. Large and medium-sized organizations are increasingly investing in hyper-converged infrastructure-based storage solutions. Vendors such as Dell Inc. provide hyper-converged storage solutions that use web-scale technologies and architecture. In addition, IBM and Oracle are expected to adopt these solutions.

Bare Metal Cloud Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by end-user:

  • Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into BFSI, government, IT & telecom, healthcare, and others.

  • The BFSI segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

  • The increasing online activities, such as online banking and online insurance with the integration of blockchain technologies in the BFSI industry, require high-end proactive processing over a cloud network.

Segmentation by Geography:

  • Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

  • North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

  • The increased use of the Internet for day-to-day activities and critical operations will drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

  • The US and Canada are the key countries for the market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. View an Exclusive Sample Report

Bare Metal Cloud Market: Major Vendors

The bare metal cloud market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including CenturyLink Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Joyent Inc., Limestone Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc. among others.

For more details about key vendors and vendor offerings, Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports:

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hyperscalers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026s

Bare Metal Cloud Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.25%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 11.35 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

38.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

CenturyLink Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Joyent Inc., Limestone Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End user

  • 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CenturyLink Inc.

  • 10.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.5 Equinix Inc.

  • 10.6 GoDaddy Inc.

  • 10.7 Internap Corp.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Joyent Inc.

  • 10.10 Limestone Networks Inc.

  • 10.11 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.12 Rackspace Technology Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bare-metal-cloud-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-11-35-billion--technavio-301561036.html

SOURCE Technavio

