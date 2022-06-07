Bare Metal Cloud Market Size to Grow by USD 11.35 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bare metal cloud market will be driven by factors such as the increasing online content with high Internet penetration, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. With the increase in internet penetration, people are sharing personal information on the Internet, especially on social media. In addition, private companies and the public sector are storing their critical information in the cloud. Payment card companies and banks are encouraging customers to make online transactions and payments using the Internet. Card numbers and passwords are being stored online. As a result, cases such as data theft and phishing are on the rise, along with the emergence of new types of attacks. Hence, end-users are increasingly adopting bare metal cloud solutions to secure their systems from cyber threats.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bare Metal Cloud Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The bare metal cloud market size is expected to grow by USD 11.35 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 41.25% during the forecast period.

Bare Metal Cloud Market: Trend

The emergence of advanced analytics solutions is a trend in the market. Advanced analytics enables companies to understand the data generated through various sources and gain insights into consumer behavior. The adoption of predictive analytical tools is increasing gradually across enterprises. Bare metal cloud using hyper-converged storage is in the nascent stage in terms of technology. Large and medium-sized organizations are increasingly investing in hyper-converged infrastructure-based storage solutions. Vendors such as Dell Inc. provide hyper-converged storage solutions that use web-scale technologies and architecture. In addition, IBM and Oracle are expected to adopt these solutions.

Bare Metal Cloud Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by end-user:

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into BFSI, government, IT & telecom, healthcare, and others.

The BFSI segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

The increasing online activities, such as online banking and online insurance with the integration of blockchain technologies in the BFSI industry, require high-end proactive processing over a cloud network.

Segmentation by Geography:

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

The increased use of the Internet for day-to-day activities and critical operations will drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

The US and Canada are the key countries for the market in North America.

Bare Metal Cloud Market: Major Vendors

The bare metal cloud market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including CenturyLink Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Joyent Inc., Limestone Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc. among others.

Bare Metal Cloud Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 38.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CenturyLink Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Joyent Inc., Limestone Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

