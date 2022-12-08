U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,958.18
    +24.26 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,751.53
    +153.61 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,065.86
    +107.31 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.37
    +13.46 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.10
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.33 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4860
    +0.0780 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2228
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6070
    +0.0830 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,974.22
    +142.77 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.25
    +4.56 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Bare Metal Cloud Market will worth USD 29.44 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·9 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Bare Metal Cloud Market Size By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprise), By End-User (Healthcare, IT, BFSI, Retail, and Telecommunication), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Bare Metal Cloud market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the bare metal cloud market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/bare-metal-cloud-market/143/request-sample

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as enterprise size, end-user, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Bare Metal Cloud market are IBM Corporation, Internap Corporation, Bigstep, Joyent, Incorporation, Centurylink Incorporation, Limestone Networks, Inc, Scaleway Incorporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Lumen, Equinix, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, Incorporation, Packet, Google, Spotinst, Storm, Amazon Web Services, Inc, MEDIA TEMPLE, Microsoft, and Alibaba Cloud, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Bare Metal Cloud market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

In a bare-metal cloud, a customer rents specified hardware resources from a remote service provider. It offers hardware resources without any operating systems or virtualization infrastructure deployed. Commercial cloud service infrastructure enables the segmentation and sharing of servers and storage arrays by several clients by enabling the virtualization and division of compute, storage, and database resources. However, there are drawbacks, notably those related to resource competition, despite the flexibility and cost advantages that virtualized computing instances provide. Virtual networks and execution environments that are not sufficiently isolated are likewise dangerous. The bare-metal cloud solves these issues by providing customers with access to distinct physical resources. The bare-metal cloud is a great option for big data applications and workloads with a lot of transactions that have a hard time with latency. Bare-metal cloud services are provided by the majority of the biggest cloud vendors, including Oracle, AWS, IBM, and Rackspace. When it comes to cloud services, renting a raw, dedicated server from a managed service provider is akin to using bare-metal services (MSP). Similar to conventional dedicated servers, bare-metal instances offer direct access to the system hardware without having a hypervisor deployed. In contrast to conventional dedicated servers, some bare-metal instances are offered on demand and charged by the hour.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/143

Scope of Bare Metal Cloud Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year            

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

By Enterprise Size, By End-User, region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

IBM Corporation, Internap Corporation, Bigstep, Joyent, Incorporation, Centurylink Incorporation, Limestone Networks, Inc, Scaleway Incorporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Lumen, Equinix, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, Incorporation, Packet, Google, Spotinst, Storm, Amazon Web Services, Inc, MEDIA TEMPLE, Microsoft, and Alibaba Cloud, among others

Segmentation Analysis

Large Enterprise segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The enterprise size segment is small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. During the forecast period, large enterprises are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The dominant market category is made up mostly of large enterprises, particularly those in the banking sector. Large firms must manage their workloads when processing a lot of data, which is why. For banks and brokers, being able to use high-performance computing is crucial.

The BFSI segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-user includes healthcare, IT, BFSI, retail, and telecommunication. The BFSI segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need for bare-metal cloud services in the banking sector is primarily driven by the rise in transactions and the information that goes along with them. Additionally, the critical requirement for high security and data protection during online banking, secure transactions, and access violations has fueled demand for bare metal cloud solutions. Additionally, financial institutions as a whole rely heavily on technology and data. In domains including risk analytics, derivatives pricing, quantitative modeling, portfolio optimization, and bank stress testing, high-performance computing (HPC) is increasingly employed to quickly finish challenging computations on enormous data sets.

For more information about Bare Metal Cloud Market Infographics

Regional Analysis                                                         

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Bare Metal Cloud include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

  • North America region witnessed a major share. North America is home to globally renowned players such as; Google, Apple, NVidia, and others. The demand for bare metal cloud services is greatly influenced by the existence of such technological giant in the region. These competitors rely on bare metal cloud services, which are anticipated to drive market growth throughout the projection period. The nation boasts the most data centres and is making headway in the contest for cloud adoption. Many SMEs in the nation are investing more and more in the cloud computing and services industry, which is anticipated to produce enormous opportunities for the market vendors in the region.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's Bare Metal Cloud market size was valued at USD 0.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 16% from 2022 to 2029.
Germany is contributing to the European Data Infrastructure initiative, which aims to improve local cloud and data capabilities. The German government is also in charge of the Gaia-X effort, which aims to make the European cloud region independent. According to a sector expert, when purchasing new IT or digital services, 45% of German companies give cloud enablement top priority. Frankfurt serves as the infrastructure center for Germany's digital economy. Frankfurt is the leader in Germany and Europe for both data center density and proximity to important internet hubs. Thanks to DE-CIX, which has maximum transfer speeds of approximately two terabits per second and manages 90% of German and 35% of European Internet traffic, Frankfurt is home to the largest Internet hub in the world.

  • China

China Bare Metal Cloud’s market size was valued at USD 0.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2029. The industry is being fueled by rising internet traffic in China coupled with technological advancements in electrical components. Bare metal cloud provides the dedicated servers, great performance with continuous scale, and highest level of customization. Growing reliance on data bases and the IT sector is a clear indication of the market, which is expected to drive demand in China.

  • India

India's Bare Metal Cloud market size was valued at USD 0.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2029. India is expected to gain a significant market share throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of prominent players InfoTech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, L&T, Tata Communication Services, and other businesses in the region. Additionally, India, a powerhouse for startups, is anticipated to considerably influence the industry. Given that India's economy is one of the world's fastest-growing, the nation is anticipated to experience a variety of expansion prospects in the future.
Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, chemical, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the development and advancement in end-user industries.

Buy Now Full Reporthttps://greyviews.com/checkout/143/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com
Web: https://greyviews.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Metal 3D Printing Market Size By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Technology (Selective Laser Sintering, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Laser Metal Deposition, Laminated Object Manufacturing, Selective Laser Melting, and Others), By Application (Prototyping, Functional Parts, and Tooling), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Power & Energy, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/metal-3d-printing-market/174

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Size By Type (Persistent and Non-persistent), By Offering (Solution and Services), By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), By Application (BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market/168

Navigation Satellite System Market Size By Type (Regional Constellations, Satellite-based Augmentation Systems, and Global Constellations), By Application (Rail, Aviation, Consumer Solutions, Road, Agriculture, Surveying, and Other), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/navigation-satellite-system-market/162

Team Collaboration Tools Market Size By Software Type (Conferencing Software and Communication & Coordination Software), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/team-collaboration-tools-market/158

Bare Metal Cloud Market Size By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprise), By End-User (Healthcare, IT, BFSI, Retail, and Telecommunication), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/bare-metal-cloud-market/143

Loyalty Management Market Size By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Organization (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, Hospitality, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transportation, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/loyalty-management-market/142

3D House Construction Market Size by Construction Method (Extrusion, Powder Bonding, and Others), By Type (Concrete, Metal, Composite, and Others), By End-User (Infrastructure and Building), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/3d-house-construction-market/119

Dark Fiber Market Size By Type (Single Mode Fiber and Multimode Fiber), Network Type (Metro and Long Haul), End User (Internet Service Providers, BSFI, Oil and Gas Industry, Telecommunications Industry, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/dark-fiber-market/118

3D Rendering Market Size By Component (Software [On-premise, Cloud], Service), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SME), By Application (Product Design & Modeling, Animation, Visualization & Simulation), By End-use (Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC), Automotive, Gaming, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment), Regions, Segmentation, and projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/3d-rendering-market/117

Monolithic Microwave IC Market Size by Component (Power Amplifiers, Low-noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters, Mixers, Voltage-controlled Oscillators, and Frequency Multipliers), Material Type, Technology, Application, Aerospace & Defense, CATV, and Wired Broadband, Test and Measurement, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/monolithic-microwave-ic-market/64


Recommended Stories

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • Should Samsung Buy This Longtime Technology Partner?

    The consumer electronics giant is growing closer and closer to OLED technology partner Universal Display. Should the two companies join forces at this point?

  • Oil prices fall on prospect of Keystone resumption, weakening demand

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Thursday on the prospect of a key Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline that shut after a leak returning to service soon, putting a hefty amount crude back into the market at the same time that global economic slowdowns raised fuel demand fears. Brent crude lost 67 cents, or 0.9%, to $76.50 a barrel by 11:29 a.m. EST (1629 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.84. Oil prices rose after the company announced the closure of the line, which was shut at about 8 p.m. CT Wednesday (0200 GMT Thursday), but the market has since changed its sentiment.

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD Forays Malaysia With $113M Deal

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY), the Chinese EV company backed by Warren Buffett, forged a 500 million ringgit ($113 million) tie-up with Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd as it made its electric vehicle debut in Malaysia. Sime Darby will be BYD's exclusive distributor in Malaysia, with the first showroom to open later this month, Bloomberg reports. They plan to have 20 dealerships by next year and 40 by 2024. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trim Holdings In This Tesla Competitor Ag

  • Five energy companies are seeing big stock buying from their executives after this year’s big run

    Oil will trade a lot higher next year, and energy stocks are still cheap. It will trade up 16% on average next year and spike up over 25%, says Francisco Blanch, the Bank of America head of global commodities and derivatives research. In a press briefing last week, he predicted Brent crude oil (BRN00) will average $100 per barrel next year, and trade as high as $110.

  • Top 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing Countries in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten semiconductor manufacturing countries in the world. For more countries, head on over to Top 5 Semiconductor Manufacturing Countries in the World. Semiconductor fabrication is one of the most lucrative yet one of the most difficult industries in the world. Chips are responsible for […]

  • This Stock Continues to Ignore the Bear Market of 2022

    Cutting-edge aircraft and next-generation spacecraft maker Northrop Grumman has been ignoring the 2022 bear market and has been trending higher the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a positive trend and confirms the price gains. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has stayed above the zero line for much of the past year.

  • Short Sellers’ Damning Reports May Get Harder to Google

    (Bloomberg) -- Targets of damning reports by short sellers and other critics of corporate performance can insist that Google cuts internet search links to the research — but only if they can show it’s wrong, according to the European Union’s top court. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Workin

  • FedEx's top HR exec, Chris Winton, leaves to take role at Tesla working for Elon Musk

    MBJ reported last month that FedEx’s top HR executive, Chris Winton, had left the job to take an outside position. Now we know who his new boss is: Elon Musk.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Swisscom, Deutsche Telekom AG and Telefonica

    Swisscom, Deutsche Telekom AG and Telefonica have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Wow! Buffet Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Making Big Moves in the USA

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and its recent investment updates in Arizona that can create tailwinds for the semiconductor industry. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

    Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014 and is heading Tesla's Asia Pacific operations, is in Austin this week. Giga Texas, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

  • Exxon’s US Workers Get Inflation-Busting Pay Hike as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is awarding US employees above-inflation pay increases just weeks after the Texas oil giant posted its highest quarterly profit, underlining how strong 2022 has been for the fossil-fuel industry while other sectors like technology and finance cut jobs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the

  • There's Reason For Concern Over Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Price

    It's not a stretch to say that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:REGN ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of...

  • U.S. extends three firms' export ban over China exports

    The U.S. Commerce Department will continue to deny three U.S.-based firms' export privileges, the government announced on Thursday, saying the companies had illegally exported satellite, rocket and defense technology to China. The extension came after new concerns about Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc, Rapid Cut LLC and U.S. Prototype Inc, which the Commerce Department said in a June 7 order had sent technical drawings and blueprints from U.S. customers to manufacturers in China to 3-D print satellite, rocket and defense-related prototypes without authorization.

  • Attention, Walmart Shareholders, You May See Lower Prices Ahead

    Walmart Inc. has rallied from lows in May and June into late November. Prices moved above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines in late October. The slopes of both the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages turned positive in November and we can see a buy signal from the golden cross -- the 50-day line crossed above the 200-day moving average line.

  • Shell, Exxon face delays in exiting California oilfield

    German asset manager IKAV in September agreed to pay $4 billion for Aera Energy, a Shell-Exxon business that produces nearly 25% of California's oil output. The closing is expected by the end of the first quarter next year, said Patrick Evans, a spokesperson for IKAV.

  • This once good company has created two great ones – investors should own both

    Market noise has been loud this year and it has been difficult for investors to look beyond the hysteria whipped up by their peers to focus on information and fundamentals. Sentiment has also been highly changeable, which has led to volatile stock prices that in many cases materially diverge from underlying business valuations.

  • Power Metals Welcomes Winsome's Managing Director to the Board

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV :PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that Winsome Resources' (ASX: WR1) ("Winsome") Managing Director Chris Evans has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

  • Can you still retire on $1 million? That’s what today’s millionaires want to know.

    The financial turmoil of this year has given us many more opportunities for retirement portfolios than existed a year ago.