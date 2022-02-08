U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

Barfresh Enters Distribution Arrangement with G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers, Inc., the Largest Independently Owned and Operated Pepsi Franchise Bottler

Barfresh Food Group Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • BRFH

Twist & Go Product to be Distributed Through G&J Pepsi’s Chilled Distribution Network

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced it has entered into a distribution arrangement with G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers, Inc. (“G&J Pepsi”). The arrangement is the result of a pilot program between the two companies whereby G&J Pepsi successfully tested the operational capability of its distribution network to sell and handle Barfresh product, as well as measured customer feedback to the product. Under the distribution arrangement, G&J Pepsi will purchase Barfresh’s Twist & Go product and distribute it to its customers through its chilled distribution network. This is the same network through which G&J Pepsi also distributes other nationally known brands such as Tropicana, Kevita and Naked Juice. The arrangement has already started generating revenue for both Barfresh and G&J Pepsi.

G&J Pepsi is the largest independently owned and operated Pepsi franchise bottler and partners with some of the biggest global beverage brands such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Dr Pepper, Gatorade, Lipton, Starbucks, Aquafina, Muscle Milk, Bang, Rockstar and Bubly sparkling water.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Barfresh has been able to attract top-tier distributors looking to add our excellent products to their lineup. G&J Pepsi works with over 30 of the best global beverage brands and we are excited to have successfully moved from a pilot program to a full rollout with their customers. Pepsi products are in almost every type of retail account in the United States, including schools, and we believe this arrangement will create incredible value for G&J Pepsi with the addition of Barfresh’s Twist & Go product.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

About G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc.

G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. is the largest 100% family-owned and operated bottler in the PepsiCo franchise system. Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, G&J Pepsi employs more than 1,600 people at 12 production, distribution and sales facilities. G&J Pepsi’s products are distributed within the company’s franchise territory of 61 counties in Ohio and Kentucky with a population of more than 4 million people. G&J Pepsi offers an extensive beverage portfolio including Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Mug Root Beer, Dr Pepper, Crush, Tropicana Fruit Beverages, Bang and Rock Star Energy Drinks, Starbucks iced beverages, Lipton Teas, Ocean Spray, Bubly, Aquafina, LifeWTR, Gatorade and Muscle Milk.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company's commercial progress, and success of its strategic relationship(s). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "grow", "expand", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "hypothetical", "potential", "forecast" and "project", “continue,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Investor Relations
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254
John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson
ICR
646-277-1283
Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com


