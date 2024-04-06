In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall shares two of his favorite dividend stocks that happen to be as cheap as they've been in almost a half-decade. Stocks discussed include Brookfield (NYSE: BN), Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 4, 2024. The video was published on April 5, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 4, 2024

Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Bargain Hunting for Dividends: 2 High-Yield Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in 4 Years was originally published by The Motley Fool