Barge Transportation Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Size, Share, Growth & Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·3 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

List of Key Players Covered in the Barge Transportation Market are Kirby Corporation (Texas, U.S.), Ingram Marine Group (Tennessee, U.S.), SEACOR Holdings (Florida, U.S.), American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) (Indiana, U.S.), PTC Logistics (Florida, U.S.), Neska Container Line B.V. (Dordrecht, Netherlands), PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) (Singapore), Heartland Barge (Illinois, U.S.)

Pune, India, March 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global barge transportation market size is predicted to inflate on account of the surging usage in inland waterways for delivery in numerous industries such as chemicals, agricultural products, and so on.

Industry Development:

June 2021: Ingram Marine Group grouped with Cenac Marine Services, Main Iron Works, and other shareholders to hold a ceremony regarding the M/V Adrienne M. Moore and honoring of the M/V Tom Cornwell.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/barge-transportation-market-103571


Barge Transportation Market Growth Factors:

Barge transportation can be measured as a cost-friendly and great-capacity method of transportation in comparison with other approaches of transport, such as road, rail, and air.

Barges can sustain higher loads and guarantee safety, predominantly when it comes to the mobility of large volumes of cargo. Consequently, the implementation of barges is predicted to upsurge over the forecast period.

  • Rise In E-Commerce Business and Policy support to Drive The barge transportation market Growth

  • Growing Digitalization in Automotive to Propel Market Growth

  • Increase in Vehicle Production and Sales Will Set a Positive Trend for Market Growth

  • New Technological Advancement in Bearing Will Improve Market Growth

  • Increasing Digitization to Set a Positive Trend for Market Growth

  • Rising Focus of Governments for Imposition of Strict Regulatory Standards on Automotive Industry to Drive Market Growth

  • Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT)-based Technology to Fuel Market Growth

  • Increased Use Of Emerging New Game-Changing Technologies to Set a Positive Trend For barge transportation market Growth


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/barge-transportation-market-103571


Market Segments:

  • By type, the global market is segregated into tank barge, opened, and covered.

  • Based on product type, the global market is segmented into dry cargo, liquid cargo, and gaseous cargo.

  • In terms of application, the global barge transportation market is divided into agricultural products, coal & crude petroleum, food & beverages, chemicals, and others.

  • On the basis of region, the global market is separated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.


Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold maximum barge transportation market share and is owing to the surging trade activities and manufacturing boost. Countries in the Asia Pacific region have been observed to mark prosperous revenue growth.

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/barge-transportation-market-103571


Competitive Landscape:

The pivotal players implement numerous tactics to boost their position in the market as pioneering companies. Among the bunch of strategies, one effective plan is procuring corporations to spur the brand value among users.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

  • Kirby Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

  • Campbell Transportation Company Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

  • Ingram Marine Group (Tennessee, U.S.)

  • SEACOR Holdings (Florida, U.S.)

  • American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) (Indiana, U.S.)

  • PTC Logistics (Florida, U.S.)

  • Neska Container Line B.V. (Dordrecht, Netherlands)

  • PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) (Singapore)

  • Heartland Barge (Illinois, U.S.)


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


