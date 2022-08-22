Barge Transportation Market Size to Grow by USD 32.74 Billion, Rising Crude Oil Movement by Barges to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Barge Transportation Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.37% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (dry cargo barge and liquid cargo barge) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Latest market research report titled Barge Transportation Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Vendor Landscape

The barge transportation market is fragmented, and vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on service pricing and service offerings to compete in the market. Competition from new entrants is expected to be low in the global barge transportation market during the forecast period. However, the established existing players compete in terms of service pricing and service offerings. Pricing of barge transportation varies depending upon the services the company offers, such as measures for safety, environmental sustainability, and large capacity handling. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABC India Ltd.

Alter Logistics Co.

American Contract Bridge League Inc.

Anderson Trucking Service Inc.

ARA Bulk BV

Argosy International Inc.

Blessey Marine Services Inc.

Campbell Transportation Co. Inc.

Continental AG

Danser Group

Dubbelman Container Transporten BV

Ernst Frankenbach Ltd. Liability Co.

Haeger and Schmidt Logistics GmbH

Heartland Barge Management LLC

Ingram Marine Group

Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public Co. Ltd.

Kirby Corp.

McAllister Towing and Transportation Co. Inc.

neska Container Line BV

Poh Tiong Choon Logistics Ltd.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

Singa KBH Industry Sdn Bhd

Waalhaven Holding BV

Find out growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. View FREE PDF Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in barge transportation during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 51% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the two major markets for barge transportation in APAC. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rising domestic trade opportunities.

Story continues

Learn more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions in the report. Buy Now to gain access to information about all segments and regions

Key Segment Analysis

The dry cargo barge segment will have the highest contribution to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising dry cargo capacity across the world. The demand for leased dry containers is fueled by the growth of agriculture and the manufacturing of electronic goods, home appliances, textiles, and other bulk materials.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The rising crude oil movement by barges is driving the growth of the market. Barge transportation is convenient and can transport a high quantity of crude oil in a cost-effective way. The oil sand crude production is expected to rise during the forecast period, which is fueling the demand for barges. Moreover, the cost of crude oil transportation via barges is low when compared to rail and trucks.

The presence of alternatives will challenge the barge transportation market during the forecast period. The need for fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability is leading to the growth of intermodal rail transportation. Moreover, stringent regulations on carbon emissions are compelling cargo movers and shippers to adopt rail intermodal. Therefore, the growth of rail intermodal as an alternative is expected to hinder the demand for barge transportation.

Download FREE PDF Sample for highlights on market drivers and challenges impacting the market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Related Reports

Boat and Yacht Transportation Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Barge Transportation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 32.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.37 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, The Netherlands, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABC India Ltd., Alter Logistics Co., American Contract Bridge League Inc., Anderson Trucking Service Inc., ARA Bulk BV, Argosy International Inc., Blessey Marine Services Inc., Campbell Transportation Co. Inc., Continental AG, Danser Group, Dubbelman Container Transporten BV, Ernst Frankenbach Ltd. Liability Co., Haeger and Schmidt Logistics GmbH, Heartland Barge Management LLC, Ingram Marine Group, Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Public Co. Ltd., Kirby Corp., McAllister Towing and Transportation Co. Inc., neska Container Line BV, Poh Tiong Choon Logistics Ltd., SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Singa KBH Industry Sdn Bhd, and Waalhaven Holding BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Dry cargo barge - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Liquid cargo barge - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABC India Ltd.

10.4 Alter Logistics Co.

10.5 American Contract Bridge League Inc.

10.6 Blessey Marine Services Inc.

10.7 Continental AG

10.8 Danser Group

10.9 Ingram Marine Group

10.10 Kirby Corp.

10.11 SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

10.12 Singa KBH Industry Sdn Bhd

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barge-transportation-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-32-74-billion-rising-crude-oil-movement-by-barges-to-drive-growth---technavio-301609485.html

SOURCE Technavio