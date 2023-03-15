U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

Bariatric Beds Global Market Report 2023: Presence of Public-Private Partnerships Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Bariatric Beds Market

Global Bariatric Beds Market
Global Bariatric Beds Market

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bariatric Beds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Weight Capacity (500-700 lbs, 700-1000 lbs, >1000 lbs), By End-use (Hospitals, Nursing Homes), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bariatric beds market size is expected to reach USD 417.24 million by 2030 to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The market growth is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population, increase in disease burden, high unmet medical needs in emerging & low-growth economies, and increase in public & private healthcare expenditure to improve the number of beds to patient ratio.

The presence of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East is anticipated to open new avenues for investments in the bariatric beds market.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) of Turkey announced about 95,000 new hospital beds including bariatric beds are required by the year 2023. Also, rising funding by various government bodies and medical equipment manufacturers toward R&D is expected to promote market growth.

The adoption of innovative platforms from the manufacturers/traders for the sale of DME such as online portals that help end users find equipment/device that suits their requirements is anticipated to boost the sale of bariatric beds. Additionally, supportive technological infrastructure in the U.S., U.K., Germany, India, China, and Japan is expected to assist in the market growth during the forecast period.

An increasing number of obese people across the globe is anticipated to surge the demand for bariatric beds during the forecast period. For instance, as per the Harvard School of Public Health, nearly 40% of American adults aged 20 and above are obese. And around 71.6% of adults aged 20 and above are overweight, including obesity.

Bariatric Beds Market Report Highlight
- 500-700 lbs segment held the largest market share in 2022 as they are widely preferred and used by patients across the globe.
- Hospital segment held a significant market share in 2022 owing to the increasing number of surgeries specifically for obese patients across all hospitals.
- North America is the leading region in 2022 owing to the high economic development and presence of advanced research centers, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to high research expenditure by public and private entities, and the availability of technologically advanced products.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rising Prevalence of Obesity

  • Increasing Number of Bariatric Surgeries

  • Increasing Consumption of Unhealthy Food in Younger Generations

Market Restraints

  • High Cost Associated With Bariatric Beds


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Bariatric Beds Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Bariatric Beds Market: Weight Capacity Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.2. Weight Capacity Market Share, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Bariatric Beds Market by Weight Capacity Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 for the following
4.5.1. 500-700 lbs
4.5.2. 700-1000 lbs
4.5.3. >1000 lbs

Chapter 5. Bariatric Beds Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.2. End-use Market Share, 2021 & 2030
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global Bariatric Beds Market by End-use Outlook
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following
5.5.1. Hospitals
5.5.2. Nursing Homes
5.5.3. Others

Chapter 6. Bariatric Beds Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Invacare Corporation

  • Hill-Rom Holdings

  • Arjo

  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

  • GF Health Products, Inc.

  • Zhangjiagang Medi

  • COBI REHAB

  • ALERTA

  • ROTEC INTERNATIONAL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ik6qw1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment




