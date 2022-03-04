U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.75
    -43.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,462.00
    -276.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,865.50
    -165.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.00
    -21.60 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.41
    +3.74 (+3.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.00
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1024
    -0.0046 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • Vix

    30.48
    -0.26 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3334
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3700
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,478.12
    -2,501.65 (-5.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.47
    -49.21 (-5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,845.98
    -731.29 (-2.75%)
     

Baring, Junlebao Advance in Bidding for $2 Billion Friso

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Baring Private Equity Asia and a consortium comprising Junlebao Dairy Co. and Sequoia Capital China are among the shortlisted bidders for Royal FrieslandCampina NV’s infant nutrition brand, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Potential suitors for Friso also include buyout firm DCP Capital and strategic rivals China Mengniu Dairy Co. and Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., the people said. The sale process is moving into a second round of bidding, and could value the infant formula business at about $2 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Deliberations are ongoing, other suitors could still emerge and there’s no certainty the bidding will result in a transaction, the people said.

Representatives for Baring, DCP, Mengniu, Royal FrieslandCampina and Sequoia China declined to comment. Representatives for Junlebao and Yili didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Royal FrieslandCampina is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. on the disposal, Bloomberg News reported in January. The Dutch food group put its infant formula business under strategic review last year as it pushed ahead with efforts to streamline its business. Chief Executive Officer Hein Schumacher citied the rapid evolution of key markets for infant nutrition, particularly China, in announcing the review, according to a statement.

The potential deal would follow Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc’s sale of its baby-nutrition business in Greater China to Primavera Capital Group for $2.2 billion last year.

Friso manufactures formula for infants and toddlers and its products are available in 25 countries, according to its website. Euromonitor International had forecast the global market for infant formula to expand to $59.5 billion by this year, from $54.7 billion in 2020.

(Updates with CEO comment in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Space junk on collision course with the moon

    The moon is about to get walloped by 3 tons of space junk, a punch that will carve out a crater that could fit several semitractor-trailers. The leftover rocket will smash into the far side of the moon at 5,800 mph (9,300 kph) on Friday, away from telescopes’ prying eyes. It may take weeks, even months, to confirm the impact through satellite images.

  • Former boss Ghosn says Nissan's lack of vision is hurting Renault

    Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was ousted from the company following his arrest in Japan, said on Thursday that its alliance partner Renault SA is struggling because of the Japanese automaker's lack of vision. "I'm not very optimistic about the future of Nissan," Ghosn told reporters following the sentencing of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly. Kelly on Thursday received a six-month suspended sentence from a Tokyo court for helping Ghosn hide income.

  • President Joe Biden delivers first State of the Union address

    A look at some of the highlights from President Biden's first State of the Union address.

  • U.S. activist investors, Icahn cry foul over proposed stock disclosure rule

    Activist investors including Carl Icahn say a U.S. proposal that would require them to disclose 5% stakes in companies days sooner than current rules could make it unprofitable for them to build the large positions they need for successful campaigns. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed the new rule last month in a push to reduce the information advantages that the $18 trillion private funds industry has over retail investors. The rule would halve to five days the time investors have to disclose when they have bought at least 5% of a public company.

  • Oil slides from decade-highs as Iran talks kindle supply hopes

    Oil slid 2% on Thursday, after hitting prices not seen in a decade, as sellers jumped on hopes the United States and Iran will agree soon on a nuclear deal that could add barrels to a tight global market. Trade was volatile, with crude prices jumping early to multi-year highs on worries about disruption to Russia's exports, which at 4 to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) are more than any other nation other than Saudi Arabia. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, companies are shunning Russian supply and scrambling for barrels elsewhere.

  • How Europe could quickly cut its Russian gas use by a third

    The EU continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars per day on gas imports from Russia, even as European sanctions kick in and a growing list of Western energy companies cut their ties to Russian oil and gas producers. Gas is Russian president Vladimir Putin’s most important source of financing, and cutting off imports would deal a devastating blow to his war effort. The trouble is, Russia supplies about 45% of Europe’s gas, which remains an indispensable fuel for electricity, building heat, and factories—and there are few good alternatives to replace it.

  • New Jersey city votes to halt licenses of gas stations tied to Russia's Lukoil

    Reflecting growing animosity across the United States toward Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers in New Jersey's largest city have voted to suspend the licenses of gas stations branded with the name of a major oil company based in Moscow. The Newark City Council passed a resolution 8-0 on Wednesday urging the city to suspend all licenses of two local Lukoil gasoline stations to show support for Ukraine. "This is a step on the city side to do what the rest of the world is doing to impose some pressure on Russia to stop this horrific invasion," said Council Member Anibal Ramos, who represents a part of Newark where many Ukrainian-Americans live.

  • US Lighting Group launches Futuro Houses as 'UFO house' subsidiary

    Futuro Houses uses fiberglass and carbon fiber composite instead of wood to prefabricate its "UFO houses."

  • Why the U.S. Contracted With a Chinese Covid Test-Kit Maker You’ve Never Heard of

    A $1.8 billion Biden administration contract has given a huge boost to Chinese manufacturer Andon Health and sent its stock soaring.

  • Pressure grows on Biden to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, saying the shipments could be replaced by boosting output in North America and other places. The bill would have to pass the Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law, but the White House has indicated reluctance to support moves that could increase the price of gasoline at a time when inflation is already high. The bill, Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, is intended to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and is sponsored by 18 senators in the 100-member chamber, including Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican.

  • Top REITs for March 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Gas prices are up. What can Biden do to lower costs at the pump amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

    Why are gas prices so high? Will gasoline cost more because of Russia invading Ukraine? Consumers are looking to the White House to lower prices.

  • Canada Rail-Strike Threat Latest Upset to Fertilizer Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- A labor dispute at one of Canada’s largest railways is threatening to further disrupt global supplies of fertilizer just as farmers need key nutrients to plant spring crops.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Who Tracked Elon

  • Oil Drops on Iran Deal Prospects After Touching 14-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell on signs that high-stakes talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran may soon conclude, potentially raising supply as traders increasingly shun Russian crude. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Nuclear Plant Hit By Russian Shells, on FireRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic Realit

  • Gas prices in many US cities will hit $5 in 'weeks.' Some are already higher

    Gas prices are hitting $5 per gallon in places like San Francisco due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. Sanctions could result in a ban on Russian oil.

  • Global Fertilizer Reserves to Drop Just as Russia War Adds Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is getting harder to find just as farmers are getting ready for planting. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is injecting even more uncertainty into then already tight crop nutrient market. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThe Lis

  • Factbox-McDonald's, Icahn fight puts spotlight on pig welfare

    McDonald's last month said it would remove the enclosures, known as gestation crates, from its U.S. supply chain by 2024, pushing back a 10-year goal it set in 2012. Icahn says McDonald's policy is misleading because the company allows pork producers to keep pigs in crates for the first four to six weeks they are pregnant. MCDONALD'S: McDonald's says it expects to source 85% to 90% of its U.S. pork from sows, or mother pigs, not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy by the end of the year.

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • Mining companies may pause growth plans amid Ukraine war, inflation

    Flush with cash after bumper earnings, mining companies straddle a delicate balancing act as they benefit from soaring commodity prices amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis but also potentially face high inflation that could hit short-term demand and slow down growth plans, analysts said. The world's largest listed miners, including BHP Group, Anglo American and Glencore are sitting on huge piles of cash after skyrocketing prices for copper, iron ore, coal, nickel and other resources buoyed profits. High metals prices have so far outpaced inflation, which, partly driven by pandemic-related supply bottlenecks and tightening labour markets, is a thorn in the side of mining giants because it pushes costs up.

  • Volkswagen halts automobile production in Russia but will provide benefits to workers there

    German-headquartered automobile manufacturer — the world's No. 2 car company — says it will also stop exports to Russia ‘until further notice.’