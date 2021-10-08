U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Barings BDC, Inc. Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

2 min read
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) ("Barings BDC" or the "Company") today announced it has scheduled a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial and operating results for Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Barings)
(PRNewsfoto/Barings)

To listen to the call, please dial 877-407-8831 or 201-493-6736 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until November 24, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and enter conference ID 13724068.

Barings BDC's quarterly results conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.barings.com/ir-calendar. Access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website until November 24, 2021.

About Barings BDC, Inc.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans in middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with $382+ billion* of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

About Barings LLC

Barings is a $382+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2021

Media Contact:
Cheryl Krauss, Media Relations, Barings, 980-417-5858, cheryl.krauss@barings.com

Investor Relations:
BDCinvestorrelations@barings.com, 888-401-1088

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barings-bdc-inc-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-third-quarter-2021-results-301395692.html

SOURCE Barings BDC, Inc.

