BARINGS BDC INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Barings BDC, Inc. - BBDC

·1 min read
In this article:
NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Sierra Income Corporation to Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) ("the Company"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Barings shareholders will end up owning just 58.7% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

KSF Filing Alert (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick &amp; Foti, LLC)
If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bbdc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barings-bdc-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-barings-bdc-inc---bbdc-301383395.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

    HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Indebted property giant China Evergrande will make it a top priority to help wealth investors redeem their products, its chairman said, as investors await a key deadline for a dollar-bond coupon payment on Thursday. Hui Ka Yan said the company was striving to ensure quality delivery of properties and stressed the importance to resume construction on developments where building had been halted. His comments come as Evergrande, which was founded in 1996, faces mounting pressure to quell anger among homebuyers and retail investors who have sunk their money into the group's properties or its wealth management products.