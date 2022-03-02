U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,309.25
    +5.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,354.00
    +87.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,020.75
    +15.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.10
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.04
    +5.63 (+5.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.50
    -6.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    -0.27 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1125
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3317
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0250
    +0.1350 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,270.62
    +1,198.82 (+2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.13
    +16.14 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,341.95
    -502.77 (-1.87%)
     

BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MCI

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE: MCI) (the "Trust") would like to report its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Barings)
(PRNewsfoto/Barings)

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021


Total Amount

Per

Share(3)

Total Amount

Per
Share(3)

Net investment income(1)

$ 6,054,093

$ 0.30

$ 4,178,674

$ 0.21

Net realized gains / (losses)(2)

$ (3,287,600)

$ (0.16)

$ 10,843,679

$ 0.54

Net unrealized appreciation

$ 3,138,727

$ 0.15

$ 5,827,460

$ 0.29

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 5,905,220

$ 0.29

$ 20,849,813

$ 1.03






Total net assets (equity)

$ 338,041,104

$ 16.68

$ 341,861,509

$ 16.87


(1) December 31, 2021 figures net of approximately $0.03 per share of excise tax

(2) December 31, 2021 figures net of approximately $0.10 per share of capital gains tax

(3) Based on shares outstanding at the end of the period of 20,261,719

Key Highlights:

Commenting on the quarter, Christina Emery, President, stated, "During the fourth quarter, Barings continued to drive origination flow into high quality, 1st lien senior secured middle-market investments while further continuing our efforts to realize value in select equity sales and mezzanine assets currently on non-accrual."

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Trust reported total investment income of $8.3 million, net investment income of $6.1 million, or $0.30 per share, and a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $5.9 million, or $0.29 per share. Results were driven by $0.12 per share of non-recurring income related to the repayment of past due interest income from gloProfessional and Westminster Acquisitions previously on non-accrual.

Net asset value ("NAV") per share as of December 31, 2021 was $16.68, as compared to $16.87 as of September 30, 2021. The decrease in NAV per share was primarily attributable to net realized losses of approximately $0.16 per share and the payment of a $0.24 per share dividend on November 19, 2021 and the declaration of a $0.24 per share dividend which was paid on January 14, 2022, partially offset by net unrealized appreciation on the Trust's investment portfolio of approximately $0.15 per share and net investment income of $0.30 per share.

Recent Portfolio Activity

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Trust made 26 new investments totaling $60.5 million and 19 add-on investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $10.7 million. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Trust had 12 loans repaid at par totaling $34.8 million, two mezzanine debt investments repaid at par totaling $4.1 million and realized three equity investments totaling $1.9 million for a realized gain of $0.4 million, or approximately $0.02 per share. The Trust also had one mezzanine investment partially repay debt totaling $0.5 million and the remaining debt of $2.6 million, or approximately $0.13 per share, was written off as a realized loss.

Liquidity and Capitalization

As of December 31, 2021, the Trust had cash of $21.1 million, commercial paper investments of $8.0 million, and $38.0 million of borrowings outstanding. The Trust had unfunded commitments of $22.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

Net Capital Gains

The Trust realized net capital losses of $3,287,600 or $0.16 per share during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which resulted in realized net capital gains for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $10,325,016 or $0.51 per share. By comparison, for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Trust realized net capital gains of $2,244,872 or $0.11 per share. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Trust realized net capital gains of $10,843,679 or $0.54 per share.

The Trust retained net long-term capital gains realized by the Trust in 2021 for future growth and paid the required federal capital gains tax thereon. IRS Form 2439, Notice to Shareholders of Undistributed Long-Term Capital Gains, were mailed to shareholders at the end of January.

Annual Meeting

The Board of the Trust announced that the Trust's annual shareholders' meeting will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:00A.M. (Eastern Time) in Charlotte, North Carolina, and virtually at the following website https://www.viewproxy.com/barings/broadridgevsm/. Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Barings Corporate Investors is a closed-end management investment company advised by Barings LLC. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ("MCI").

About Barings LLC

Barings is a $391+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities, and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2021

Contact

Cheryl Krauss, Media Relations, Barings, 980-417-5858, cheryl.krauss@barings.com

Per share amounts are rounded to the nearest cent.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS

Cautionary Notice: Certain statements contained in this press release may be "forward looking" statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs, and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market or other conditions and may not be relied upon as investment advice or an indication of the fund's trading intent. References to specific securities are not recommendations of such securities, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

22-2058012

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barings-corporate-investors-reports-fourth-quarter-2021-results-301493473.html

SOURCE Barings

Recommended Stories

  • Harley-Davidson suspends shipments to Russia, while ManpowerGroup recently cut exposure to region

    Russia is one of 36 countries that the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer identified as having "high potential" when it announced plans in 2020 to exit markets with less potential.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Putin signs decree to prohibit leaving Russia with more than $10,000 in foreign currency

    The move comes in response to the crippling sanctions Western nations have imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which this week tanked the ruble and sent Russians flocking to banks and ATMs.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

    A production update from a peer doesn't bode well for what Rivian will tell investors next week.

  • Cassava: Making Big Things Happen? This 5-Star Analyst Thinks So

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) hogged the headlines last year both for good and bad reasons. The company’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate simufilam showed exceptional results in clinical trials - after 6 months, 9 months, and a 12-month analysis following treatment, patients’ cognitive behavior improved - impressing in what has always been a notoriously difficult to treat condition. But then the tables turned on the company, as accusations of data manipulation and unsound practices were made. So, w

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Financial stocks plunge as Treasury yields crash and volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Salesforce tops $7 billion in quarterly revenue for first time, executives focusing on Slack instead of looking for new acquisitions

    Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose in extended trading Tuesday after the software company said it would focus on last year's acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc. instead of considering more purchases after topping $7 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Novavax: 2022 Could Be a ‘Transformational Year,’ Says Analyst

    Investors might have been disappointed with Novavax’s (NVAX) latest quarterly results, but Jefferies analyst Roger Song thinks a “transformational year” could be in the cards for the vaccine maker. “While next few Q's commercial/regulatory/clinical execution remains key, we could start to see big promise coming to fruition,” the analyst opined following the Q4’s print. That is despite misses on both the top-and bottom-line. Revenue declined 20.5% year-over-year to $222.2 million, falling $109.59

  • Dow sheds almost 600 points, U.S. stocks end sharply lower as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stock indexes end sharply lower Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.