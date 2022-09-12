U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,105.80
    +38.44 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,360.63
    +208.92 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,240.48
    +128.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.98
    +17.13 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.13
    +1.34 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.80
    +12.20 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    +1.07 (+5.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0138
    +0.0092 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3350
    +0.0140 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1701
    +0.0114 (+0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3570
    -0.2070 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,230.17
    +516.28 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.21
    +7.05 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces September 2022 Monthly Distribution of $0.1056 per Share

·2 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: BGH) announced its monthly dividend for September 2022 of $0.1056 per share, payable on October 3, 2022.  Based on the Fund's August 31, 2022 share price of $13.74 per share, the distribution represents an annualized yield of 9.22% per share.  Based on current projections through the payable date, the Fund expects that this distribution will be comprised of net investment income.

(PRNewsfoto/Barings)
(PRNewsfoto/Barings)

In addition, the Fund announced estimated monthly distributions of $0.1056 per share for October and November 2022. 

The distribution schedule appears below:

Month

  Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount1

September

 9/21/2022

 9/22/2022

  10/03/2022

$0.1056

October

  10/20/2022

  10/21/2022

  11/01/2022

$0.1056

November

  11/18/2022

  11/21/2022

  12/01/2022

$0.1056

The Fund seeks to pay a distribution at a rate that reflects net investment income actually earned. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain or return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Fund's year end. The Fund will send to investors a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that is managed by Barings LLC.  The Fund invests primarily in short-duration, global high yield bonds with the objective of seeking as high a level of current income as Barings determines is consistent with capital preservation, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.  The Fund expects to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration, including the effects of leverage, of 3 years or less.

Cautionary Notice: Certain statements contained in this press release may be "forward looking" statements.  Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date in which they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs, and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.  These statements are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market or other conditions and may not be relied upon as investment advice or an indication of the fund's trading intent.  References to specific securities are not recommendations of such securities, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. 

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Barings

Barings is a $349+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2022

Contact
MediaRelations@barings.com

1 Amounts represent estimates for October and November.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barings-global-short-duration-high-yield-fund-announces-september-2022-monthly-distribution-of-0-1056-per-share-301622064.html

SOURCE Barings

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Monday Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 3.5%. Wedbush's Daniel Ives has been keeping a close eye on Apple's website and notes that delivery times have quickly been pushed out to mid-October for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models, while the remaining preorders will take at least three weeks to process and wait times are quickly getting longer, according to The Fly. Ives noted that not only are iPhone 14 orders tracking ahead of his expectations, but consumers are ordering more Pro and Pro Max models, which will drive up the average selling price (ASP) for Apple.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Gilead's stock jumps 5% after setting patent case related to HIV therapies

    Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. were up 5.2% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said in a securities filing that it settled a patent case that extends the exclusivity of its HIV franchise. The drug cited in the case is tenofovir alafenamide, which is included in the formulation of several Gilead therapies, including Biktarvy and Truvada. Gilead said it agreed to a non-exclusive license with several generic drug manufacturers - Cipla Ltd. , Lupin Ltd. , Apotex Inc., Macleods Pharmace

  • President Biden ramping up China export restrictions, analysts slash semiconductor estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that President Biden is ramping up China export restrictions.

  • 3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    In today's volatile market, there's a lot to be said for seeking out boring businesses at cheap prices.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • Why General Electric Stock Popped Today

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) is shrinking -- and for investors, that's a good thing. Shares of the onetime industrial giant jumped 2.1% through noon ET on Monday after GE confirmed its plans to spin off its GE HealthCare division as an independent company this morning, announcing the composition of the new company's board of directors and setting a target date of the "first week of January 2023" for the spinoff. GE named 10 executives to sit on the board of the newly independent GE HealthCare, starting with the division's current president and CEO Peter Arduini and including Larry Culp (GE's current chairman and CEO) as well.

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Solid Combination of Yield and Value

    Some analysts argue that the oil sector is experiencing the tobacco market treatment in the 1990s. The public sentiment is negative, yet most are still consuming those products. However, despite all the efforts and sustainability plans, global economies are still very much addicted to oil and natural gas – enabling companies like Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) to pay out hefty dividends to their shareholders.

  • 10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best penny stocks to buy in September. If you want to skip our discussion on the current US economic situation, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September. The US equity markets have been experiencing a sell-off in the past three […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s investment strategy and his performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. Carl Icahn started […]

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry overview, take a look at the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The Covid-19 pandemic was difficult for the energy sector. Global travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak reduced demand for oil […]

  • Is a Mega-Merger Between Tilray and SNDL Inevitable?

    Many businesses are struggling to grow, and pooling resources together can be the best way to increase market share and generate efficiencies. Two cannabis companies that I can definitely see crossing paths in the near future are SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Both companies are fighting for market share, and that could intensify in the future, especially as they continue to pursue acquisitions.

  • 3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil prices have been all over the map this year. Oil's next step is anyone's guess. Three oil companies that our energy contributors think look like no-brainer investments in the current environment are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Nvidia

    Tech stocks have been hit hard in 2022, with the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index down 33% year to date. Multiple companies have taken significant hits to their stocks, with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) down 54% and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) off 45% in the same period. Tech stocks have fallen out of favor in 2022 as rising inflation and fears of a recession slowed consumer spending.

  • It's Time for Me to Jump Into Intel. Yes, Intel

    The Biden Administration had sent letters to Nvidia requiring a license to sell its A100 and H100 chips that are designed to speed machine learning and artificial intelligence to those three regions. Nvidia stated at the time that the restriction likely jeopardized... for the firm, up to $400M in annual revenue. Advanced Micro Devices was similarly informed that a similar restriction would be placed on that firm's MI250 chips.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Ford Motor, General Motors and Tesla

    Ford Motor, General Motors and Tesla have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.