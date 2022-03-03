U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Barings and Ocean West Acquire Smoky Hollow Flex Industrial Campus

·3 min read

Partnership to Execute on Alpha Generating Industrial Strategy with El Segundo Acquisition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading investment managers, announced that it has partnered with Ocean West Capital Partners to acquire the Smoky Hollow Flex Industrial Campus, an approximately 136,610 square foot flex industrial campus located in the desirable and supply constrained Smoky Hollow submarket of El Segundo, California, in an off market transaction.

Barings and Ocean West Acquire Smoky Hollow Flex Industrial Campus - Photo courtesy of Barings
Barings and Ocean West Acquire Smoky Hollow Flex Industrial Campus - Photo courtesy of Barings

The Smoky Hollow district is a historic industrial district that has evolved as a unique, amenity-rich neighborhood dominated by small brick-and-timber creative office and flex product, attracting a wide range of dynamic users. The Smoky Hollow campus is currently comprised of three separate industrial flex buildings and surface parking lots on 5.1 acres. Barings' industrial strategy is to create value through leasing and by executing at meaningful spreads over core acquisition yields. Barings and Ocean West intend to implement an extensive repositioning, including the construction of a new flex industrial building and 266-stall parking structure, and performing enhancing renovations to the three existing buildings including upgrades to the exterior, building systems, and constructing outdoor recreation spaces.

"The joint venture repositioning of the Smoky Hollow Flex Industrial Campus represents a new partnership between Barings and Ocean West," said Chris Black, Barings Head of Real Estate Acquisitions, Western U.S. "This investment is a prime example of Barings' value-add real estate investment strategy which focuses on creating uniquely competitive real estate that attracts innovative tenants."

Given the prevalence of smaller sized properties and almost complete lack of large development sites throughout Smoky Hollow, the site represents an extremely rare acquisition. The project will provide tenants with distinctive, high demand features including ceiling heights up to 31 feet, brick-and-timber architecture, low-rise building layouts, ample parking, and multiple tenant access points. Smoky Hollow's distinct charm and walkable footprint has attracted an increasing number of entertainment, tech, media and aerospace firms, and has emerged as one of the most desirable creative hubs in the South Bay and Lower Westside markets. This project is conveniently located in close proximity to dining, shopping and entertainment. Additionally, the site has convenient access to LAX, the Metrorail Green Line, and 405 and 105 Freeways.

"We are looking for opportunities where we can apply active management – whether it be through development, renovations, or re-leasing that allow us to create additional value in an asset. This project provides us the opportunity to renovate a large-scale, creative flex industrial campus in one of the region's most desirable areas," said Chris Berry, Portfolio Manager on the Barings Real Estate Equity platform.

About Barings

Barings is a $391+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2021

Contact

Cheryl Krauss, Barings, 980-417-5858, cheryl.krauss@barings.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barings-and-ocean-west-acquire-smoky-hollow-flex-industrial-campus-301495174.html

SOURCE Barings

