U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.14
    +0.71 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.50
    -5.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3884
    +0.0042 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8890
    -0.0710 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,230.79
    -1,953.22 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.31
    +56.41 (+5.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Barings Participation Investors Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results And Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE: MPV) (the "Trust") met on April 23, 2021 and would like to report its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Barings)
(PRNewsfoto/Barings)

Financial Highlights(1)

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020


Total Amount

Per

Share(2)

Total Amount

Per
Share(2)

Net investment income

$ 2,059,249

$ 0.19

$ 3,695,382

$ 0.35

Net realized gains / (losses)

$ 141,450

$ 0.01

$ 241,437

$ 0.02

Net unrealized appreciation

$ 3,981,913

$ 0.38

$ 2,132,242

$ 0.20

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 6,182,613

$ 0.58

$ 6,892,182

$ 0.65






Total net assets (equity)

$ 150,359,992

$ 14.18

$ 144,177,379

$ 13.60

(1) All figures for 2021 are unaudited

(2) Based on shares outstanding at the end of the period of 10,601,700

Key Highlights:

Commenting on the quarter, Christina Emery, President, stated, "During the first quarter, Barings continued to drive origination flow into high quality, 1st lien senior secured middle-market investments. Additionally, our investment portfolio experienced further unrealized appreciation tied to tightening market spreads as well as improved financial performance at our underlying portfolio companies."

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Trust reported total investment income of $2.7 million, net investment income of $2.1 million, or $0.19 per share, and a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $6.2 million, or $0.58 per share.

Net asset value ("NAV") per share as of March 31, 2021 was $14.18, as compared to $13.60 as of December 31, 2020. The increase in NAV per share was primarily attributable to net unrealized appreciation on the Trust's investment portfolio of approximately $0.38 per share and net investment income of $0.19 per share.

The Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 14, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021.

The Board of Trustees also approved the continuance of the Trust's current Investment Services Contract with Barings LLC.

Recent Portfolio Activity

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Trust made seven new investments totaling $9.3 million and 10 add-on investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $1.0 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Trust had one 1st lien senior secured loan repaid at par totaling $2.3 million, two mezzanine debt investments repaid at par totaling $2.9 million and realized four equity investments totaling $1.1 million.

Liquidity and Capitalization

As of March 31, 2021, the Trust had cash of $9.8 million, commercial paper investments of $3.0 million, and $15.0 million of borrowings outstanding. The Trust had unfunded commitments of $6.1 million as of March 31, 2021.

Net Capital Gains

The Trust realized net capital gains of $141,450 or $0.01 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Trust realized net capital losses of $241,437 or $0.02 per share.

Annual Meeting

At the Annual Meeting, which was held virtually on April 23, 2021, shareholders elected Edward P. Grace, III as an Independent Trustee and Clifford M. Noreen as an Interested Trustee for three-year terms and Eric J. Lloyd as an Interested Trustee for a one-year term.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed-end management investment company advised by Barings LLC. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ("MPV").

About Barings LLC

Barings is a $345 billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2020

Contact

Fred Hawrysh, Barings, 203-246-1205, Fred.Hawrysh@Barings.com

Per share amounts are rounded to the nearest cent.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS

Cautionary Notice: Certain statements contained in this press release may be "forward looking" statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs, and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market or other conditions and may not be relied upon as investment advice or an indication of the fund's trading intent. References to specific securities are not recommendations of such securities, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

21-1616148

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barings-participation-investors-reports-preliminary-first-quarter-2021-results-and-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-0-20-per-share-301276130.html

SOURCE Barings

Recommended Stories

  • A Niche London Firm Outplayed JPMorgan in Super League Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- The fight for the future of European soccer was also a battle between two very different types of financial players.On one side stood the venerable Wall Street giant JPMorgan Chase & Co., bankrolling a debt-driven, multi-billion euro plan to form a breakaway European Super League. Lining up against them was a boutique financial firm with links to some of the world’s richest and most liquid investors and a proposal to invest in a revamped UEFA Champions League soccer tournament.Centricus Asset Management may be little-known outside financial circles, but amid the sound and fury of the rebel league’s unveiling it emerged as the source of a 6 billion euro ($7.2 billion) counter-proposal. The prospect of that strategic financing gave UEFA, the body in charge of European soccer, a stronger hand as it sought to stave off the American-backed Super League.It’s an amount that could rise even higher after UEFA approved plans to revamp its the annual Champions League competition, people familiar with the matter have said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.A new-look Champions League may need to be underpinned by Centricus’s billions, ensuring that global investors will play a key role in the next phase of soccer’s development, despite fan outrage over the role of money in the Super League saga.Based in discreet offices neighboring St. James’s Palace in London, Centricus oversees $30 billion of assets. Its website lists just 21 bankers. That’s a far cry from the heft of JPMorgan, which has more than $3.7 trillion of assets under management and more than 250,000 employees.While it isn’t yet clear which investors are behind the Centricus bid, the firm’s ability to draw on a waterfall of global capital shows how the world of finance has shifted just as much as soccer in recent decades.High ProfileWhereas previously only a handful of global banks -- including JPMorgan -- would have been able to corral and deploy such cash, the rise of sovereign wealth funds and family offices as independent investors has made outfits such as Centricus increasingly prominent.“We estimate that the ultra-high net worth community has wealth of at least $10 trillion globally, while their family offices hold more than $6 trillion in assets under management,” said Rebecca Gooch, director of research at Campden Wealth.For its part, Centricus’s latest annual report says the firm “is backed by a broad range of sophisticated, long-term global investors.” A company representative declined to comment.The firm operates at the intersection of modern global tech, culture and luxury: From 2016 Centricus played a key role advising SoftBank Group Corp. on the creation of its $100 billion Vision Fund; in 2019 it bought a 68-room luxury Italian hotel, the Capri Palace, where guests have included Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio; last year it submitted several offers to buy the U.S. operations of TikTok, the social media firm owned by China’s Bytedance Ltd.It has its origins in 2016, when former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Dalinc Ariburnu and Nizar Al-Bassam, an ex-Deutsche Bank AG investment banker, joined forces with Michele Faissola to start F.A.B. Partners. Faissola quickly departed amid an Italian criminal probe related to his time at Deutsche Bank, and has been CEO of a Qatari royal family office called Dilmon since January 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has denied wrongdoing and is appealing a 2019 verdict, with a new trial to come.F.A.B. expanded through the purchase of private debt manager CIFC for $333 million in 2016, then rebranded as Centricus in 2017 when it bought Halkin Asset Management.Centricus began working with SoftBank in 2016, when former colleague and Vision Fund head Rajeev Misra asked for help finding financing.The firm helped cement the investment by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund — a deal hashed out in October of that year when Mohammed bin Salman, then the country’s deputy crown prince, met with SoftBank founder Masa Son in Tokyo. Abu Dhabi followed with a $15 billion investment from its wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co.Centricus also advised SoftBank on its $3.3 billion deal for Fortress Investment Group LLC and teamed up with Son on a failed bid to start a 24-team soccer tournament with FIFA. The firm also was brought in to help raise capital for a second Vision Fund, Bloomberg reported in mid-2019.Yet its proposed deal with UEFA is arguably Centricus’s most high-profile yet, potentially placing the firm at the center of the world’s most popular sport. That brings its own challenges.“The size of the business of sport versus the amount of media attention is extraordinary,” said Marc Ganis, founder and president of consulting firm Sportscorp. Ltd. “Rabid fan bases, media focus and politics makes operating such businesses much more complex.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mattel Hits Four-Year High on Surging Barbie Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Mattel Inc. shares jumped to a four-year high after the toymaker beat Wall Street’s estimates for the first quarter and raised its outlook for all of 2021.Revenue rose 47% to $874 million on soaring doll sales, Mattel said Thursday, beating analysts’ predictions of $684.8 million and marking the fastest growth in at least 25 years. The company reported a loss of 10 cents a share, excluding some items, but that was far less than the 33-cent loss analysts had predicted.The El Segundo, California-based company is bouncing back from disastrous results a year ago, when the pandemic wiped out stores and led to factory closings and production delays. Barbie and American Girl doll sales led the rebound, particularly in North America, with worldwide billings soaring 69%.Mattel now expects sales to rise 6% to 8% in 2021, an increase from its previous projection of a mid-single-digit gain in revenue. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will be $800 million to $825 million, about $25 million more than estimated in February.“Following the third consecutive quarter of growing market share, we are strengthening our position as a consistent leader in the toy industry,” Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz said in a statement. “We believe we are very well-positioned to improve profitability and accelerate top-line growth in 2021 and beyond.”Mattel rose as much as 12% to $23.31 in New York trading Friday, the highest price for the shares since April 2017. The stock had already advanced 20% this year through Thursday, mostly as Barbie sales continue to outperform.The company has worked to improve profitability through cost cuts and other measures, and its adjusted gross margin increased to 47% from 43.5% a year earlier. Further, its credit rating has improved after the company was downgraded to junk in 2017, when sales and margins were tumbling. It completed a $1.2 billion refinancing over the quarter, reducing annual interest expense by $40 million.(Updates with shares starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daimler Sees Mercedes Margins Surging to Highest in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG forecast that its main Mercedes-Benz unit will be more profitable than it’s been in years thanks to resurgent vehicle demand in the midst of the global pandemic.The world’s biggest luxury-vehicle maker said it expects a 10% to 12% annual return on sales for its cars and vans division, raising its forecast from 8% to 10%. That would be a historically strong showing -- the car operation came up short of double-digit margins every year following Daimler’s 2007 sale of Chrysler.“We are very confident that we can keep up the pace to improve our margins on a sustainable basis and at the same time expand our electric-vehicle lineup,” Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said. Plans to spin off and list the Daimler truck unit before year-end are “well on track.”A year after the auto industry’s worst crisis in decades, business for German premium-car makers has roared back to record levels. Both Mercedes and BMW AG reported all-time high sales for the first quarter, driven by red-hot demand in China. Getting earnings back on track will be pivotal to financing investments in electrification and software development as the industry segues to more technologically advanced, battery-powered vehicles.Daimler shares rose as much as 1.9% on Friday in Frankfurt trading and have climbed almost 30% this year.Daimler’s supervisory board Friday extended the contracts of Wilhelm and truck chief Martin Daum until 2027 and 2025 respectively. It also appointed former Siemens AG Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser to the supervisory board of the truck division and plans to nominate him as chairman.China BoostStrong demand in China has continued during the second quarter, Wilhelm said on a call with analysts. Sales in the company’s largest market soared 60% in the first three months of the year.The higher guidance for cars was “encouraging,” especially in light of production curbs related to the global semiconductor shortage, RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan said in a note. Premium carmakers appeared to be faring better than mass-market peers in the supply crunch, he said.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysMercedes is already hitting 2025 targets as a result of robust China sales, the new S-Class and SUVs ahead of increased lower-margin BEV sales in 2022. A separately listed Mercedes business by year-end -- focused on BEVs and tech -- is aimed to close the valuation gap with Tesla.-- Michael Dean, BI automotive analystClick here to read the researchMercedes this month revved up its electric-car rollout with the new EQS sedan, the battery-powered sibling to its flagship S-Class, as traditional carmakers broaden their attack on Tesla Inc. Daimler expects the truck spinoff to help the company better tackle diverging technology trends in the passenger-car and commercial-vehicle industries.The company will update investors on its commercial-vehicle strategy on May 20. The unit’s margins are likely to reach the upper end of the target corridor for this year of 6% to 7%, Wilhelm said.Chip CrunchWhile carmakers around the world are benefiting from customers returning to showrooms, the global shortage of semiconductors that’s hampered production since late last year may deliver the biggest blow to output this quarter.The chip crunch has led Daimler to prioritize making its highest-returning models. This contributed to profitability for the cars division rising to 15.2% during the first quarter, up from 2.2% a year ago.“Although visibility is limited at present, Daimler assumes some recovery in the third and fourth quarter,” the company said.Daimler also raised the expected operating return for mobility services to between 14% and 15%, up from 12% to 13% previously. Improving business conditions prompted the company to release preliminary first-quarter earnings last week.(Updates with Joe Kaeser named candidate for truck unit chairman in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Will Biden raise your taxes? Arm yourself with one of these retirement accounts

    The way you save now can help keep your taxes low in your later years.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • Small Caps Lead Stock Gains on Solid Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed after strong economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum, with traders also assessing a batch of corporate earnings. The dollar retreated.Most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, led by financial and material shares. A gauge of smaller companies outperformed major benchmarks, while Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. paced gains in megacap stocks. Blue chips Honeywell International Inc., American Express Co. and Intel Corp. weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after their quarterly results.Equities whipsawed this week amid a flare-up in global coronavirus cases and news that the White House plans to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax rate for the wealthy. Investors also waded through corporate outlooks and economic readings, with data showing U.S. new-home sales rebounded in March to the highest since 2006. Meanwhile, output at manufacturers and service providers reached a record high in April.“It’s evident the U.S. economy continues to be on the right track,” Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments, said this week. “What the market is going to be looking for is continued economic momentum. This is the beginning of a more sustained move toward value and cyclicals.”Other corporate highlights:Kimberly-Clark Corp., the maker of Scott toilet paper, reported a steep sales decline that signaled the potential end of a boon triggered by the pandemic.Schlumberger, the world’s biggest crude contractor, said it expects a gradual recovery of oil demand to boost overseas work through the end of this year.Comparing U.S. stocks to high-yield bonds makes equities “look less stretched,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a manager of multi-asset funds at Robeco. While the Cboe Volatility Index, or the VIX, set a 14-month low last week, the yield spread for the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High-Yield Index reached its narrowest since July 2007 in the previous week.“Equities are relatively attractive versus high yield” on this basis, he wrote in a blog post.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.8%The MSCI World index rose 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.7% to $1.2096The Japanese yen was little changed at 107.89 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.55%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.26%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.74%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $62 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,776 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital-Gains Tax. It Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending hasn’t been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • Really? The market will collapse ‘by end of June?’

    “A huge collapse is coming,” warns longtime market prognosticator Harry Dent. Dent’s forecast seems to have struck some kind of chord: For about a week or longer the article was the most popular article at ThinkAdvisor.com. Just this week I got a note from Jonathan Ruffer, an eminent money manager in London, with this dire warning: “I take it pretty much for granted that the 40 year bull market is ending, and that it will be replaced by hard investment times.”

  • The IRS made a mistake on an inherited IRA rule — here are the facts

    The Internal Revenue Service used an example for distribution rules of inherited IRAs that had some financial advisers worried.

  • Tesla Hits Record Production, Deliveries Despite Global Semiconductor Shortage

    There’s a cloud hanging over automakers these days, and it’s made of silicon. A global semiconductor shortage has been rippling through the auto industry, which needs chips for infotainment systems, engine management for better fuel economy, and power braking and steering. But amid news that legacy automakers, as well as Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NIO), have been halting production because of the chip shortage, Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) production and delivery numbers are at record highs. Tesla did halt production at its Fremont, California, plant in February for two days because of what CEO Elon Musk called “parts shortages.” He didn’t elaborate on which parts were in short supply, but in the company’s Q4 earnings conference call, TSLA’s chief financial officer said “we’re working extremely hard to manage through the global semiconductor shortage, as well as port capacity.” The global chip shortage appeared to be compounded for TSLA as Samsung Electronics in February said it has paused production at a factory in Austin, Texas, which TSLA has said before makes chips for the electric vehicle maker, according to Reuters. That stoppage came as severe winter weather caused power outages. While investors next week are likely eager to hear more about how Tesla is navigating the chip shortage, there seem to be some clues heading into Monday’s earnings release. FIGURE 1: EXTRA JUICE. Although the past 12 months’ return for the S&P 500 Index (SPX—purple line) has been nothing to sneeze at, it pales in comparison to shares of Tesla (TSLA—candlestick). One period of heightened interest in the stock was the lead-in to TSLA’s joining the SPX in December, 2020. Data sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Nasdaq. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Record Deliveries Despite Chip Shortage Earlier this month, Tesla said it delivered 184,800 vehicles. Almost all of that record number came from deliveries of its Model 3 and Model Y, with just 2,020 of the more expensive Model S and Model X delivered out of inventory, with no new ones produced. Both the S and X models are due for upgrades and in the early stages of ramping up production. So it seems possible that TSLA may have been able to prioritize chips for 3 and Y models. Investors may want to keep in mind that the higher volume 3 and Y models don’t capture as much margin as the more expensive S and X models. There may also be other reasons why Tesla may be weathering the chip shortage better than other automakers. “Other automakers purchase much less valuable silicon content, and become less of a priority when compared to Tesla, who designs chips in house, secures wafer supply from foundries directly, and buys chips directly from the various chip designers like NXP, Infineon, and so forth,” according to a note from Cho Research. “They don’t outsource the design of their chip stack; they in-source wherever possible and work extremely closely with their suppliers.” Musk alluded to good supplier relationships with a tweet after the latest production and delivery figures came out, saying: “Thanks Tesla suppliers for providing us with critical parts!” Fatal Crash, Chinese PR Headache Mar Current Quarter In addition to the chip shortage, the Fremont closure, and port capacity issues, it seems like TSLA’s first quarter may also have been impacted by a fire at its Fremont, California, plant, although it remains to be seen whether that is material enough for executives to discuss next week. View more earnings on TSLA TSLA also appears to be hitting some speed bumps more recently. While these happened during the second quarter—past the Q1 reporting period—investors may be hoping for more clarity from executives next week. TSLA got a black eye recently when a customer complaint in China went viral, and the company stumbled in its response. The company has been in the crosshairs of Chinese media and regulators, but its cars remain quite popular in China, and shares don’t seem to have suffered much. Authorities in the United States are also eyeing TSLA after a fatal crash involving a Model S in Texas. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have opened investigations into the incident amid scrutiny from lawmakers. The crash brings renewed attention to TSLA’s Autopilot advanced driver-assistance feature. Consumer Reports said this week that it was able to get the Autopilot system of a Model Y to drive the car even with no one in the driver’s seat. Musk tweeted that data logs showed that Autopilot wasn’t enabled in the Texas crash and the car did not purchase TSLA’s separate Full Self-Driving system that also requires human supervision. He also said cars operating with Autopilot engaged have an almost 10 times lower chance of getting in an accident than an average vehicle. The Road Ahead If you recall, last quarter TSLA revenue came in ahead of expectations but earnings fell short, coming in at $0.80 vs. a consensus expectation of $1.03. Investors were also disappointed that the company didn’t provide clearer guidance for this year’s delivery expectations. Later, the company said “over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. In some years we may grow faster, which we expect to be the case in 2021.” By a back-of-napkin estimate that could mean 750,000 deliveries this year, but the phrasing isn’t as catchy as its 500,000 vehicle forecast for 2020, which it just slightly missed. And investors may want to see more specific guidance this time around. If TSLA does start facing increasingly serious repercussions from the global chip shortage during the current quarter, that might hamper production at a time when automakers could see increased demand, at least domestically as the pandemic eases, travel opens up, and people spend stimulus money and have a brighter outlook for the economy and their jobs. Over the longer term, it seems that the increasingly crowded field for electric vehicles could be a challenge for Tesla. The EV market has gotten more crowded, with new interest from not only legacy auto companies and EV startups, but also from big tech players Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). For now, TSLA is still in the driver’s seat in terms of its place in the electric vehicle market. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Options involve risks and are not suitable for all investors. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options Image by Qube's Pictures from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIntel, American Express, Honeywell All Under Pressure After Earnings, But Snap ReboundsStrong Results From IBM And Johnson & Johnson Not Enough As Covid Worries Rise© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • At career’s end, maybe we should embrace anti-retirement

    Retirement is commonly known as the end of your career and the beginning of a new life of leisure. According to the Stanford University Center for Longevity, in less than a century, average life expectancy in the developed world has increased by nearly 30 years, with many of those years coming in what we traditionally thought of as retirement. It means that retirement planning, which has normally been focused on making sure that you don’t exhaust your financial resources, needs to be replaced with longevity planning, so you can design a plan to use all of this newfound extra time.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for April 23, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD on Friday will be determined by trader reaction to 1.2038.

  • When will more 'plus-up' payments arrive? Nearly 700,000 catch-up checks this week went to people who qualify for more stimulus money

    Some who filed 2020 income tax returns may qualify for more stimulus money now and the IRS is making those adjustments.

  • Apple’s business is roaring, and investors are about to find out how much of that cash is coming their way

    After posting record sales and profits in its latest fiscal year, Apple Inc. will show how much of its financial success gets delivered right back to shareholders.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The stock market pulled back from all-time highs this week, as investors paused to consider just what’s been goosing stocks – and what the future may hold. A flood of stimulus cash, unleashed by the Biden Administration’s big spending bills, is set to push GDP growth to 9% for 3Q21, but next year looks like it will slip back as the spending runs its course. Economists are predicting 5.5% GDP growth next year. This bodes poorly for cyclical stocks, which tend to reflect macro volatility. As Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson said, “Peak rate of change on economic data and earnings revisions... are all contributing to the deterioration in lower-quality, smaller-capitalization, and the more cyclical parts of the market.” Dividend stocks, however, are more stable than the cyclicals, and while their average returns are lower, they offer the advantage of a steady return regardless of economic conditions. B. Riley analyst Matthew Howlett has been looking into the real estate trust segment, a group of stocks long-known for dividends that are both high and reliable. Howlett pointed out two stocks, in particular, that are showing dividend yields in excess of 7% and deserve a 'buy' rating. Ladder Capital Corporation (LADR) We’ll take a step into the real estate investment trust (REIT) niche, with Ladder Capital, a specialist in commercial mortgages. Ladder has operations in 48 states, and 475 cities. The average loan size is $19 million, and the company has securitized or sold a cumulative total of $16.7 billion commercial loans. Operations are backed by company’s $5.9 billion in assets. Ladder Capital has seen a series of headwinds in the past year. The corona pandemic, of course, was the major crisis – but for a commercial mortgage lender, the problem was broader. Loan customers were taking their own hits, and finding themselves unable to meet payments. As a result, Ladder saw its quarterly results in 2020 show deep declines, and greater volatility, when compared to 2019. On the positive side, Ladder finished the year 2020 with $1.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The final quarter of 2020 saw top line revenues of $77.9 million, compared to $135.4 million in the prior year’s Q4. Distributable earnings, however, came in at $4.9 million – and the company declared a dividend of 20 cents per common share, which was paid out on April 15. This marked the fifth quarter in a row with the dividend at this level. The current payment annualizes to 80 cents per share, and gives a yield of 7%. Despite the challenging economic environment, LADR shares are up an impressive 79% over the past 12 months. B. Riley's Matt Howlett expects the momentum to continue, and sees Ladder with a firm foundation to move forward. “[The] company’s loan originator has been a top CMBS loan contributor since the 2008-2009 financial crisis and is well positioned to contribute to LADR’s earnings growth as the conduit market rebounds post-pandemic,” Howlett noted. Howlett especially likes the company’s cash position, noting that it “should allow the company to accelerate growth of its core investment portfolio." The analyst sees "upside potential to the dividend (forecasted to increase to $1.05 in 2022) as originations ramp steadily and legacy higher cost debt (Koch/legacy CLO) pays down.” Backing these comments with a Buy rating, Howlett sets a $14 price target to suggest room for 21% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here) Overall, Ladder gets a Moderate Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts, based on 6 recent reviews that include 5 Buys – but also a single Sell. LADR shares are currently priced at $11.58, with an average target of $12.58 pointing toward 9% upside potential this year. The real attraction for investors here is the strong dividend yield. (See LADR stock analysis on TipRanks) Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) The second stock we’re looking at, Cherry Hill, is another REIT, this one with a focus on the residential markets. Cherry Hill’s portfolio includes mortgage servicing rights, mortgage backed securities, and other mortgage assets in the residential market. After a steep earnings drop in the first quarter last year, to a loss of $2.80 per share, Cherry Hill has seen sequential growth in the past three quarters. The fourth quarter of 2020 saw EPS return to positive values, with a print of 37 cents per share. Like most REITs, Cherry Hill pays out a reliable dividend. The company has been maintaining the payments since the fourth quarter of 2014, adjusting it when needed to keep it in line with income. For the most recent quarter, the dividend was declared at 27 cents per common share, or $1.08 annually. At this rate, the dividend yields an impressive 11.5%. CHMI's strong defensive characteristics and attractive dividend yield drew it to the attention of B. Riley’s Howlett. “[We] believe the portfolio is better insulated against basis risk and would perform better in a rising rate environment… We believe that CHMI's strong liquidity profile… puts it in strong position to deploy capital accretively during 1H21," Howlett opined. The analyst continued, "We expect: 1) slower prepayment speeds and 2) declining servicing costs in 2H21 to be key drivers of higher core ROEs going forward. Our 12.5% ROE forecast for 2022 should allow the company to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.30 based on our model.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Howlett rates Cherry Hill a Buy. His $11.50 price target implies that the stock has room to gain 21% in the next 12 months. CHMI has slipped under most analysts’ radar; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus is based on just two recent ratings; Buy and Hold. With shares trading at $9.43, the $10.75 average price target suggests room for a 14% upside. (See CHMI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Lagarde Says ECB Isn’t Discussing Phase-Out of Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying even as it sees signs that the economy is starting to shake off the coronavirus pandemic.While noting that medium-term risks for growth are balanced, she pushed back against any suggestion the ECB is thinking about scaling back stimulus, describing the idea as “premature.”“Incoming economic data, surveys and high-frequency indicators suggest that economic activity may have contracted again in the first quarter of this year, but point to a resumption of growth in the second quarter,” Lagarde said Thursday after the institution kept its stimulus program in place. “Any phasing out was not discussed and it is just premature.”The Governing Council confirmed that its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.23 trillion) bond-buying program will run at an elevated pace in the current quarter. Officials also held the deposit rate at -0.5% and pledged to continue long-term loans to banks to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.“Overall, while the risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook over the near term continue to be on the downside, medium-term risks remain more balanced,” Lagarde said. Italian bond yields were little changed at 0.76% at 2:27 p.m. London time, having risen to as high as 0.79% after President Christine Lagarde began the press conference.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Bloomberg Economics expects the pace of purchases to be scaled back in June, barring any renewed upward pressure on interest rates from abroad.”-David Powell. Read the ECB REACT.The ECB significantly stepped up asset purchases last month to contain the fallout of a government-bond sell-off that was driven a speedy U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Such market moves pose a risk to euro-zone activity, as sovereign yields are used as a reference for the cost of bank loans to companies and households.Officials have spent an average net 17 billion euros per week under their pandemic program since then, up from about 14 billion per week in the first weeks of 2021. The aim is to keep borrowing costs for companies, households and governments across the euro area favorable during the pandemic. Net purchases are currently set to last until the end of March 2022.The intensity of purchases under the emergency program doesn’t depend on a specific date, but rather on the state of financing conditions as well as the inflation outlook, Lagarde said.“We conduct a joint assessment of those financing conditions throughout the whole spectrum and the inflation outlook,” she said. “It’s on the basis of these two elements -- which are quite complicated in their own respect, each of them -- that we determine the pace of purchases.”The ECB is set to produce new economic forecasts when it next meets in June. “If the economy recovers from the Covid-19 recession and underlying inflation picks up gradually, the ECB will eventually have to address the question as to when and how it should scale back its asset purchases in the future,” said Holger Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg.The European Union has significantly sped up its vaccination campaign in recent weeks, smoothing the path for an economic pickup later this year. For now, wide parts of the bloc are still facing severe restrictions to fight an elevated level of infections.“The progress with vaccination campaigns, which should allow for a gradual relaxation of containment measures, should pave the way for a firm rebound in economic activity in the course of 2021,” Lagarde said.The ECB will also continue to monitor the euro’s exchange rate and its implications for the inflation outlook, the President said. A strong currency can pose a headache for the central bank as it dampens import prices and makes exports from the euro area less competitive.(Updates with additional Lagarde comment in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QUOTES 3-Biden to propose hike in capital gains taxes - sources

    Stocks on Wall Street were thrown into reverse on Thursday on reports that U.S. President Joe Biden will propose hiking taxes on the wealthy, including capital gains taxes. According to sources familiar with the plan, Biden next week will announce he wants the hikes in order pay for major investments in childcare, universal pre-kindergarten education, and paid leave for workers. The proposals will include raising the marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, and nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, according to the sources.