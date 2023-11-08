BARK Inc (BARK) Navigates Economic Headwinds with Improved Profitability in Q2 Fiscal 2024

BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) reports a 14.4% decrease in total revenue year-over-year, but gross margin improves significantly.

Net Loss narrows and the company posts its first positive Adjusted EBITDA since going public.

Strategic repurchase of convertible notes expected to reduce future interest expenses by $5.5 million.

Company anticipates continued macroeconomic challenges but remains focused on profitability improvements.

On November 8, 2023, BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK), a leading global omnichannel dog brand, released its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company faced a challenging economic environment, with total revenue reaching $123.0 million, a 14.4% decrease compared to the same period last year. Despite the top-line pressure, BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) achieved a consolidated gross margin increase of 560 basis points to 61.5% and reported a net loss improvement of 2.8% to $(10.3) million year-over-year.

Financial Performance Overview

Direct to Consumer (DTC) revenue saw an 11.3% decrease year-over-year, primarily due to macroeconomic headwinds affecting discretionary toy products. Commerce revenue also declined by 28.7% for similar reasons. However, gross profit was $75.6 million, only $4.7 million lower than the same period last year, thanks to new contract pricing that reduced unit costs of goods. Advertising and marketing expenses increased to $17.8 million, while General and Administrative (G&A) expenses decreased to $68.9 million, including non-recurring charges.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) ended the quarter with $160.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Inventory levels decreased both compared to the prior quarter and year-over-year, reflecting a $51.2 million decrease. Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.8 million, and free cash flow was $0.9 million, marking an improvement of $12.4 million compared to the same period last year.

Strategic Financial Moves

The company also announced the repurchase of $45.0 million of its 2025 Convertible Notes at a 6% discount to par value, which is expected to reduce future interest expense by $5.5 million. CEO Matt Meeker commented on the company's resilience amid economic pressures, stating,

While these headwinds have impacted our top-line, our results last quarter showcased the significant progress we have made in improving the long-term profitability profile of the Company."

Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) expects the challenging macroeconomic environment to persist, particularly affecting its more discretionary toy products. The company has updated its guidance for fiscal 2024, projecting total revenue growth of (8)% to (11)% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA of $(6) million to $(12) million.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK)'s latest earnings report demonstrates a company that is navigating economic challenges with strategic financial management and a focus on improving profitability. The company's ability to post its first positive Adjusted EBITDA quarter as a public company, despite a decline in revenue, may be of particular interest to those looking for resilient investment opportunities in the current market.

