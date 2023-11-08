Advertisement
BARK Inc (BARK) Navigates Economic Headwinds with Improved Profitability in Q2 Fiscal 2024

GuruFocus Research
·3 min read

  • BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) reports a 14.4% decrease in total revenue year-over-year, but gross margin improves significantly.

  • Net Loss narrows and the company posts its first positive Adjusted EBITDA since going public.

  • Strategic repurchase of convertible notes expected to reduce future interest expenses by $5.5 million.

  • Company anticipates continued macroeconomic challenges but remains focused on profitability improvements.

On November 8, 2023, BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK), a leading global omnichannel dog brand, released its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company faced a challenging economic environment, with total revenue reaching $123.0 million, a 14.4% decrease compared to the same period last year. Despite the top-line pressure, BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) achieved a consolidated gross margin increase of 560 basis points to 61.5% and reported a net loss improvement of 2.8% to $(10.3) million year-over-year.

Financial Performance Overview

Direct to Consumer (DTC) revenue saw an 11.3% decrease year-over-year, primarily due to macroeconomic headwinds affecting discretionary toy products. Commerce revenue also declined by 28.7% for similar reasons. However, gross profit was $75.6 million, only $4.7 million lower than the same period last year, thanks to new contract pricing that reduced unit costs of goods. Advertising and marketing expenses increased to $17.8 million, while General and Administrative (G&A) expenses decreased to $68.9 million, including non-recurring charges.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) ended the quarter with $160.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Inventory levels decreased both compared to the prior quarter and year-over-year, reflecting a $51.2 million decrease. Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.8 million, and free cash flow was $0.9 million, marking an improvement of $12.4 million compared to the same period last year.

Strategic Financial Moves

The company also announced the repurchase of $45.0 million of its 2025 Convertible Notes at a 6% discount to par value, which is expected to reduce future interest expense by $5.5 million. CEO Matt Meeker commented on the company's resilience amid economic pressures, stating,

While these headwinds have impacted our top-line, our results last quarter showcased the significant progress we have made in improving the long-term profitability profile of the Company."

Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) expects the challenging macroeconomic environment to persist, particularly affecting its more discretionary toy products. The company has updated its guidance for fiscal 2024, projecting total revenue growth of (8)% to (11)% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA of $(6) million to $(12) million.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK)'s latest earnings report demonstrates a company that is navigating economic challenges with strategic financial management and a focus on improving profitability. The company's ability to post its first positive Adjusted EBITDA quarter as a public company, despite a decline in revenue, may be of particular interest to those looking for resilient investment opportunities in the current market.

For more detailed analysis and up-to-date financial news, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BARK Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

