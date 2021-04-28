U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

Barkyn, a wellness startups for pets in Southern Europe, hits an $9.6M Series A round

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Barkyn, a European subscription service for pets that combines food with tele-vet services, has raised a further €3 milion ($3.6M) from FoodTech investor Five Seasons Ventures, extending its previous Series A to €8M, and total funds raised to date to €10M. Five Seasons Ventures joins previous investors Indico Capital Partners, All Iron Ventures, Portugal Ventures and Shilling Capital. Barkyn is in the same space as Tails, acquired by Nestlé, and Butternut Box from the UK which has raised $28M.

Launched in 2017, the Portuguese startup currently serves customers in Portugal, Spain and Italy, and is aiming to be a key ‘pet wellness’ brand for Southern Europe.

Barkyn says its subscription service offers “healthy food using fresh meat” plus a dedicated remote online veterinarian. It says personalizing the food to match the dog’s nutritional needs is part of its attraction for customers. It has also created the ‘Barkyn Complex’, a trademarked anti-inflammatory supplement for pets, plus a pet insurance product to its customers in Portugal.

André Jordão, Barkyn’s CEO and Co-Founder said in a statement: “There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to nutrition and what the body needs, and we solve this based on our knowledge, existing products and continued research and development.”

Barkyn is pushing at an open door. It’s widely acknowledged that during the pandemic, pet ownership has gone up across the world as people fought the lockdown blues.

In 2020 Barkyn says it experienced 40 percent growth each quarter across Southern Europe.

Commenting on the investment in Barkyn, Five Seasons’ Founding Partner Niccolo Manzoni said: “Barkyn is a unique company within Southern Europe, where the region has higher levels of pet ownership but no inspiring digital pet wellness brands. Combining personalized food with tele-vet services and, in the case of Portugal, insurance, gives customers one destination for the well-being of their pets.”

Speaking to TechCrunch, Jordão said the startup had a shot at over-taking existing pet food brands because it’s “rethinking what the pet market should look like, through technology - building a pet care service and not only a pet food subscription. We’ve developed a 360 holistic experience: a subscription that aligns the best food you could ever give your dog with telemedicine. We’re able to secure a very close relationship while scaling the model.”

  • Greece's Viva Wallet raises $80M for its neo-bank targeting small business merchants

    Challenger banks continue to make significant waves in the world of finance, with smaller outfits luring customers away from incumbents by providing an easier way for them to not only engage with basic banking services, but to tap into a wave of technology that brings more personalization and often better deals into the equation. In the latest development, Viva Wallet, a Greek startup building banking services aimed at small and medium merchants, has picked up financing of $80 million, money that it will be using to expand its footprint and the services that it is offering to users, in particular expanding its Merchant Advance loans business. Tencent -- the Chinese technology giant behind Wechat that is also making major inroads into financial services -- is in the round, alongside the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Breyer Capital.

  • Samsung's Lee family to pay more than $10.8 billion inheritance tax

    The family of late Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Chairman Lee Kun-hee said on Wednesday they will pay over 12 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in inheritance tax for his estate and donate his vast private art collection to state curators. Lee, who is credited with transforming Samsung into the world's largest smartphone and memory chip maker, died on Oct. 25 with an estate local media valued at around 26 trillion won. The inheritance tax bill - one of the largest-ever in South Korea and globally - has been closely watched due to its potential to dilute the family's controlling stake in Samsung.

  • Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s multi-year push to reduce Russia’s exposure to the dollar hit a major milestone as the share of exports sold in the U.S. currency fell below 50% for the first time.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published late Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data for the fourth quarter show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come have pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back its holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeThe shift away from dollar trade with China accelerated in 2019 when oil major Rosneft PJSC switched export contracts for crude shipments to euros. Lots of mid-cap companies are now also seeking ways to reduce exposure to the U.S. currency, with many switching contracts to yuan or rubles in trade with China, according to Daniel Haindl, the co-head of FX & interest-rates sales at VTB Capital in Moscow.“We also see that a growing portion of settlements between Russia and former Soviet countries is in rubles,” Haindl said.Washington imposed new penalties on Russia this month, including limits on buying newly-issued sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The Biden administration has said it’s prepared to escalate those penalties if the Kremlin fails to rein in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere with the U.S. political process.Russia must take urgent steps to cut its use of the dollar to a minimum to eliminate dependence on “this toxic source of permanent hostile actions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview in February.(Updates with VTB Capital comment from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's Huawei reports quarterly revenue drop as smartphone income hit

    China's Huawei Technologies saw revenue fall 16.5% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, hurt by a dip in sales after selling its budget smartphone unit Honor in November. "2021 will be a challenging year for us, but it's also the year that our future development strategy will begin to take shape," Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu said in the statement. The ban put Huawei's once lucrative handset business under immense pressure, prompting the sale of its Honor budget smartphone unit to a group of agents and dealers in November.

  • Analysts cut gold forecasts as economic growth recovers: Reuters poll

    Analysts and traders have slashed their gold price forecasts, with many believing a return to last year's record highs is unlikely as economic recovery tarnishes the safe-haven metal's appeal, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Spot gold has fallen to around $1,775 an ounce from an all-time high of $2,072.50 last August, when the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies and forced central banks to pump money into markets and cut interest rates. Returns on government bonds, an asset class that competes with gold, plunged last year, but U.S. Treasury yields have rebounded, fuelling talk of sooner-than-expected central bank tightening that would hurt bullion.

  • Apple’s privacy update shows the massive power of small design changes

    Facebook and other adtech vendors have protested the iOS update, illustrating how tiny tweaks to user inerface design can have major, industry-spanning impacts.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade mixed, Microsoft shares drop after earnings

    Stock futures opened mixed Tuesday evening on the heels of a meandering day for the three major indexes, with investors digesting an onslaught of corporate earnings results and looking ahead to a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US Officials Arrest Alleged Operator of $336M Bitcoin Mixing Service

    Roman Sterlingov faces three charges: unlicensed money transmission, money laundering and money laundering without a license.

  • Saudis in Talks to Sell Aramco Stake to Global Energy Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said the kingdom is in talks to sell a 1% stake in state oil giant Saudi Aramco to a “leading global energy company” as he forecast an economic rebound after the coronavirus pandemic.The kingdom is looking at the potential sale -- which could be worth about $19 billion, based on the company’s market value -- as a way to lock in customer demand for the country’s crude, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in a rare interview on a Saudi television channel late Tuesday. While providing few details on which company is involved in the talks, he said the sale could take place in the next two years.“I don’t want to give any promises about deals finalizing, but there are discussions happening right now about a 1% acquisition by one of the leading energy companies in the world,” Prince Mohammed, the country’s de facto ruler, said. “I cannot mention the name but it’s a huge company. This deal could be very important in strengthening Aramco’s sales in the country where this company resides.”China is the largest buyer of Saudi Arabian oil. Almost 30% of the kingdom’s crude exports went to the Asian country last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Japan, South Korea and India were the next biggest importers.As well as China, Aramco is keen to make further inroads into India, the fastest growing market for oil consumption before the pandemic hit. But the company faces strong competition from other suppliers and Indian refiners are among the most price-sensitive in the world.The crown prince is increasingly leaning on Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, to help finance his plan to transform and diversify the Saudi economy -- an initiative dubbed Vision 2030. That effort has faced hurdles in recent years, with investors spooked by the kingdom’s domestic political crackdown and the killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, and then with the Covid-19 pandemic last year.Aramco’s 2019 initial public offering -- in which it sold about 2% of its stock on the Riyadh bourse -- raised almost $30 billion. The money was transferred to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund and was meant to support investments to shift the biggest Arab economy away from a reliance on oil sales. Since then, Aramco has also taken on debt and started selling off some non-core assets to maintain a $75 billion dividend, most of which goes to the state.Although the Aramco IPO was the biggest share sale in history the majority of the cash was raised from local investors and rich Saudi families. Most foreign investors balked at the valuation and stayed away. The sale only earned a fraction of the $100 billion originally envisaged.Prince Mohammed said the company may sell more shares on the Saudi stock exchange, without giving a timeframe.Aramco AssetsThe kingdom is increasingly looking ways to get money from Aramco’s assets. The company announced this month that a U.S.-led consortium will invest $12.4 billion in its oil pipelines. Is also considering a deal for gas pipelines, Bloomberg reported this week.Aramco has separately started a strategic review of its upstream oil and gas assets that could see the firm opening them up to foreign investors.Last year, the kingdom’s economy shrunk the most in more than three decades, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund. But the outlook has since improved. The budget shortfall is projected to be 4% of gross domestic product in 2021, narrower than last year’s 12% gap.Speaking on the fifth anniversary of the launch of Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed said the nation’s jobless rate will fall as the economy goes through a “V-shaped” recovery.“Unemployment will fall to less than 11% this year, then it will reach around 10%, then 7% in 2030,” he said in the interview on the Rotana Khalejia television station.Unemployment among Saudi nationals fell to 12.6% at the end of last year, after peaking at 14.9% in September.Prince Mohammed also touched on the delicate ties with the U.S., where President Joe Biden’s administration has said it wants to re-calibrate a relationship that was a centerpiece of former President Donald Trump’s Middle East strategy.‘Neighboring Country’“There will never be 100% agreement between two countries,” Prince Mohammed said. “Between different White House administrations, the margin of differences could increase or decrease but we agree with the Biden administration” about 90% of the time, he added.Asked about the kingdom’s regional rival, Iran, the crown prince softened his tone from previous statements, saying that Saudi Arabia was working to solve its differences with the Islamic Republic.“In the end, Iran is a neighboring country,” he said, adding that the kingdom wanted Iran to prosper but took issue with its nuclear program and support for regional militias.“We’re working today with our partners in the region to find solutions to these issues and we hope to overcome them and have a good and positive relationship with them,” he said.In the 90-minute interview, Prince Mohammed also said:Some of the government’s shares in Aramco could be transferred to the sovereign wealth fund, known as the PIFThe decision to raise the value-added tax to 15% last year “will be temporary from one to five years maximum, with VAT target at 5% to 10%”The kingdom has no plans to introduce an income tax(Updates with details on Aramco asset sales.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vienna Insurance Considers Hungary Joint Venture to Save Aegon Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Vienna Insurance Group AG is discussing adding a Hungarian partner to its proposal to buy Aegon NV’s eastern European arm to overcome government resistance to the deal, according to people familiar with the situation.The insurer is racing to rescue the 830 million-euro ($1 billion) deal with Aegon after Hungary surprisingly refused to approve it this month. Vienna Insurance, one of the industry leaders in the former communist part of Europe, wants to keep control of the unit and consolidate it in its books, while it’s unclear if the Hungarian side would accept a minority stake, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential matters.Vienna Insurance reiterated that it was still in talks with Hungarian authorities about the deal. Press officers at Aegon and Hungary’s finance ministry declined to comment. The interior ministry in Budapest, which issued the veto on the deal, didn’t immediately respond.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s administration has been following a strategy of creating corporate national champions, including in the financial industry. Other potential buyers for Aegon’s business include Hungarian insurer Cig Pannonia Nyrt., whose key shareholders include people with close links to Orban, Bloomberg reported last week.A solution including a local co-owner would mirror a goodwill deal Vienna Insurance’s cross-town banking peer Erste Group Bank AG brokered with the Orban government in 2015.Back then, the purchase of a 30% stake by the government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the lender’s Hungarian unit helped end years of bitter fights. Orban had imposed Europe’s highest bank levy and forced lenders to reimburse borrowers about 1 trillion forint ($3.3 billion), mostly for their role in spreading mortgages denominated in foreign currencies, much of it in Swiss francs.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Stocks Retreat With Megacap Earnings in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. technology stocks fell as investors turned their attention to a batch of earnings from industry heavyweights that have helped drive the market to all-time highs.The Nasdaq 100 dropped for the first time in three sessions, weighed down by declines in tech heavyweights including Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. The S&P 500 closed little changed after swinging between gains and losses throughout the day. United Parcel Service Inc. soared to a record after beating Wall Street’s profit estimates.Tesla ended a two-day streak of gains after its results failed to impress investors. 3M Co. was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after it warned that higher costs for raw materials and transportation is a worsening threat. Google parent Alphabet climbed more than 4% postmarket, erasing its cash-session decline after profit and revenue exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Microsoft Corp. reversed a gain and dropped 3.5% after reporting revenue that missed the highest analysts’ estimates.Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are set to release results later this week.While the earnings season has been generally strong so far, investors may be waiting for more robust beats to fan the next move higher. Four out of five S&P 500 companies that have released results have either met or beaten expectations. On average, shares have gained less than 0.1% after the reports, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Earnings optimism already was largely embedded into expectations moving into the current earnings period, so investors are looking for substantially outsized positive results, without which stock price advances will be muted and, like today, could take a hit,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments.Meanwhile, U.S. data this week are expected to show growth accelerated to an annualized 6.8% in the first quarter. A Conference Board measure Tuesday showed consumer confidence reached the highest since February 2020 as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy and job market.Such reports aren’t shifting the Federal Reserve’s highly accommodative stance, with the central bank expected to keep policy unchanged at this week’s meeting.“Since the last Fed meeting, strong economic expectations have started to make their way into the data,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “We’re seeing that reflected not only on the economic side but also in pretty impressive earnings reports on the whole.”The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid as investors weighed the scope for further gains. HSBC Holdings Plc rose after saying quarterly earnings more than doubled and returning to profit in Europe and the U.S.The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed for a seventh day as copper extended a rally on the Biden administration’s plans for a large infrastructure package. Oil climbed after OPEC+ projected a strong recovery beyond near-term demand destruction from India’s Covid-19 surge.Here are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus ThursdayFor live updates and commentary on the markets see the MLIV blogThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2089The British pound was little changed at $1.3906The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 108.74 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.62%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.25%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.77%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $63 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,776 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudis in Talks to Sell 1% of Aramco to ‘Leading’ Foreign Peer

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is in talks to sell a 1% stake in state-controlled oil giant Aramco to a foreign company, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in an interview with a local TV station.The kingdom could also announce a secondary offering of shares in the company within the next two years, he said.“I don’t want to give any promises about deals finalizing, but there are discussions happening right now about a 1% acquisition by one of the leading energy companies in the world,” the Crown Prince said. “This deal could be very important in strengthening Aramco’s sales in the country where this company resides,” he said, adding it’s a very large nation. The prince has already taken steps many thought would never occur with the 2019 initial public offering of Aramco on the Saudi stock exchange.That deal raised about $30 billion for the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund to plow into new investments abroad and economic diversification projects at home. He’s previously said that the government may look to sell further shares in the company to the public.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Actress Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. Seeks $439 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co. and its shareholders are seeking as much as $439 million in a U.S. initial public offering that could give co-founder Jessica Alba a stake valued at about $96 million.The personal care brand will offer 6.5 million shares, while existing investors will sell 19.4 million, according to a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are being offered at $14 to $17 each.At the top end of the range, Honest would have a market value of $1.54 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in the filing. Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, that value would rises to about $1.85 billion.Selling shareholders include private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst, the filing shows.Alba, who owns 5.65 million shares, doesn’t plan to sell any of them in the offering, according to the filing. In a letter to potential IPO investors included in the filing, she traced her interest in healthy products to childhood ailments.Asthma, Allergies“I suffered from chronic illnesses, severe asthma and allergies, leading to long, lonely weeks in the hospital,” Alba said. “There were no lasting solutions for my health issues and by the time I was 10, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”On top of its baby products like shampoos, the company also sells cosmetics as well as cleaning supplies, a collection that was launched during the coronavirus pandemic.The Los Angeles-based company’s losses shrank as its revenue climbed last year, according to the filing. It had a net loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $301 million in 2020, compared with a loss of $31 million on revenue of $236 million the previous year.“When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and we went into lockdown, people became more aware of their health and what they bring into their homes,” Alba, who has starred in movies such as “Fantastic Four,” said in the letter.The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are expected to begin trading next week on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.(Updates with possible value of Alba’s stake in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nexon Joins Tesla in Bitcoin Bet With $100 Million Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Nexon Co. said it bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin, joining a list of tech companies embracing the digital currency.The online game provider acquired 1,717 Bitcoins at an average price of about $58,226 each, including fees and expenses. The purchase represents less than 2% of Nexon’s total cash and cash equivalents on hand, and is the largest-ever purchase of digital currency made by a company traded in Tokyo, Nexon said.“Our purchase of bitcoin reflects a disciplined strategy for protecting shareholder value and for maintaining the purchasing power of our cash assets,” Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “In the current economic environment, we believe Bitcoin offers long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the value of our cash for future investments.”A growing number of global firms including Tesla Inc. and Square Inc. have moved to purchase Bitcoin in recent months, with more starting to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Firms in Japan, which was an early leader in Bitcoin acceptance, have been slow to join this trend.Nexon said it intended to guard itself against a potential drop in the value of non-digital currencies in case of inflation, with Mahoney seeing Bitcoin as a “form of cash likely to retain its value, even if it is not yet widely-recognized as such.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chile’s Pinera Suffers Shock Court Defeat Over Pension Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Chilean President Sebastian Pinera will sign into law a bill allowing billions of dollars in early pension withdrawals after the Constitutional Court threw out his bid to block the proposal.The court voted 7 to 3 against his request, even before discussing the basis of the appeal, according to a statement. It didn’t immediately give its reasons. Shortly after, Pinera said in a televised speech that he will enact the legislation on Tuesday.“We respect and accept the Constitutional Court’s decision even though we don’t agree with it,” Pinera said. We “will do all in our power to assure the money gets to people starting next week.”The court decision is a stunning blow for Pinera, who challenged the opposition-backed bill even as it garnered support across the political divide. Chile is weathering its worst coronavirus wave to date, and the bill’s backers say it’s key to getting aid to cash-strapped families. The court move sent stocks and bonds lower amid calls for Pinera to fire his advisers and overhaul his cabinet.Read more: Chile Hurtles Toward Showdown Over Billions in Pension CashWithin the next few days, the administration will introduce a bill to provide cash transfers to workers who don’t have any money left in their pension funds, Pinera said. The legislation will also allow most workers to tap their money tax-free and create a mechanism to replenish savings that have been withdrawn from the accounts, he said.The proposals were part of a rival pension withdrawal bill Pinera had announced Sunday, but which he is now withdrawing from Congress.Capital MarketsAt stake is a portion of the $210 billion managed by the pension funds, known as AFPs, the bedrock of Chile’s capital markets. Itau estimates outlays from the legislation at between $14 billion and $19 billion, while JPMorgan says they could reach $20 billion.Read more: Bonds Knew that Pinera Was Going to Balk: Chile Fixed IncomeChile’s benchmark stock index extended losses after the court announcement and was down 2.4% at the close of trading, the biggest drop since Jan. 29. The yield on the government’s nominal BTP 2030 bonds rose 11 basis points to 3.78%Chilean government bonds have slid in recent days on bets that the pension funds, known locally as AFPs, will be forced to unload fixed-income assets in order to make the payouts.Pinera initially took the proposal approved by congress to the court last week, arguing that the presidency has prerogative over bills dealing with pensions. Still, the government later ceded to pressure and introduced its own early withdrawal bill.In the past year, the South American nation has spent billions of dollars on measures including cash transfers, job protection programs and low-interest loans. Critics say the stimulus is filled with fine print that ends up excluding many families and businesses in need.Chileans have so far yanked $37.5 billion from their retirement savings through two previous rounds of withdrawals approved last year. At the time, the central bank stepped in to smooth out financial market volatility stemming from the payouts.(Updated first and second paragraph with Pinera’s remarks)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Must Face Suit Over Failed Play on Fear Index

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG must face allegations that it engineered a complex fraud to sink an investment vehicle and profit on investors’ losses, after an appeals court revived the claims.The lawsuit, filed in 2018, claimed investors lost $1.8 billion in the Feb. 5, 2018, collapse of the market for VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term Exchange Traded Notes, known as “XIV Notes,” a derivative investment that increased in value when the stock market was calm and decreased when it was volatile.Holders of the XIV notes profited inversely from changes in the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s VIX Index, a measure of expected stock market volatility that’s often called Wall Street’s “fear index.”A group of investors led by Set Capital LLC alleged that they and others lost the money while Credit Suisse made $475 million. The suit also names as defendants two top executives at the bank and Janus Henderson Group PLC, which placed and marketed the XIV notes.Credit Suisse declined to comment on the ruling. Janus Henderson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.A federal judge in New York dismissed the case in September 2019, ruling that Set Capital had failed to plausibly claim that the defendants were intentionally trying to manipulate the market improperly. The federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday revived the market manipulation claim and allegations of misstatements in the offering documents.The case is Set Capital LLC v. Credit Suisse Group AG, Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (Manhattan).Read More: Credit Suisse Pressed by Senator on $200 Million Tax Fraud(Adds details of ruling starting in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung heirs to pay record inheritance tax

    The Lee family will pay more than $10bn, one of the largest ever inheritance tax bills.

  • Huawei Quarterly Sales Slump as Sanctions Hit Phone Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s revenue shrank for a second straight quarter after U.S. sanctions devastated the embattled Chinese tech giant’s smartphone business.Huawei reported a 17% decline in sales to 152.2 billion yuan ($23 billion) in the first three months of this year, the company said in a statement. That follows a 11% decline in revenue for the three months ended December. Its profit margin rose 3.8 percentage points to 11.1%, which translates into net income of 16.9 billion yuan, as the company trimmed costs and received a $600 million patent license fee.“2021 remains a challenging year for Huawei, but it also marks the start of a clear strategy for the company’s future,” rotating Chairman Eric Xu said in the statement Wednesday. “Huawei will continue to focus on technological innovation and investing in R&D to ensure supply continuity under sanctions.”The unaudited figures were compiled in accordance with international accounting standards and differed slightly from results it filed to the Shanghai Clearing House, a government-backed clearing services platform.Shenzhen-based Huawei is emerging from its toughest year on record, when sanctions by the Trump administration smothered its once-leading smartphone business and stymied advances into chipmaking and fifth-generation networking. The Biden White House has shown few signs of letting up, prompting billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei to direct the firm toward new growth areas such as smart agriculture, health care, cloud computing and electric cars.Huawei is vying with other tech giants like Baidu Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. in venturing into the rapidly evolving fields of connected vehicles, homes and workplaces. The firm pledged $1 billion toward developing self-driving and electric-car technologies this year and has started to sell EVs with partner Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co.(Updates with comments from rotating chairman in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Is Probing Ant’s Speedy Listing Process After Halting IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are probing the speed with which Ant Group Co.’s ill-fated listing was approved, according to people familiar with the matter.The investigation, being carried out by officials from multiple agencies, has for several months inquired into the process by which China’s securities regulator approved the public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. Among questions being explored by the probe are why Ant’s IPO was fast-tracked, if the company made sufficient disclosures and whether it received preferential treatment in the allocation of its stock code, they said.The Wall Street Journal, which reported the probe earlier, said Beijing was also looking into what support local officials provided Ant and into big state-owned firms that stood to gain from a listing of Jack Ma’s financial technology giant.The scrutiny points to the continuing fallout from the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering, days before a trading debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong last year.The derailment of what was slated to be the world’s largest IPO marked the start of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing on China’s celebrated financial technology giants, which authorities have pledged to rein in this year. Founder Jack Ma has since kept a low profile, with regulators directing Ant to drastically revamp it business and hitting his crown jewel Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with a record $2.8 billion fine for abusing its market dominance.Ripples from the debacle are also being felt at China’s regulatory bodies. The securities watchdog last week unveiled plans to ban former staff from investing in pre-IPO companies.Chinese leaders are also concerned that Ant’s IPO stood to benefit a swathe of well-connected individuals and institutions, including state funds such as sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and insurer China Life Insurance Co., the Wall Street Journal reported.It’s unclear what investigators have uncovered and whether anyone will be singled out for censure. Ant declined to comment in an emailed statement. The securities regulator, Shanghai stock exchange and local government, CIC and China Life didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Ma managed to get Ant’s IPO application through various levels of securities regulators relatively quickly even as banking regulators were concerned about its business model and weighing tougher regulations for the company and its peers, the Wall Street Journal said.In the run up to the IPO, Ant seemed particularly fond of the number eight, which is often associated with wealth in China. Eight is pronounced “ba” and rhymes with the word for “prosperity” or “getting rich” in Mandarin. Six is also considered lucky as its Mandarin translation is close in sound to the word associated with smooth progress.Ant’s stock ticker was 688688 in Shanghai and 6688 in Hong Kong. Its shares were priced in Shanghai at 68.8 yuan and at HK$80 in Hong Kong.One fallout from the probe has been a tightening of listing requirements at Shanghai’s STAR Market to ensure that only companies whose main business is technology are traded there, according to the Wall Street Journal.China’s financial regulators will continue to support Ant’s listing once the probe is completed and the company overhauls its business, one of the people familiar told Bloomberg. The firm’s transformation into a financial holding company that will effectively be supervised more like a bank could mean Ant will no longer be eligible to list on the STAR market.Ant’s Chairman Eric Jing promised staff that the company would eventually go public, according to a post on an internal website in March.For now, the future of Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- remains shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through the details of the fintech industry overhaul that derailed Ant’s $35 billion IPO, which had valued the company at $280 billion.The company will need to adhere to new rules, which will curtail its operations in every sector from payments to lending, and wealth management to insurance. Investors are awaiting final guidelines aimed at curbing online consumer lending, which were unveiled late last year.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said. That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.