Barnabas Capital Announces Head of Structured Products

·3 min read

Part of FIG's family of companies, the wholesale broker-dealer hired Josh Lewis to educate and provide sales support to financial professionals on structured products

CORNELIUS, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Independence Group, LLC (FIG), a leading financial services conglomerate working with independent financial advisors and insurance companies, specializing in annuities, long-term care, and life insurance products, is pleased to announce Josh Lewis as head of structured products for Barnabas Capital.

Financial Independence Group (PRNewsfoto/Financial Independence Group)
Financial Independence Group (PRNewsfoto/Financial Independence Group)

In his new role, Josh will build upon and improve the advisor experience offered by FIG via integrating structured products through Barnabas Capital, a wholesale broker-dealer, and a part of the FIG family of companies, that represents investment and insurance products to other broker-dealers and RIA firms. Barnabas' offerings combine technology, product expertise and a personal touch to provide financial advisors a comprehensive suite of structured products and assistance so they can better serve their clients.

Josh brings 15 years' experience in the financial services industry to Barnabas Capital. Prior to joining, Josh spent many years at LPL Financial on the fixed income trading desk as a trader and head of trading technology with a focus on structured products. He holds series 7, 63 and 24 FINRA licenses and is a graduate of the University of North Georgia, where he studied Accounting and Finance with a focus in financial derivatives and economics.

Quotes:

Barnabas Capital President Joe Powell said: "Industry sales flows continue to demonstrate that investors are seeking solutions that can balance equity market growth potential with some downside protection. We believe that this demand for investing is here to stay. Our mission at Barnabas Capital is to serve financial professionals with an approach that is consultative and unbiased. Expanding upon our expertise in the Structured Annuity market to now include Structured Notes is a very important endeavor for us and helps us serve our advisors more holistically. Josh Lewis' expertise in the structured products market and the incredibly strong relationships he has with so many of the leading bank issuers of structured products make him the ideal fit to lead our structured products division. We couldn't be more excited to have him as part of the team."

Barnabas Capital Head of Structured Products Josh Lewis said: "I am proud to join the team at Barnabas Capital, working with exceptional professionals to educate and provide sales support to financial professionals on structured products and advance the important role they can play in a client's portfolio."

For FIG media inquiries, please contact Sarah Tremallo at 908-967-0381 or stremallo@jconnelly.com.

About Financial Independence Group, LLC
FIG is a financial services conglomerate and national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) industry. Privately held and independently owned, our fixed insurance solutions help the independent, licensed financial professional guide their retail investment clients to an optimal retirement plan. FIG has provided solutions for over 45 years, specializing in guaranteed income, asset protection, and multi-generational planning. Over 3,000 professionals across the US access our more than 70 top-rated carriers to design fixed index annuity, fixed annuity, life insurance, care planning, and disability income solutions to best fit the interests of their clients. For more information, please visit www.FIGMarketing.com.

About Barnabas Capital, LLC
Barnabas Capital is a third-party distributor of investment and insurance products. As a solutions-focused organization that provides unbiased and objective solutions to financial professionals, the products they market are designed to provide certain levels of protection, while mitigating many key investment-related risks. For more information, please visit https://www.barnabascapital.com/ or https://brokercheck.finra.org/.

Securities products offered through Barnabas Capital, LLC – Member FINRA/SIPC

CONTACTS:

Sarah Tremallo


JConnelly


908-967-0381


stremallo@jconnelly.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barnabas-capital-announces-head-of-structured-products-301361542.html

SOURCE Financial Independence Group

