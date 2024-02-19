Barnes Group Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Last week saw the newest full-year earnings release from Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues were US$1.5b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.31, an impressive 72% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Barnes Group's four analysts is for revenues of US$1.69b in 2024. This would reflect a notable 16% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 307% to US$1.29. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.75b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.71 in 2024. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their revenue forecasts and making a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share numbers.

The average price target climbed 22% to US$31.67despite the reduced earnings forecasts, suggesting that this earnings impact could be a positive for the stock, once it passes. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Barnes Group at US$36.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$25.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Barnes Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Barnes Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 16% growth to the end of 2024 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 2.7% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 3.3% annually. So it looks like Barnes Group is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Barnes Group. They also downgraded Barnes Group's revenue estimates, but industry data suggests that it is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

