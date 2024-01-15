Can Barnes Group Inc.'s (NYSE:B) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.0% over the last month. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimately dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Barnes Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Barnes Group is:

1.8% = US$24m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Barnes Group's Earnings Growth And 1.8% ROE

It is hard to argue that Barnes Group's ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 15%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 30% seen by Barnes Group was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared Barnes Group's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 8.8% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Barnes Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Barnes Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 52% (implying that 48% of the profits are retained), most of Barnes Group's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for Barnes Group.

Moreover, Barnes Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 30% over the next three years.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Barnes Group. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

