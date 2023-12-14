Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Barnes Group (NYSE:B) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Barnes Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = US$168m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$381m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Barnes Group has an ROCE of 5.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Barnes Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Barnes Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Barnes Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. However it looks like Barnes Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Barnes Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 40% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Barnes Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

