Barnes & Noble teamed up with Lenovo for its new 10-inch Nook tablet

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
Barnes & Noble

It's been almost three years since Barnes & Noble debuted a Nook tablet, and there have been a lot of speculations that the company is discontinuing its tablets since then. Now, Barnes & Noble is out to prove that it hasn't given up on the category completely by launching a new 10-inch Nook tablet that it has designed in collaboration with Lenovo. The Android device is powered by an octacore processor and has a 10.1-inch HD IPS display that's apparently been certified to be gentle on the eyes by lowering blue light.

It also has 32GB of storage with the option to expand with a microSD card and can last up to 10 hours of web browsing on a single charge. In addition, it has front and rear cameras, as well as dual audio Dolby Atmos speakers. As you'd expect, it has access to the Nook app for ebooks, newspapers and magazines, Google Play and Google Assistant. It has FM radio and Kids Space from Google, as well, which is a new mode for Android tablets that provide children access to age-appropriate books.

Tony Chen, a Lenovo VP, said in a statement:

"As part of our mission to enable smarter technology for all, Lenovo has been innovating a broad range of Android tablets over the past decade based on different user needs and budgets. We’re excited to turn the page with Barnes & Noble on the thin and light design of the new connected NOOK tablet that offers e-book lovers the best of both worlds — a full featured Lenovo Android tablet beloved by fans with everything you know and want from NOOK at its heart."

Like the Nook tablet released in 2018, the new model will set you back $130. It will be available in early April from physical stores and online on the Barnes & Noble website.

