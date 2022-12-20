U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.62
    +3.96 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,849.74
    +92.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,547.11
    +1.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.02
    +9.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9200
    -4.9440 (-3.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,913.48
    +482.10 (+2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.23
    +2.05 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Barnwell Industries, Inc. Announces the Declaration of a Cash Dividend

Barnwell Industries, Inc.
·2 min read
Barnwell Industries, Inc.
Barnwell Industries, Inc.

HONOLULU, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.015 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on January 11, 2023 to the holders of record as of the close of business on December 27, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. A forward-looking statement is one which is based on current expectations of future events or conditions and does not relate to historical or current facts. These statements include various estimates, forecasts, projections of Barnwell’s future performance, statements of Barnwell’s plans and objectives, and other similar statements. Forward-looking statements include phrases such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “will be,” “should,” or similar expressions. Although Barnwell believes that its current expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure that the expectations contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from Barnwell’s expectations are set forth in the “Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and other sections of Barnwell’s annual report on Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and Barnwell’s other filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, as they speak only as of the date of this press release, and Barnwell expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONTACT:

Alexander C. Kinzler
Chief Executive Officer and President

Russell M. Gifford
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (808) 531-8400


Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer downgrades Tesla stock, calls sentiment 'severely damaged' on Musk drama

    Investors and the media are following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter closely, but one Wall Street firm has had enough.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

    Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report. Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue -- but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. While FuelCell missed Wall Street's quarterly sales number, its sales still jumped more than 180% year over year for the quarter, capping a year in which total 2022 sales grew 88% ($130.5 million).

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights stock tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Soared This Morning

    QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

  • ‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion

    Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.

  • Why Amazon stock has tanked by 50% in 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon’s challenging year and why the online retailer’s stock has tanked by 50%.

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • These 2 Stocks Could Go to Zero

    Famed value investor Benjamin Graham introduced Mr. Market in his 1949 book The Intelligent Investor. Mr. Market, an allegory used to describe the irrational, erratic, and emotional behavior that can drive stock prices up and down, is a good lens through which to view the pandemic-era ups and downs of certain stocks. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have never made much sense as businesses, at least to me.

  • 11 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 11 best aerospace stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy. Economic recovery for the aerospace and defense sector gained momentum in 2022 on the back of increasing demand for air travel. As per an outlook survey […]

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) by taking the...

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • Nike stock rises after topping Q2 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer breaks down Nike's second-quarter earnings results.