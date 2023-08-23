Baron FinTech Fund Modestly Trimmed its Position in Visa (V)

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron FinTech Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund rose 5.29% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 5.78% gain for the FactSet Global FinTech Index (Benchmark) and an 8.74% gain for the S&P 500 index. During the second quarter, the Fund performed well but fell slightly short of the Benchmark. Positive returns were achieved by two-thirds of the holdings. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron FinTech Fund highlighted stocks like Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is a global payment technology company. On August 22, 2023, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) stock closed at $240.57 per share. One-month return of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was 0.79%, and its shares gained 16.33% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has a market capitalization of $500.338 billion.

Baron FinTech Fund made the following comment about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We modestly trimmed Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Mastercard Incorporated, and Accenture plc to manage the position sizes and raise capital to fund purchases elsewhere. These stocks remain full-sized positions and high-conviction ideas in the Fund. Another fintech industry trend we’re seeing is a pickup in M&A activity, most notably in the payments sector. The year started with Nuvei’s $1.3 billion acquisition of Paya announced in January. In April, Network International received an initial takeover offer from a group of private equity firms, which was then topped by Brookfield Asset Management whose $2.8 billion offer was accepted by the Board in June. Following reports earlier this year of a bidding war between Visa Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated to acquire cloud-based issuer processor and core banking software provider Pismo, Visa announced its intention to acquire the Brazilian company for $1 billion in late June."

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is in 5th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 171 hedge fund portfolios held Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) at the end of second quarter which was 173 in the previous quarter.

