Baron Real Estate Fund Sold Public Storage (PSA) in Q4

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund had a strong performance in 2023 and generated a gain of 25.04% (Institutional Shares). This is more than double the MSCI US REIT Index (the REIT Index), which rose 12.27% and also outperformed the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index’s 23.09% return. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Real Estate Fund featured stocks such as Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Glendale, California, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is a real estate investment trust, that owns and operates self-storage facilities. On January 22, 2024, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock closed at $293.65 per share. One-month return of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was -2.73%, and its shares lost 0.05% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has a market capitalization of $51.777 billion.

Baron Real Estate Fund stated the following regarding Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"In the most recently reported quarter, business results for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), a REIT that is the world’s largest owner, operator, and developer of self-storage facilities, were mildly disappointing as occupancy trends and rents moderated as a result of less housing-related movement and a more price-sensitive consumer. We decided to sell our position because we believe near-term rent and overall cash-flow growth may remain subdued. We are likely to revisit Public Storage in the future."

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) at the end of third quarter which was 27 in the previous quarter.

