Barr Says He Rejects `This Lock-Her-Up Stuff': Hearing Update

(Bloomberg) -- William Barr, President Donald Trump’s choice to serve as attorney general, worked to convince lawmakers that he won’t interfere with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe as the Senate Judiciary Committee held the first in two days of hearings on his nomination Tuesday.

Barr Rejects ‘This Lock-Her-Up Stuff’ (6:13 p.m.)

“I don’t subscribe to ‘this lock-her-up’ stuff,” Barr said, invoking a slogan that Trump’s more fervent supporters chant at rallies when he accuses Democrat Hillary Clinton of illegal actions.

In a closing round of questions at the hearing, Barr stumbled initially, saying he couldn’t recall details when Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal asked about an email he sent to the New York Times in 2017.

Barr wrote then that “I have long believed that the predicate for investigating the uranium deal, as well as the foundation, is far stronger than any basis for investigating so-called collusion.”

The references were to allegations by Trump and his supporters that Clinton, his 2016 campaign opponent, improperly helped a Russian-backed company buy U.S. uranium mines and that former President Bill Clinton misused their family foundation. The Clintons have denied wrongdoing.

Barr told Blumenthal he didn’t believe in prosecutions of political opponents.

Barr Says Dangling Pardons Could Be a Crime (5:22 p.m.)

Barr said Trump has the power as president to issue pardons, including for his family members, but that doing so to obstruct justice could be a criminal offense. Barr also said a president could be held accountable politically for such pardons.

“Yes he does have the power to pardon a family member, but he would then have to face the fact that he could then be held accountable for using his power,” said Barr, who as attorney general advocated for pardons for Reagan administration officials involved in the Iran-Contra scandal.

Barr said he also supports Justice Department policy prohibiting the indictment of a president while in office.

Barr Says Trump’s ‘Witch Hunt’ Claim Makes Sense (5:08 p.m.)

Barr said it’s understandable that Trump regularly denounces Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt” because that’s a natural reaction for someone who “felt they were falsely accused.”

In a sign he may give Trump the benefit of the doubt when he says he has no knowledge that anyone around him conspired with Russia, Barr said, “The president is the one that has denied there is any collusion and has been steadfast in that. Presumably he knows the facts."

He added that “if someone tried to stop a bona fide lawful investigation to cover up wrongdoing, I would resign.” Earlier, Barr testified that he didn’t think the probe was a “witch hunt.”

Barr Says Huawei, ZTE May Be Used in Spying (3:45 p.m.)

Barr said equipment built by Chinese telecommunications companies Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. and used in foreign networks could enable espionage by China.

Under questioning from Republican Senator John Cornyn, the nominee said he supported an initiative started by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to combat theft of trade secrets by the Chinese.

China, he said, is the U.S.’s “paramount economic and military rival” and has been stealing American technology.

Barr May Write Public Version of Mueller Report (1:56 p.m.)

Barr said he may write the version of Mueller’s final report that would go to Congress and be made public, a twist on the debate over the special counsel’s eventual findings.

The Justice Department’s regulations on special counsels dictate that Mueller can give his report only to the attorney general, who decides what will become public. Barr said he interprets that as giving him the power to write his own version for public consumption.

“There are two different reports,” he said. “Under the current regulations, the special counsel report is confidential. The report that goes public would be a report by the attorney general.”

“I will commit to providing as much information as I can consistent with the regulations,” Barr said, adding later that he also wants to consult with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has been overseeing Mueller’s probe from the start.

Barr Urges Bigger Role on Tech Competition, Privacy (1:47 p.m.)

Barr said he wants the Justice Department to become “more involved” in the continuing debate over enforcing competition and privacy in the technology industry.

