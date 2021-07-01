U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,314.89
    +17.39 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,574.39
    +71.88 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,501.07
    -2.88 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,325.21
    +14.66 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.94
    +1.47 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.80
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.09
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    +0.0390 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0062 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6060
    +0.5230 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,480.27
    -1,147.90 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    824.35
    -20.32 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.16
    +87.69 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,707.04
    -84.49 (-0.29%)
     

Barracuda acquires Skout Cybersecurity to enter the XDR market

Carly Page
·2 min read

Barracuda Networks has purchased Skout Cybersecurity, a New York-based channel-only provider of extended detection and response (XDR) services.

The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, will see the California-based cybersecurity vendor enter the fast-growing XDR market.

As a result of the ever-increasing attack surface as businesses shift to the cloud and embrace hybrid working, 80% of security professionals now say XDR solutions — which automatically collect and correlate data from multiple security layers to improve threat detection — should be a top priority for their organization, and 68% of enterprises plan to implement XDR in 2021 and 2022, according to recent research.

By adopting Skout’s XDR platform, along with the company’s security team, Barracuda says it will be able to offer real-time continuous security monitoring to managed service providers, or MSPs, enabling them to address threats more efficiently. Skout, an early-stage cyber-as-a-service startup that had amassed a total of $25 million in funding from RSE Ventures and ClearSky, also offers AI-powered endpoint protection, email protection services, and Office 365 monitoring through its XDR platform.

The acquisition also continues Barracuda’s strategic M&A momentum, which includes the recent acquisition of zero trust access provider Fyde.

“MSPs must be able to protect their customers’ end users, their devices, and the data they are accessing with these devices against increasingly sophisticated threats. To achieve this level of protection for their customers, and themselves, MSPs are transforming their businesses into "security-centric" operations,” said Brian Babineau, SVP and general manager at Barracuda MSP.

“The addition of Skout enables Barracuda’s MSP partners to deploy security solutions across their environments, connecting their data feeds into a unified, 24x7 operation for swift analysis and response.”

The acquisition is expected to close later this month, subject to obtaining required regulatory and third-party consents, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Previously a public company, Barracuda was taken private by private equity firm Thoma Bravo who acquired the company for $1.6 billion in November 2017. The company, which competes with Palo Alto Networks and Symantec, provides security for cloud-connected networks and applications and counts the likes of Delta Airlines, Hootsuite, and Samsung among its 200,000+ customers.

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • Pausing Pepper, packing meat and picking berries

    The alliance brings together leaders from top robotics companies, research institutions and universities in the Pittsburgh area, including Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Argo AI, Aurora, the University of Pittsburgh, Kaarta, RE2 Robotics, Neya Systems, Carnegie Robotics, HEBI Robotics, Near Earth Autonomy, BirdBrain Technologies, Omnicell and Advanced Construction Robotics. The Richard King Mellon Foundation commemorated this membership milestone with a grant of $125,000 to support the continued growth of the PRN.

  • Huishan Zhang Resort 2022

    The designer recalled the baroque splendor of Villa Arconati, near Milan, and channeled its colors and mood into his resort collection.

  • The EU's COVID-19 'digital certificates' are up and running

    A regulation underpinning a digital certification system for individuals in the European Union to verify their COVID-19 status via a common credential has gone into application today -- on schedule. From today, almost all EU Member States are now able to issue and verify digital certificates, per the Commission -- with only a handful of (mostly) EEA countries still pending a step, according to its website. A number of countries had started issuing certificates earlier.

  • Nowports raises $16M to build the OS for LatAm's shipping industry

    Nowports, an automated digital freight forwarder in Latin America, has raised $16 million in Series A funding. Mouro Capital -- a venture capital fund focused on fintechs and adjacent businesses that is backed by Banco Santander -- led the round for the Monterrey, Mexico-based startup. Foundation Capital also participated in the financing, which included participation from existing backers Broadhaven Ventures, InvestoVC, Monashees, Base10 Partners and Y Combinator.

  • Exclusive: Hepsiburada CEO sets out her vision, as it becomes first ever Turkish Nasdaq IPO

    Turkey's giant online shopping platform considered the Amazon of its country — floats on the Nasdaq today, for a valuation likely to exceed $3.9 billion on current projections, especially with shares being marked up to $14 apiece (up from the previously predicted $12 pricing). Bu this isn’t the end of the journey for this break-out Turkish tech and e-commerce company, for long-time founder and chairwoman Hanzade Doğan Boyner - who started the business in 1998 no less, and still has overall control of the company - considers this closer to a growth round of funding, enabling her ambitious plans to mine Turkey’s fast-developing market even further, as well as expand into Central and Eastern Europe. Doğan Boyner, a scion of the powerful Doğan family in Turkey, continues to hold three-quarters of the voting power in the company, according to the prospectus filed to the SEC.

  • Facebook adds Ubisoft games to its cloud gaming service as part of huge US expansion

    Facebook is adding Ubisoft games to its cloud gaming service as part of a major expansion

  • Concrete makers face heavy lift on climate pledges

    Cemex, North America’s biggest concrete producer, has vowed to slash carbon dioxide emissions by 40% before 2030 and to eliminate them by 2050, ambitious goals reflecting growing pressure on the industry from regulators and investors. But steep challenges in technology, cost-control, environmental regulation and building-code compliance could snarl the effort, underscoring the difficulty in cleaning up an industry that is among the world’s biggest greenhouse-gas emitters, according to interviews with Cemex officials, cement and concrete industry groups and specialists in industry emissions. Cement, a key ingredient in concrete, contributes about 8% of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, according to Chatham House, a London think tank.

  • Micron down after hours following earnings

    Chipmaker Micron Technology reported earnings after the bell. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks it down.

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.52

    AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) will pay a dividend of US$0.52 on the 2nd of August. This means the annual payment is 7.2% of the...

  • Why Ocugen Shares Are Slipping Today

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were slipping 5% lower as of 11:27 a.m. EDT on Thursday. One potential reason relates to Ocugen's inclusion in the Russell 3000 index. Ocugen announced a few weeks ago that its shares would be included in the Russell 3000, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest stocks traded in the U.S. This change took effect as of the market close on June 28.

  • Why Micron Stock Dropped Today

    Profits are soaring for this company, but analysts don't think the good times will last forever.

  • Nasdaq's banner month, hot IPO summer, Hertz shareholders cheer bankruptcy exit

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to DiDi (NYSE: DIDI)’s Early Investor Billionaire Zhang Lei

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Zhang Lei, who was an early investor in DiDi Global Inc – ADR (NYSE: DIDI). If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang Lei’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in July (and Beyond)

    Two of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit an all-time high last week, and U.S. vaccination rates continue to head higher, signaling that an end to the pandemic, at least within the borders of the U.S., may be in sight. As we head into July, the following three top stocks stand out as particularly attractive, and they have a genuine shot at making investors richer this month, and well beyond. To begin with, leading telehealth services provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) looks like a bargain for growth seekers after losing nearly half of its value since mid-February.

  • Why Core Labs, Centennial Resource Development, and Transocean Popped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) rose as much as 5% in early trading on July 1. Following close behind was Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV), which rose roughly the same amount. Transocean (NYSE: RIG), meanwhile, jumped a heady 12% shortly after the open.

  • Investing in These Stocks Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Finding companies that are still early in their growth path is a good technique to discover wealth-building investments. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) are two promising candidates that could deliver multibagger returns. Here's what you need to know before buying shares.

  • Is NVIDIA Headed to $900? 3 Things to Know

    Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) have climbed by 31% since the semiconductor company unveiled its newest data center chips at its investor day on April 12. The analysts covering NVIDIA for Bank of America and Raymond James have both set a $900 price target on the stock,  citing the company's momentum in the data center segment. What's more, NVIDIA recently received good news on its efforts to get its $40 billion acquisition of SoftBank Group's (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SOBK.Y) Arm Holdings approved in the U.K., with three major Arm customers giving the deal a thumbs-up.

  • How Much Of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Do Insiders Own?

    If you want to know who really controls Exela Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELA ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Krispy Kreme pops in 2nd IPO as CEO sees 'transformed' company

    Krispy Kreme CEO breaks down the road ahead for the donut giant.

  • 2 Reasons to Be Excited About Upstart

    Investors continue to push up the share price of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), and it has gained more than 200% year to date as of this writing. The artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform is also trading at a steep price-to-earnings ratio of 500 times trailing-12-month earnings. Upstart's lending platform lets client banks evaluate borrowers using more than 1,000 data points, resulting in more approvals and fewer defaults.