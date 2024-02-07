Barratt to Buy Redrow in One of Biggest UK Homebuilder Deals

(Bloomberg) -- Barratt Developments Plc has agreed to buy rival Redrow Plc in one the UK’s biggest-ever homebuilder acquisitions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The deal, which values Redrow at more than £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion), comes after a turbulent year for the nation’s developers driven by higher interest rates and weak demand. The all-share offer is subject to shareholder approval and will be arranged via a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, according to a statement Wednesday.

The acquisition is one of the most significant UK housebuilder deals in the past decade, exceeding Vistry Group Plc’s £1.25 billion purchase of Countryside Partnerships Plc in 2022. The newly combined group will be named Barratt Redrow Plc and will aim to accelerate the delivery of homes across the UK.

Redrow shares rose as much as 16.7% in early London trading, while Barratt fell as much as 6.7%.

The proposal comes months before a UK general election in which housing promises to be a key battleground. The Labour Party, which has a significant poll lead, has pledged to build 1.5 million homes during the next parliament and has said it will use every lever available to increase supply. For Barratt, acquiring a large land bank would position it to accelerate output on the eve of a potential new wave of stimulus.

Redrow’s founder Steve Morgan, whose family investment vehicle is Redrow’s largest shareholder, is supportive of the combination, according to the statement.

Barratt’s board said it believes the combination can achieve pre-tax cost synergies of at least £90 million on an annual run-rate basis by the end of the third year after completion.

Under the terms of the deal, Redrow shareholders will hold about 32.8% of the group and Barratt shareholders will hold approximately 67.2%. Barratt is currently the second-biggest UK housebuilder by market capitalization, and Redrow is the sixth.

Story continues

Barratt’s purchase comes as slowly declining mortgage rates boost sentiment among the nation’s biggest developers. The company said in a separate statement Wednesday it saw signs of improvement in both reservation rates and buyer sentiment since the start of January, helped by expectations of lower interest rates.

Persimmon Plc and Taylor Wimpey Plc issued similarly optimistic trading updates last month, both reporting that they built more homes than previously anticipated in 2023. The latter said it expected full-year operating profit to be at the top end of its guidance range, noting “good levels” of inquiries so far this year.

Still, Britain’s developers are under pressure after a year of lower sales. Scottish builder Stewart Milne Group last month announced it has gone into administration with the immediate loss of more than 200 jobs.

Barratt said the outlook for both the UK economy and housing market remained uncertain. The homebuilder said it maintained a highly selective approach to land investment in the second half of 2023 because of that uncertainty.

--With assistance from Jack Sidders.

(Updates with shares in fourth paragraph and more details on the housing market outlook in the final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.