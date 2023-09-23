Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Is Reducing Its Dividend To £0.235

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to £0.235 on the 3rd of November. This means the annual payment is 7.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Barratt Developments' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Barratt Developments' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 25.7% over the next 12 months. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 93%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.025 total annually to £0.337. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 30% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Barratt Developments' EPS has declined at around 3.8% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

In Summary

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Barratt Developments you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

