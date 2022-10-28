Barrick Delivers 25 Years of Value to Mali, With More to Come

Barrick Gold Corporation

All amounts expressed in US Dollars

BAMAKO, Mali, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – Barrick’s Loulo, Gounkoto and the former Morila mines have contributed $8.7 billion to the Malian economy in the 25 years the company has been in the country and over the past decade have accounted for between 5% and 10% of its GDP.

Speaking to local media here today, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said that throughout Barrick’s long partnership with Mali it had supported the country during some difficult times in its history. Its relationship with successive governments continues to be mutually beneficial, with the Loulo-Gounkoto complex — one of the company’s elite Tier One1 assets — on track to meet its 2022 production guidance.

“In line with our long-term commitment to Mali, we continue to invest in exploration to extend the life of the complex, which regularly more than replaces the gold it mines each year. The Loulo district is still delivering high-quality targets and we’re upgrading the complex’s infrastructure to support both open pit pushbacks and extensions at Yalea and Gara. In the meantime, the new Gounkoto underground mine is progressing its development towards scheduled commencement of stoping next year,” he said.

Bristow noted that Loulo-Gounkoto was an outstanding example of Barrick’s policy of recruiting and developing the people of its host countries. Malian nationals account for 95% of the complex’s workforce and they are led by an all-Malian management team. Similarly, it has invested in the growth of local business partners, ranging from key contractors to fuel and lubricant suppliers. In the year to date, it has spent $395 million with these partners, representing 80% of its total purchases.

Loulo-Gounkoto has also significantly improved the quality of life in its surrounding communities through its investment in projects designed to provide them with access to healthcare, education, food security and potable water. An ongoing program to train local entrepreneurs in business development has been initiated, with the first cohort recently graduating.

Malaria remains one of Africa’s biggest health problems and Loulo-Gounkoto is taking aggressive action to reverse the recent rise in the infection rate after a long period in which it steadily decreased. This includes a door-to-door awareness campaign in the local villages, a workshop held alongside the country’s national director of malaria control, close cooperation with regional healthcare authorities and working with other mining companies to identify and leverage synergies in the various malaria response plans.

Endnote 1

A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a reserve potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and total cash costs per ounce over the mine life that are in the lower half of the industry cost curve.

