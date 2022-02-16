Barrick Delivers on Guidance, Opens New Exploration Frontiers
Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
All amounts expressed in US dollars
TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by strong performances from its Africa & Middle East and Latin America regions, Barrick’s production in 2021 was in line with guidance for the third successive year. The Company also more than replaced its gold reserves net of depletion at a better grade.
Announcing the annual results, the Company said its reserve replenishment was attributable to continued brownfields exploration success and it was extending its drive for fresh discoveries into new prospective territories. Among other initiatives, it has set up a specialist Asia-Pacific team to identify and evaluate opportunities in that region.
Free cash flow from the operations remained robust and at the year’s end, net cash stood at $130 million after the record cash distribution of $1.4 billion to shareholders. The fourth quarter dividend was increased by 11% to 10 cents per share. Under the Company’s new dividend policy, a base dividend will in future be coupled to a performance dividend linked to the net cash on the balance sheet.1 The Board also approved a share buyback program of up to $1 billion, given our belief that the shares are trading in a price range that does not reflect the value of the Company’s mining and financial assets and future business prospects.
Speaking at the results presentation, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said three years after the Randgold merger, Barrick was clearly achieving its goal of industry-leading value creation and sustainable profitability.
“By any measure, Barrick is clearly the stand-out in its sector. We have what is undoubtedly the best asset base, with six Tier One11 mines, and more waiting in the wings. We have a long record of exploration success and a high-quality target pipeline. In an industry running out of raw material, we keep expanding our reserves. Our strong balance sheet will fund our investment in growth projects. All our mines have 10-year business plans, based not on wishful thinking but on geological understanding, engineering and commercial reality,” he said.
Bristow said Barrick’s 10-year production forecast was based solely on its existing mines and did not take into account the many real growth opportunities that were within its reach. In addition to the potential for further exploration success, the Company is advancing its pipeline of large growth projects, including Donlin Gold, Pascua-Lama and Norte Abierto, while at the same time working on the resumption of operations at Porgera, currently penciled in for July this year.
“All Barrick’s mines have earned their social license to operate, and we work hard to maintain them. Sustainability is at the heart of our business, and it’s not a virtue-signaling exercise. Caring about the people and the environments impacted by our operations is a moral imperative, but it also makes good commercial sense, as Barrick’s partnership philosophy has proved time and again. This year we’ll again be publishing a detailed Sustainability Report which, among other things, objectively rates our performance against all critical ESG metrics. We’re in the 95th percentile of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and in the top 5% for environmental policy and management, mineral waste management, closure and social impact,” he said.
Key Performance Indicators
Financial and Operating Highlights
Financial Results
Q4
Q3
2021
2020
Realized gold price3 ($ per ounce)
1,793
1,771
1,790
1,778
Net earnings ($ millions)
726
347
2,022
2,324
Adjusted net earnings4 ($ millions)
626
419
2,065
2,042
Net cash provided by operating activities ($ millions)
1,387
1,050
4,378
5,417
Free cash flow2 ($ millions)
718
481
1,943
3,363
Net earnings per share ($)
0.41
0.20
1.14
1.31
Adjusted net earnings per share4 ($)
0.35
0.24
1.16
1.15
Attributable capital expenditures5 ($ millions)
552
456
1,951
1,651
Operating Results
Q4
Q3
2021
2020
Gold
Production6 (thousands of ounces)
1,203
1,092
4,437
4,760
Cost of sales6,7 ($ per ounce)
1,075
1,122
1,093
1,056
Total cash costs6,8 ($ per ounce)
715
739
725
699
All-in sustaining costs6,8 ($ per ounce)
971
1,034
1,026
967
Copper
Production6 (millions of pounds)
126
100
415
457
Cost of sales6,7 ($ per pound)
2.21
2.57
2.32
2.02
C1 cash costs6,9 ($ per pound)
1.63
1.85
1.72
1.54
All-in sustaining costs6,9 ($ per pound)
2.92
2.60
2.62
2.23
Best Assets
Barrick delivers production in line with guidance for third consecutive year
Nevada Gold Mines achieves highest quarterly production since its formation
Strong Q4 for Lumwana with Jabal Sayid at top end of production guidance range
Attributable group reserves more than replaced depletion at better grade
Reserve replacement and 10 year plan reinforced by a robust pipeline
Generative work drives a newly invigorated exploration team
Leader in Sustainability
TRIFR10 reduced by over 10% year on year
All operational sites now certified to ISO 45001 and ISO 14001
Water recycling and reuse target beat with an efficiency of 83%
Human Rights Report published in Q4
Barrick continues to set the standard in Biodiversity Management
Delivering Value
Operating cash flow of $1.4 billion and free cash flow2 of $0.7 billion for the quarter
Net cash of $130 million after record $1.4 billion distribution to shareholders in 2021
2021 net earnings of $1.14 per share and adjusted net earnings of $1.16 per share4
New performance dividend policy supported by increased base dividend of $0.10 per share
Share buyback announced for up to $1 billion
Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results Presentation
Dividend Increased and Performance Dividend Policy Established
Barrick today announced the declaration of a dividend in respect of performance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and announced a new performance dividend policy to begin in 2022.
The Barrick Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 that will be paid on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.1 This represents an increase of 11% on the previous base quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share.
Barrick has now established a performance dividend policy that will enhance the return to shareholders when the Company’s liquidity is strong.
“Our strong operating performance and financial strength has allowed us to further increase our base quarterly dividend and provide our shareholders with guidance on additional performance dividends going forward” said senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth. “In addition to the enhanced dividend, the announcement of a share repurchase program highlights that Barrick continues to be committed to returning value to our shareholders.”
The amount of the performance dividend on a quarterly basis will be based on the amount of net cash on Barrick’s Consolidated Balance Sheet as per the following schedule:
Performance Dividend Level
Threshold Level
Quarterly Base Dividend
Quarterly Performance Dividend
Quarterly Total Dividend
Level I
Net cash <$0
$0.10
$0.00
$0.10
Level II
Net cash
$0.10
$0.05
$0.15
Level III
Net cash
$0.10
$0.10
$0.20
Level IV
Net cash >$1B
$0.10
$0.15
$0.25
Barrick Announces Share Buyback Program
The Company plans to undertake a share repurchase program to allow for the buy back of some of its common shares.
Barrick’s Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of the Company’s outstanding common shares over the next 12 months at prevailing market prices in accordance with applicable law.
“We believe that the shares are trading in a price range that does not reflect the value of the Company’s mining and financial assets and future business prospects,” said Mark Bristow, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have the financial strength to undertake this program.”
Under the program, repurchases can be made from time to time through published markets in the United States such as the New York Stock Exchange using a variety of methods, including open market purchases, as well as by any other means permitted under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements.
Barrick believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares trade at prices that may not adequately reflect their underlying value. The actual number of common shares that may be purchased, if any, and the timing of any such purchases, will be determined by Barrick based on a number of factors, including the Company’s financial performance, prevailing market prices of the common shares, the availability of cash flows, and the consideration of other uses of cash, including capital investment opportunities, returns to shareholders, and debt reduction.
The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of common shares, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.
Reserves Grow Net of Depletion as Focus on Quality Orebodies Delivers Results
Barrick replaced its depletion of gold mineral reserves by 150%, before acquisition and equity changes at South Arturo and Porgera, and improved the quality of its group reserve grade by 3% in 2021.
Reported at $1,200/oz12, attributable proven and probable mineral reserves now stand at 69 million ounces13 at 1.71g/t, increasing from 68 million ounces14 at 1.66 g/t in 2020. President and chief executive Mark Bristow said in a sector feeling the pinch of dwindling reserves and resources, successful exploration continued to replenish the Company’s asset base and target pipeline, securing its business plans well into the future.
“While we look closely at all new business opportunities, we believe finding our ounces is always better than buying them. That’s why we’re still discovering real value at the end of our drill bits,” he said.
The growth was led by the North America and Africa & Middle East regions, which contributed over 8.4 million ounces13 of attributable proven and probable reserve gains before depletion.
In North America, significant gains were driven by the completion of the updated feasibility study of the Goldrush underground project, which increased Goldrush’s attributable proven and probable mineral reserves by 3.6 million ounces13 to 4.8 million ounces13 at 7.29g/t. At the Turquoise Ridge complex, attributable proven and probable reserves increased by 1.4 million ounces13 before depletion, principally off the back of a revised geological model at Turquoise Ridge Underground.
In Africa, Bulyanhulu completed an updated underground feasibility study on the Deep West portion of the orebody, allowing us to increase attributable proven and probable reserves by 0.77 million ounces13 before depletion through the conversion of inferred mineral resources. Staying in Tanzania, a fully optimized integrated mine plan at North Mara has increased attributable proven and probable reserves by 1.1 million ounces13 before depletion. Our two Tier One mines in Africa also delivered strong results, with Kibali able to more than replace depletion of reserves and Loulo-Gounkoto replenishing 98% of depletion for the year.
Total attributable group gold resources, excluding the impact of disposition and equity changes mainly related to Lagunas Norte and Porgera, grew net of depletion, resulting in a 126% replacement of depletion. Mineral resources are reported inclusive of reserves and at a gold price of $1,500/oz.12 Attributable measured and indicated gold resources for 2021 stood at 160 million ounces13 at 1.50g/t, with a further 42 million ounces13 at 1.3g/t of inferred resources.
The significant increase in attributable mineral resources was led by the Carlin complex in Nevada where a total of 0.91 million ounces13 of measured and indicated resources and 3.0 million13 ounces of inferred resources were added year-on-year. This was driven by two maiden inferred resource additions, with North Leeville delivering 0.43 million ounces13 at 11.5g/t and Ren contributing 0.76 million ounces13 at 7.3g/t on an attributable basis. Both projects represent future growth for the Carlin complex and drilling continues on both targets, with mineralization open in all directions. The remaining year-on-year growth in attributable mineral resources at the Carlin complex mainly came from the open-pits at Gold Quarry and South Arturo as well as the underground at Leeville and Rita K. Staying in Nevada, the Turquoise Ridge complex also increased year-over-year attributable measured and indicated resources by 1.5 million ounces13 mainly off the back of a revised geological model at Turquoise Ridge Underground.
Copper mineral reserves for 2021 are estimated using a copper price of $2.75 per pound and mineral resources are estimated at $3.50 per pound, both unchanged from 2020.
Attributable proven and probable copper reserves were 12 billion pounds13 at an average grade of 0.38% in 2021. Attributable measured and indicated copper resources were 24 billion pounds13 at an average grade of 0.35%, and inferred copper resources were 2.1 billion pounds13 at an average grade of 0.2% in 2021. Mineral resources are reported inclusive of reserves.
Mineral resource management executive Rodney Quick said, “The geological improvements and remodeling are now starting to make a real impact. The incorporation and integration of mine design optimizations are also driving many of the mineral resource additions. A sound understanding of the geological orebody has been integrated with a better understanding of local variations in the geotechnical and metallurgical disciplines to produce integrated and optimized mine designs.”
Setting the Pace in Biodiversity Management
Through industry-first innovations such as the publication of an annual sustainability scorecard and its science-based roadmap to zero carbon emissions, Barrick continues to demonstrate the integration of ESG principles into every aspect of its business.
It is also a leader in biodiversity conservation, the importance of which, says group sustainability executive Grant Beringer, needs more global recognition.
“We believe biodiversity management is critical not only in the way we adapt to climate change but also in the fight against poverty. That’s why we are partnering with governments, conservation bodies and communities to conserve important habitats in our host countries in Africa, North America and Latin America,” he says.
Garamba National Park, DRC
Since 2014, Kibali has worked with the Garamba National Park to promote conservation and combat poaching. Garamba is one of Africa’s oldest national parks and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is home to the DRC’s largest elephant herd as well the critically endangered Kordofan giraffe. Kibali has funded the purchase of elephant tracking collars and their GPS fees and made improvements to roads and bridges to improve the rangers’ access to all parts of the park. Thanks to this combined effort, poaching has been radically reduced, with the last instance recorded in 2019. Our support will also fund a risk-benefit analysis for the re-introduction of white rhinos into the park.
Pueblo Viejo, Dominican Republic
This mine is located in a biodiversity hotspot which is home to more than 5,600 plant and 200 bird species. In 2018, a small species of diurnal gecko, classed as critically endangered by the Dominican Republic and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), was detected on the site. Pueblo Viejo commissioned extensive fieldwork as well as genetic and morphological studies to confirm this identification and map the gecko’s distribution. These showed that the size of the population and the extent of its habitat were greater than previously understood, and that Sphaerodactylus Samanensis could be removed from the red list. The research data has been shared with the IUCN.
Lumwana Offset Project, Zambia
Barrick has completed an eligibility study on a potential UN REDD+ project to protect forests and woodlands around the Lumwana copper mine, which is situated within the Acres National Forest Reserve. The mine has already implemented beekeeping, horticulture and nursery establishment initiatives as well as a program to curb illegal timber cutting and charcoal production. Any credits Barrick receives from the project will be used to offset hard-to-abate emissions.
FINA Reserve, Mali
Barrick has partnered with the government, BIOS and African Parks to restore FINA, which has been impacted by poaching, illegal wood cutting, grazing and farming, to its former glory. They are working together to demarcate and secure the park, curb illegal activities through recruiting rangers and starting aerial patrols, rehabilitate the fauna and flora, establish a proper database and install the infrastructure needed for the proper management of the park. Longer term the aim is to develop eco-tourism, with its potential for local job creation, around the rehabilitated park.
Nevada Gold Mines, USA
Across much of the Great Nevada Basin, the Greater Sage Grouse habitat is in decline due to fires, invasive plant species and human impact. To mitigate the impact of mining on the sagebrush ecosystem, Nevada Gold Mines collaborates with a wide range of partners, including the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Sagebrush Ecosystem Technical Team. To date, this team effort has rehabilitated more than 11,500 hectares of habitat and the partners are now embarking on research to better understand the birds’ breeding habits.
Integrated Platform Delivers Group-Wide, Real-Time Data
The Barrick/Randgold merger and the subsequent Nevada joint venture with Newmont left the new group with more than 20 separate financial planning, transacting and reporting systems.
Drastically simplifying the global end-to-end solution, with one single model and source of truth for all financial data and operating KPIs, was consequently a critical priority in the quest to make Barrick the world’s leading mining company.
Towards the end of last year, Barrick passed another important milestone in its digital transformation journey with four more sites moving over to the single SAP solution which is now in place across all the Company’s North America, Latin America and Africa assets.
The platform will ultimately consist of three, layered applications: SAP (transactions), OneStream (financial planning, reporting and consolidation) and Xeras (operating cost modelling). Each has been configured to use a standardized language.
“The SAP roll-out was done at an unprecedented pace for an organization with Barrick’s scale,” says senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth.
“This was achieved by keeping the design consistent and aligning business practices to a standard model. With common data and business processes across all our mines, we now have the ability to benchmark our operational performance. OneStream has also been successfully implemented globally and the roll-out of Xeras will be completed in the second quarter of this year.”
Vice-president for group integration Nico Hoffman says a single integrated knowledge platform will give Barrick the ability to convert updated mine plans into financial models and roll them up into a consolidated group view, all in a matter of minutes. It can also quickly compare the financial viability of multiple mine planning scenarios and perform what-if analyses to select the best. Measuring key cost drivers in real time enables us to flag issues which require immediate attention.
“The new platform has cut the processes involved from weeks to hours – monthly operating KPIs and financial results are now available within five days instead of weeks – and has significantly improved not only the availability but also the accuracy of our information. It has also provided a robust foundation for our continuing investment in new projects related to data and analytics, benchmarking and efficiency management,” Shuttleworth added.
Big Exploration Drive Targets New Canadian Opportunities
Barrick has established a high-powered exploration team dedicated to discovering new potential Tier One and Tier Two11 opportunities in prospective Canadian belts.
President and chief executive Mark Bristow says the perception that Canada is a mature gold producer is being challenged by new discoveries of deposits with different model styles hosted in unconventional rocks.
To re-evaluate the paradigms and re-set the maturity clock, Barrick has assembled a team of geoscientists with a wide range of specializations, from geophysics through geochemistry to structural geology. To ensure that each opportunity is viewed holistically, the team also includes members with multi-disciplinary skill sets.
Janet Mackie, head of business development and evaluations for Barrick North America, says this cross-functional collaboration enables the team to harness operational experience in determining how best to extract value from orebodies.
“We believe there is significant potential still to be uncovered and the new team has already defined and prioritized geological districts capable of delivering high-quality deposits that meet Barrick’s stringent investment criteria,” says principal geologist David Holder.
Octavia Bath, the mineral resource manager for Barrick North America, says the team is using a rigorous due diligence process to determine the intrinsic value of new opportunities based on their economically extractable reserves and resource upside.
Bristow says Barrick continues to evaluate all promising business opportunities and last year looked closely at a number of projects and operations in Canada, none of which met its investment hurdles. Transactions done by others during this time typically involved substantial premiums which we believe would not deliver value to shareholders.
“We’ve consequently decided to follow our traditional value-creation route through discovery and development. In the short time the team has been in place, we’ve already consolidated an exploration property portfolio of 124,000 hectares and we’re now building on that,” Bristow said.
“I’ve said before that Barrick is under-invested in Canada, our home country, and we mean to correct that. The fact that it is one of the world’s most mining-friendly jurisdictions is also an incentive.”
Tanzania Mines Advancing to Tier One Status
North Mara and Bulyanhulu, which were moribund gold mines when Barrick took over their management two years ago, delivered a combined production of more than 500,000 ounces15 in 2021, meeting a key criterion for membership of the Company’s elite Tier One portfolio.
The within-guidance performance was achieved with both mines retaining their ISO 45001 safety and ISO 14001 environmental accreditations, in common with Barrick’s other operations.
North Mara is on track to become a fully integrated mine with the planned commissioning of the Nyabirama pit during the current quarter and the scheduled commencement of the Nyabigena pit in the third quarter of 2022. This is expected to add substantial resources and increased flexibility to its plan.
Bulyanhulu has been re-established as a world-class, low-cost, long-life underground mine as it achieved steady state production on the successful ramp-up of its mining and metallurgical operations in December 2021.
Both mines reported a significant growth of their mineral reserves, net of depletion, for 2021.
Barrick has increased its footprint around Bulyanhulu through the acquisition of six highly prospective licenses bordering the mine, and its exploration teams are also looking elsewhere in Tanzania for new opportunities.
Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the mines’ performance had been supported by reinforced Covid-19 protocols and the roll-out of vaccines to its workforce, 26.45% of whom have already been partially vaccinated and 20.25% fully vaccinated. Barrick is working closely with the country’s health authorities to supply four PCR machines to hospitals around the mines.
The mines also continued to recruit and upskill local people. Tanzanian nationals now account for 96% of their workforce, with 41% drawn from the surrounding villages. They are also strengthening their partnerships with local suppliers. Since Barrick re-entered Tanzania in 2019, it has spent more than $1.8 billion in taxes, salaries and payments to local businesses. It has also invested $6.7 million in community education, health and infrastructure projects.
Referring to Barrick’s recently published Human Rights Report, Bristow said the environmental and other issues it had inherited from the mines’ previous operators had been or were being settled.
The Company’s significant progress on this front was exemplified by last month’s landmark completion of the restoration of North Mara’s tailings facility pond to within its permitted design capacity, Bristow said. The rehabilitated facility has been complemented by a new high recovery water treatment plant.
Kibali Delivers Another Stellar Performance
The Kibali gold mine produced a total of 812,152 ounces15, well within guidance for 2021, and increased its mineral reserves net of depletion for the third successive year, maintaining its plus 10-year life as one of Barrick’s Tier One assets.
Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow noted that this performance, which grew steadily stronger during the year, was achieved with no lost time injuries during the last quarter. Like all Barrick’s mines worldwide, Kibali retained its ISO 45001 safety and ISO 14001 environmental accreditations.
At the same time, Kibali continued to lead the group’s clean energy drive with power sourced from its three continuously upgraded hydropower stations supported by new back-up battery technology.
“Kibali’s performance was supported by reinforced Covid-19 protocols to deal with the fourth wave of the virus. The mine worked closely with the DRC’s health authorities and the provincial government to source vaccines and to date has partially vaccinated 60% of its workforce, with 43% of the workforce fully vaccinated,” Bristow said.
“It also strengthened its local business partnerships to build a sustainable economy in the region. During Q4 it spent $40.6 million with local contractors and suppliers, bringing the total since the start of Kibali to $2.1 billion. To date, Kibali has invested some $3.7 billion in the DRC in the form of taxes, permits, infrastructure, salaries and payments to local partners.”
During the fourth quarter Kibali paid a dividend of $170 million to shareholders of Barrick, AngloGold Ashanti and government parastatal, SOKIMO, bringing the total distribution for the year to $200 million. Bristow said Barrick and the Congolese authorities were working together on a program to release cash for the repayment of offshore loans.
During the quarter Kibali launched the Garamba Alliance, a biodiversity partnership with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) designed to preserve this World Heritage park through anti-poaching actions and other conservation initiatives. This partnership is also designed to secure a sustainable economic future for the local community surrounding the park.
Looking ahead, Bristow said underground drilling at the KCD orebody was defining a new high-grade lode above the base of the shaft infrastructure. This was an exciting discovery which could add an entirely new orebody to the existing KCD series of orebodies.
New High-Grade Resource Points to Significant Upside in Carlin Trend
North Leeville’s maiden resource confirms that this target is rapidly becoming a new high-grade orebody with significant growth potential within Nevada Gold Mines’ Carlin Trend, already one of the world’s most prolific gold districts.
The Trend hosts eight major gold deposits within the 12-kilometre Post-Genesis Fault and three more, including Leeville, in the 6-kilometre Leeville Fault acting as feeders of a giant hydrothermal system. Past production exceeds 95 million ounces, with current measured and indicated resources standing at 32 million ounces15,16,17 and inferred resources at 7.5 million ounces.15,16
When Barrick and Newmont merged their Nevada assets, there were strong indications of significant potential between North and Greater Leeville, based on drill intercepts at North Leeville that could not be explained by the existing geological model.
“We implemented a strategy focused on understanding the mineralization controls which validated the historic intercepts, upgraded our knowledge of the controls and identified two high-grade priority areas,” says MRM growth manager Adrian Williams.
“Detailed logging led to a step change in our understanding of the mineralization and formed the basis of a new model which was successfully tested last year with a nine-hole drilling program that also delivered one of the best intercepts in the Carlin Trend’s history: 56.7m at 28.39g/t.”18
This led to a declaration of a maiden high-grade inferred resource of 0.7 million ounces at 11.6 g/t13,15, representing what is predicted to be the beginning of long-term growth at North Leeville specifically and the Greater Leeville area generally. At the same time, continued exploration at Leeville over the past three years has led to a net increase in reserves of 0.3 million ounces13,15 and in measured and indicated resources of 1.7 million ounces13,15,17 after depletion of ~1.3 million ounces through mining.
As a result, two new drives are currently advancing to the north to support underground conversion drilling while surface drilling continues to expand the North Leeville resource. The two drives are expected to reach the southern margin of North Leeville later this year.
“Most importantly, new geological models have opened significant high-grade potential in multiple directions at both North Leeville and in the Greater Leeville area. The presence of fertile high-angle structural conduits intersecting a pre-mineral intrusive stock is a mirror image of the Deep Post and Deep Star orebodies, two of the richest ever discoveries on the Carlin Trend,” says district exploration geologist Kendle Fraley.
Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow says the creation of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture was driven by the opportunity to unlock value through the combination of the two companies’ assets in the state.
“The Carlin Trend is one of the world’s geological marvels, comparable to the Witwatersrand in its heyday. The strategies and skills we’ve been able to bring to bear on this unique endowment are ensuring that it’s the gift that will keep on giving,” he says.
Christine Keener Appointed Chief Operating Officer for Barrick North America
Christine Keener has been appointed chief operating officer of Barrick’s North American region with effect from February this year.
Christine Keener has been appointed chief operating officer of Barrick’s North American region with effect from February this year.
Christine brings a diversified background having worked in finance, strategy, a number of commercial roles and more recently in operations. She was formerly vice president, Europe and North America, for Alcoa and before that worked as a certified public accountant for PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor in Science in Accounting from Grove City College.
Announcing the appointment, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said Ms Keener had a 21-year record of improving results in each of her roles at Alcoa.
“She has a deep commitment to business outcomes and is highly focused on delivery. Ms Keener is able to find opportunities for improvement and then to implement them with great determination. She will be a very valuable addition to our executive team,” he said.
Nevada Gold Mines and Employees Contribute Over $780,000 to 580 Non-Profit Organizations in Past Year
Nevada Gold Mines’ (NGM) Workplace Giving program, the Heritage Fund, contributed over $780,000 to 580 non-profit organizations in its inaugural year. The program was launched in December 2020 with an initial $25 gift from the company to all employees to kick off their giving. NGM also matches all donations made by employees to qualified non-profits at 120%. The mission of the Heritage Fund is to support local communities.
“The Heritage Fund is just one of the many ways we are working to support Nevada,” says Greg Walker, NGM executive managing director. “It’s a convenient avenue for our 1,900 registered employees to give to non-profits they are passionate about while also addressing the important needs of our communities. The causes often assist critical health and human services, important educational and environmental initiatives, community development, and even wildlife and habitat improvement.”
Bristow Key Speaker at Saudi Arabia Future Minerals Form
Barrick president and CEO Mark Bristow gave a keynote presentation and joined government and international mining leaders on two keynote panel discussions during the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh.
“Saudi Arabia is saying it is going to help in unlocking its mineral endowment. I think that’s the future of mining and it’s going to change this part of the world,” Mark Bristow told the conference. “This is probably the first time I’ve seen a country reaching out to the mining industry to start and encourage a partnership. It’s a great first step.”
On the panel on Positioning the Industry as Leaders on Sustainability and Development Partnerships, Bristow said: “Shareholders are important of course. They are the owners of our companies. But there are other stakeholders that are equally important like our host countries, like the communities, like all other interest groups in society, and as miners it is our responsibility to embrace all of them.” He added: “In this modern world, if you want to be acceptable to society and younger generations you need to embrace sustainability. If you’re going to be sustainable you need to be accountable. If you’re accountable, you need to be responsible.”
In the discussion of Investing in the Region Bristow said: “The point of partnerships is that if you want to be a world-class mining business that’s going to be acceptable to future generations, that partnership has to include host country leadership.”
Human Rights Report
To coincide with the United Nations’ Human Rights Day in December 2021, Barrick published its report on Human Rights, outlining the Company’s updated policies and standards and their implementation since the merger with Randgold Resources.
In the report, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said that recognizing and respecting human rights was a core value for Barrick, and its Human Rights Policy was one of the first the group updated following the merger. It is codified in Barrick’s standalone Human Rights Policy and informed by the expectations of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPs) and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.
“Our policy, simply put, is to respect the human rights of all individuals impacted by our operations, including employees, contractors and external stakeholders. The policy is guided by our philosophy of building mutually beneficial relationships with our local communities,” Bristow said.
The report also provides an insight into Barrick’s key human rights focuses such as non-discrimination in the workplace, health and safety, working conditions, resettlement, security, water and the rights of indigenous people.
Appendix 1
2022 Operating and Capital Expenditure Guidance
GOLD PRODUCTION AND COSTS
2022 forecast
2022 forecast cost of
2022 forecast total cash
2022 forecast all-in
Carlin (61.5%)19
950 - 1,030
900 - 980
730 - 790
1,020 - 1,100
Cortez (61.5%)20
480 - 530
970 - 1,050
650 - 710
1,010 - 1,090
Turquoise Ridge (61.5%)
330 - 370
1,110 - 1,190
770 - 830
930 - 1,010
Phoenix (61.5%)
90 - 120
2,000 - 2,080
720 - 780
890 - 970
Long Canyon (61.5%)
40 - 50
1,420 - 1,500
540 - 600
540 - 620
Nevada Gold Mines (61.5%)
1,900 - 2,100
1,020 - 1,100
710 - 770
990 - 1,070
Hemlo
160 - 180
1,340 - 1,420
1,140 - 1,200
1,510 - 1,590
North America
2,100 - 2,300
1,050 - 1,130
740 - 800
1,040 - 1,120
Pueblo Viejo (60%)
400 - 440
1,070 - 1,150
670 - 730
910 - 990
Veladero (50%)
220 - 240
1,210 - 1,290
740 - 800
1,270 - 1,350
Porgera (47.5%)21
—
—
—
—
Latin America & Asia Pacific
620 - 680
1,140 - 1,220
700 - 760
1,040 - 1,120
Loulo-Gounkoto (80%)
510 - 560
1,070 - 1,150
680 - 740
940 - 1,020
Kibali (45%)
340 - 380
990 - 1,070
600 - 660
800 - 880
North Mara (84%)
230 - 260
820 - 900
670 - 730
930 - 1,010
Bulyanhulu (84%)
180 - 210
950 - 1,030
630 - 690
850 - 930
Tongon (89.7%)
170 - 200
1,700 - 1,780
1,220 - 1,280
1,400 - 1,480
Africa & Middle East
1,450 - 1,600
1,070 - 1,150
720 - 780
950 - 1,030
Total attributable to Barrick22,23,24
4,200 - 4,600
1,070 - 1,150
730 - 790
1,040 - 1,120
COPPER PRODUCTION AND COSTS
2022 forecast
2022 forecast cost of
2022 forecast C1 cash
2022 forecast all-i
Lumwana
250 - 280
2.20 - 2.50
1.60 - 1.80
3.10 - 3.40
Zaldívar (50%)
100 - 120
2.70 - 3.00
2.00 - 2.20
2.50 - 2.80
Jabal Sayid (50%)
70 - 80
1.40 - 1.70
1.30 - 1.50
1.30 - 1.60
Total Copper23
420 - 470
2.20 - 2.50
1.70 - 1.90
2.70 - 3.00
ATTRIBUTABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES5
(millions)
Attributable minesite sustaining5, 25
1,350 - 1,550
Attributable project5, 25
550 - 650
Total attributable capital expenditures5
1,900 - 2,200
2022 OUTLOOK ASSUMPTIONS AND ECONOMIC SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS
2022 guidance
Hypothetical change
Impact on EBITDA26
Impact on TCC and
Gold price sensitivity
$1,700/oz
+/- $100/oz
‘+/-$580
‘+/-$5/oz
Copper price sensitivity
$4.00/lb
‘+/-$0.25/lb
‘+/- $60
‘+/-$0.01/lb
Appendix 2
Production and Cost Summary - Gold
For the three months ended
For the years ended
12/31/21
9/30/21
Change
12/31/21
12/31/20
Change
Nevada Gold Mines (61.5%)a
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
604
495
22
%
2,036
2,131
(4
%)
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
981
805
22
%
3,311
3,467
(4
%)
Cost of sales ($/oz)
1,023
1,123
(9
%)
1,072
1,029
4
%
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
687
734
(6
%)
705
702
0
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
893
975
(8
%)
949
941
1
%
Carlin (61.5%)c
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
295
209
41
%
923
1,024
(10
%)
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
479
340
41
%
1,501
1,665
(10
%)
Cost of sales ($/oz)
899
1,017
(12
%)
968
976
(1
%)
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
728
814
(11
%)
782
790
(1
%)
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
950
1,124
(15
%)
1,087
1,041
4
%
Cortez (61.5%)d
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
169
130
30
%
509
491
4
%
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
275
212
30
%
828
799
4
%
Cost of sales ($/oz)
984
1,164
(15
%)
1,122
958
17
%
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
657
800
(18
%)
763
678
13
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
853
1,065
(20
%)
1,013
998
2
%
Turquoise Ridge (61.5%)
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
82
82
0
%
334
330
1
%
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
133
134
0
%
543
537
1
%
Cost of sales ($/oz)
1,194
1,169
2
%
1,122
1,064
5
%
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
819
788
4
%
749
711
5
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
996
943
6
%
892
798
12
%
Phoenix (61.5%)
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
25
31
(19
%)
109
126
(13
%)
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
41
50
(19
%)
178
205
(13
%)
Cost of sales ($/oz)
2,047
1,777
15
%
1,922
1,772
8
%
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
443
499
(11
%)
398
649
(39
%)
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
614
582
5
%
533
814
(35
%)
Long Canyon (61.5%)
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
33
43
(23
%)
161
160
1
%
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
53
69
(23
%)
261
261
1
%
Cost of sales ($/oz)
999
796
26
%
739
869
(15
%)
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
325
201
62
%
188
236
(20
%)
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
384
251
53
%
238
405
(41
%)
Pueblo Viejo (60%)
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
107
127
(16
%)
488
542
(10
%)
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
178
212
(16
%)
814
903
(10
%)
Cost of sales ($/oz)
987
895
10
%
896
819
9
%
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
612
521
17
%
541
504
7
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
858
728
18
%
745
660
13
%
Loulo-Gounkoto (80%)
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
126
137
(8
%)
560
544
3
%
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
158
171
(8
%)
700
680
3
%
Cost of sales ($/oz)
1,139
1,109
3
%
1,049
1,060
(1
%)
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
685
708
(3
%)
650
666
(2
%)
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
822
1,056
(22
%)
970
1,006
(4
%)
Kibali (45%)
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
94
95
(1
%)
366
364
1
%
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
209
209
(1
%)
812
808
1
%
Cost of sales ($/oz)
979
987
(1
%)
1,016
1,091
(7
%)
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
582
597
(3
%)
627
608
3
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
776
751
3
%
818
778
5
%
Veladero (50%)
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
61
48
27
%
172
226
(24
%)
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
122
96
27
%
344
452
(24
%)
Cost of sales ($/oz)
1,279
1,315
(3
%)
1,256
1,151
9
%
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
834
882
(5
%)
816
748
9
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
1,113
1,571
(29
%)
1,493
1,308
14
%
Porgera (47.5%)e
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
—
—
—
—
86
(100
%)
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
—
—
—
—
181
(100
%)
Cost of sales ($/oz)
—
—
—
—
1,225
(100
%)
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
—
—
—
—
928
(100
%)
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
—
—
—
—
1,115
(100
%)
Tongon (89.7%)
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
50
41
22
%
187
255
(27
%)
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
56
45
22
%
209
284
(27
%)
Cost of sales ($/oz)
1,494
1,579
(5
%)
1,504
1,334
13
%
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
1,205
1,139
6
%
1,093
747
46
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
1,301
1,329
(2
%)
1,208
791
53
%
Hemlo
Gold produced (000s oz)
35
26
35
%
150
223
(33
%)
Cost of sales ($/oz)
1,770
1,870
(5
%)
1,693
1,256
35
%
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
1,481
1,493
(1
%)
1,388
1,056
31
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
1,938
2,276
(15
%)
1,970
1,423
38
%
North Mara
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
69
66
5
%
260
261
0
%
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
82
79
5
%
309
311
0
%
Cost of sales ($/oz)
858
993
(14
%)
966
992
(3
%)
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
679
796
(15
%)
777
702
11
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
1,033
985
5
%
1,001
929
8
%
Buzwagif
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
4
40
84
(52
%)
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
5
47
100
(52
%)
Cost of sales ($/oz)
1,000
1,334
1,021
31
%
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
967
1,284
859
49
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
970
1,291
871
48
%
Bulyanhulu
Gold produced (000s oz attributable basis)
57
53
8
%
178
44
304
%
Gold produced (000s oz 100% basis)
68
63
8
%
212
52
304
%
Cost of sales ($/oz)
956
1,073
(11
%)
1,079
1,499
(28
%)
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
567
724
(22
%)
709
832
(15
%)
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
897
827
8
%
891
895
0
%
Total Attributable to Barrickg
Gold produced (000s oz)
1,203
1,092
10
%
4,437
4,760
(7
%)
Cost of sales ($/oz)h
1,075
1,122
(4
%)
1,093
1,056
4
%
Total cash costs ($/oz)b
715
739
(3
%)
725
699
4
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)b
971
1,034
(6
%)
1,026
967
6
%
These results represent our 61.5% interest in Carlin (including NGM’s 60% interest in South Arturo up until May 30, 2021 and 100% interest thereafter), Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon.
Further information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including detailed reconciliations, is included on pages 94 to 120 of Barrick’s Q4 2021 MD&A.
Includes our share of South Arturo. On September 7, 2021, Barrick announced NGM had entered into an Exchange Agreement with i-80 Gold to acquire the 40% interest in South Arturo that NGM did not already own in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure. Operating results within our 61.5% interest in Carlin includes NGM’s 60% interest in South Arturo up until May 30, 2021, and 100% interest thereafter, reflecting the terms of the Exchange Agreement which closed on October 14, 2021.
Starting in the first quarter of 2021, Goldrush is reported as part of Cortez as it is operated by Cortez management. Comparative periods have been restated to include Goldrush.
As Porgera was placed on care and maintenance on April 25, 2020, no operating data or per ounce data has been provided starting the third quarter of 2020.
With the end of mining at Buzwagi in the third quarter of 2021, as previously reported, we have ceased to include production or non-GAAP cost metrics for Buzwagi from October 1, 2021 onwards.
Excludes Pierina, Golden Sunlight, Morila (40%) and Lagunas Norte for all periods and Buzwagi starting in the fourth quarter of 2021 as these assets are producing incidental ounces while in closure or care and maintenance. Lagunas Norte was divested in June 2021 and Morila was divested in November 2020.
Gold cost of sales per ounce is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in closure or care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick’s ownership share).
Production and Cost Summary - Copper
For the three months ended
For the years ended
12/31/21
09/30/21
Change
12/31/21
12/31/20
Change
Lumwana
Copper production (millions lbs)
78
57
37
%
242
276
(12
%)
Cost of sales ($/lb)
2.16
2.54
(15
%)
2.25
2.01
12
%
C1 cash costs ($/lb)a
1.54
1.76
(13
%)
1.62
1.56
4
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/lb)a
3.29
2.68
23
%
2.80
2.43
15
%
Zaldívar (50%)
Copper production (millions lbs attributable basis)
27
24
13
%
97
106
(8
%)
Copper production (millions lbs 100% basis)
54
48
13
%
193
212
(8
%)
Cost of sales ($/lb)
3.14
3.13
0
%
3.19
2.46
30
%
C1 cash costs ($/lb)a
2.35
2.33
1
%
2.38
1.79
33
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/lb)a
3.42
2.77
23
%
2.94
2.25
31
%
Jabal Sayid (50%)
Copper production (millions lbs attributable basis)
21
19
11
%
76
75
1
%
Copper production (millions lbs 100% basis)
42
38
11
%
152
150
1
%
Cost of sales ($/lb)
1.36
1.51
(10
%)
1.38
1.42
(3
%)
C1 cash costs ($/lb)a
1.11
1.35
(18
%)
1.18
1.11
6
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/lb)a
1.27
1.55
(18
%)
1.33
1.24
7
%
Total Copper
Copper production (millions lbs)
126
100
26
%
415
457
(9
%)
Cost of sales ($/lb)b
2.21
2.57
(14
%)
2.32
2.02
15
%
C1 cash costs ($/lb)a
1.63
1.85
(12
%)
1.72
1.54
12
%
All-in sustaining costs ($/lb)a
2.92
2.60
12
%
2.62
2.23
17
%
Further information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including detailed reconciliations, is included on pages 94 to 120 of Barrick’s Q4 2021 MD&A.
Copper cost of sales per pound is calculated as cost of sales across our copper operations divided by pounds sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick’s ownership share).
Appendix 3
Financial and Operating Highlights
For the three months ended
For the years ended
12/31/21
9/30/21
Change
12/31/21
12/31/20
Change
Financial Results ($ millions)
Revenues
3,310
2,826
17%
11,985
12,595
(5%)
Cost of sales
1,905
1,768
8%
7,089
7,417
(4%)
Net earningsa
726
347
109%
2,022
2,324
(13%)
Adjusted net earningsb
626
419
49%
2,065
2,042
1%
Adjusted EBITDAb
2,070
1,669
24%
7,258
7,492
(3)%
Adjusted EBITDA marginb,c
63
%
59
%
7%
61
%
59
%
3%
Minesite sustaining capital expendituresb,d
431
386
12%
1,673
1,559
7%
Project capital expendituresb,d
234
179
31%
747
471
59%
Total consolidated capital expendituresd,e
669
569
18%
2,435
2,054
19%
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,387
1,050
32%
4,378
5,417
(19%)
Net cash provided by operating activities marginf
42
%
37
%
14%
37
%
43
%
(14%)
Free cash flowb
718
481
49%
1,943
3,363
(42%)
Net earnings per share (basic and diluted)
0.41
0.20
105%
1.14
1.31
(13%)
Adjusted net earnings (basic)b per share
0.35
0.24
46%
1.16
1.15
1%
Weighted average diluted common shares (millions of shares)
1,779
1,779
0%
1,779
1,778
0%
Operating Results
Gold production (thousands of ounces)g
1,203
1,092
10%
4,437
4,760
(7%)
Gold sold (thousands of ounces)g
1,234
1,071
15%
4,468
4,879
(8%)
Market gold price ($/oz)
1,795
1,790
0%
1,799
1,770
2%
Realized gold priceb,g ($/oz)
1,793
1,771
1%
1,790
1,778
1%
Gold cost of sales (Barrick’s share)g,h ($/oz)
1,075
1,122
(4)%
1,093
1,056
4%
Gold total cash costsb,g ($/oz)
715
739
(3)%
725
699
4%
Gold all-in sustaining costsb,g ($/oz)
971
1,034
(6)%
1,026
967
6%
Copper production (millions of pounds)g
126
100
26%
415
457
(9%)
Copper sold (millions of pounds)g
113
101
12%
423
457
(7%)
Market copper price ($/lb)
4.40
4.25
4%
4.23
2.80
51%
Realized copper priceb,g ($/lb)
4.63
3.98
16%
4.32
2.92
48%
Copper cost of sales (Barrick’s share)g,i ($/lb)
2.21
2.57
(14)%
2.32
2.02
15%
Copper C1 cash costsb,g ($/lb)
1.63
1.85
(12)%
1.72
1.54
12%
Copper all-in sustaining costsb,g ($/lb)
2.92
2.60
12%
2.62
2.23
17%
As at
As at
Change
As at
As at
Change
Financial Position ($ millions)
Debt (current and long-term)
5,150
5,154
0%
5,150
5,155
0%
Cash and equivalents
5,280
5,043
5%
5,280
5,188
2%
Debt, net of cash
(130
)
111
(217)%
(130
)
(33
)
294%
Net earnings represents net earnings attributable to the equity holders of the Company.
Further information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including detailed reconciliations, is included on pages 94 to 120 of Barrick’s Q4 2021 MD&A.
Represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
Amounts presented on a consolidated cash basis. Project capital expenditures are included in our calculation of all-in costs, but not included in our calculation of all-in sustaining costs.
Total consolidated capital expenditures also includes capitalized interest of $4 million and $15 million, respectively, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 (September 30, 2021: $4 million; 2020: $24 million; 2019: $11 million).
Represents net cash provided by operating activities divided by revenue.
On an attributable basis.
Gold cost of sales per ounce is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in closure or care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick’s ownership share).
Copper cost of sales per pound is calculated as cost of sales across our copper operations divided by pounds sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick’s ownership share).
Consolidated Statements of Income
Barrick Gold Corporation
For the years ended December 31 (in millions of United States dollars, except per share data)
2021
2020
Revenue (notes 5 and 6)
$11,985
$12,595
Costs and expenses
Cost of sales (notes 5 and 7)
7,089
7,417
General and administrative expenses (note 11)
151
185
Exploration, evaluation and project expenses (notes 5 and 8)
287
295
Impairment reversals (note 10)
(63
)
(269
)
Loss on currency translation
29
50
Closed mine rehabilitation (note 27b)
18
90
Income from equity investees (note 16)
(446
)
(288
)
Other (income) expense (note 9)
(67
)
(178
)
Income before finance items and income taxes
4,987
5,293
Finance costs, net (note 14)
(355
)
(347
)
Income before income taxes
4,632
4,946
Income tax expense (note 12)
(1,344
)
(1,332
)
Net income
$3,288
$3,614
Attributable to:
Equity holders of Barrick Gold Corporation
$2,022
$2,324
Non-controlling interests (note 32)
$1,266
$1,290
Earnings (loss) per share data attributable to the equity holders of Barrick Gold Corporation (note 13)
Net income
Basic
$1.14
$1.31
Diluted
$1.14
$1.31
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Barrick Gold Corporation
For the years ended December 31 (in millions of United States dollars)
2021
2020
Net income
$3,288
$3,614
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Unrealized losses on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges, net of tax $nil and $nil
—
(3
)
Realized losses on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges, net of tax $nil and $nil
3
4
Currency translation adjustments, net of tax $nil and $nil
2
(7
)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Actuarial gain (loss) on post-employment benefit obligations, net of tax ($1) and $1
2
(6
)
Net change in value of equity investments, net of tax $8 and ($38)
(44
)
148
Total other comprehensive (loss) income
(37
)
136
Total comprehensive income
$3,251
$3,750
Attributable to:
Equity holders of Barrick Gold Corporation
$1,985
$2,460
Non-controlling interests
$1,266
$1,290
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
Barrick Gold Corporation
For the years ended December 31 (in millions of United States dollars)
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$3,288
$3,614
Adjustments for the following items:
Depreciation
2,102
2,208
Finance costs (note 14)
390
364
Net impairment reversals (note 10)
(63
)
(269
)
Income tax expense (note 12)
1,344
1,332
Income from investment in equity investees (note 16)
(446
)
(288
)
Loss on currency translation
29
50
Gain on sale of non-current assets (note 9)
(213
)
(180
)
Change in working capital (note 15)
(273
)
(211
)
Other operating activities (note 15)
(203
)
(190
)
Operating cash flows before interest and income taxes
5,955
6,430
Interest paid
(303
)
(295
)
Income taxes paid1
(1,274
)
(718
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,378
5,417
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Property, plant and equipment
Capital expenditures (note 5)
(2,435
)
(2,054
)
Sales proceeds
35
45
Divestitures (note 4)
27
283
Investment (purchases) sales
(46
)
220
Dividends received from equity method investments
520
141
Shareholder loan repayments from equity method investments
2
79
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,897
)
(1,286
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Lease repayments
(20
)
(26
)
Debt repayments
(7
)
(353
)
Dividends (note 31)
(634
)
(547
)
Return of capital (note 31)
(750
)
—
Funding from non-controlling interests (note 32)
12
11
Disbursements to non-controlling interests (note 32)
(1,104
)
(1,367
)
Other financing activities (note 15)
115
28
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,388
)
(2,254
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
(1
)
(3
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents
92
1,874
Cash and equivalents at beginning of year (note 25a)
5,188
3,314
Cash and equivalents at the end of year
$5,280
$5,188
1 Income taxes paid excludes $69 million (2020: $203 million) of income taxes payable that were settled against offsetting VAT receivables.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Barrick Gold Corporation
As at December
As at December
(in millions of United States dollars)
31, 2021
31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and equivalents (note 25a)
$5,280
$5,188
Accounts receivable (note 18)
623
558
Inventories (note 17)
1,734
1,878
Other current assets (note 18)
612
519
Total current assets
8,249
8,143
Non-current assets
Non-current portion of inventory (note 17)
2,636
2,566
Equity in investees (note 16)
4,594
4,670
Property, plant and equipment (note 19)
24,954
24,628
Intangible assets (note 20a)
150
169
Goodwill (note 20b)
4,769
4,769
Deferred income tax assets (note 30)
29
98
Other assets (note 22)
1,509
1,463
Total assets
$46,890
$46,506
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable (note 23)
$1,448
$1,458
Debt (note 25b)
15
20
Current income tax liabilities
285
436
Other current liabilities (note 24)
338
306
Total current liabilities
2,086
2,220
Non-current liabilities
Debt (note 25b)
5,135
5,135
Provisions (note 27)
2,768
3,139
Deferred income tax liabilities (note 30)
3,293
3,034
Other liabilities (note 29)
1,301
1,268
Total liabilities
14,583
14,796
Equity
Capital stock (note 31)
28,497
29,236
Deficit
(6,566
)
(7,949
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(23
)
14
Other
1,949
2,040
Total equity attributable to Barrick Gold Corporation shareholders
23,857
23,341
Non-controlling interests (note 32)
8,450
8,369
Total equity
32,307
31,710
Contingencies and commitments (notes 2, 17, 19 and 36)
Total liabilities and equity
$46,890
$46,506
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Barrick Gold Corporation
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
(in millions of United States dollars)
Common
Capital
Deficit
Accumulated
Other2
Total equity
Non-
Total
At January 1, 2021
1,778,190
$29,236
($7,949
)
$14
$2,040
$23,341
$8,369
$31,710
Net income
—
—
2,022
—
—
2,022
1,266
3,288
Total other comprehensive income
—
—
—
(37
)
—
(37
)