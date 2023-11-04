Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 2, 2023

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. This is the event operator. Welcome to Barrick’s Results Presentation for the Third Quarter of 2023. Following today’s presentation, a question-and-answer session will be conducted. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this event is being recorded and a replay will be available on Barrick’s website later today, November 2, 2023. I would now like to turn you over to Mark Bristow, President and CEO of Barrick. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Bristow: Thank you operator and good afternoon and good morning ladies and gentlemen. I would start with the current global metals and minerals environment, which really reminds me of the past 2015 years when the mining industry stalled after a very good run. Compounded this time by inflation pressures and a few or no new discoveries and a chaotic global order. Then as now, it is plagued by the obsessive short-termism of governments and investors alike who demand instant gratification and reach for immediate solutions, dismissing the long-term nature of mining. Whether you are building a sustainable business or a better world, you need carefully considered strategies and practical plans to achieve one’s goal. Whether that is the global transition to renewable energy or a business that creates and delivers real value to all its stakeholders, wishful thinking won’t get you there.

That is why Barrick has a long-term vision of its future and a strategy which, as I will show you in the course of this presentation is organically designed to deliver value today and growth tomorrow by building real partnerships with our host countries and other key stakeholders. As every quarter, today, I will be making some forward-looking statements, so please take note of this cautionary statement, which is also available on our website. As you can see from the KPIs, it has been a very busy quarter. Gold and copper production were both up on the previous quarter and have been up quarter one to quarter two, quarter two to quarter three. But we did have some setbacks, notably, the slower ramp up of the expansion of Pueblo Viejo, our flagship organic growth project in the Dominican Republic.

This is impacting on our ability to achieve our gold production guidance for the year, but as I have often said, mining is a long game and we don’t manage Barrick quarter-by-quarter. Even though with the slower ramp up at PV, we still expect that mine to exceed 800,000 ounces for 2024 and our group projection of a 30% growth in gold equivalent production by the end of this decade remains intact. Otherwise, there was a lot of good news during the quarter, particularly, the progress we are making with our other growth projects, La Moana and RekoDiq, and a strong financial performance. I will tell you more about these and the other KPIs as we go through the presentation. The operating results for the quarter were as I have already said an improvement on the previous quarter with higher gold and copper production at lower costs.

We are expecting a further improvement in production in the fourth quarter. But as I pointed to the annual production is now expected to be marginally below the low end of the 4.2 million to 4.6 million ounce range. Copper remains on track to achieve its guidance of 420 million to 470 million pounds. As you can see here, the financial results were strong with operating cash flows growing by 35% to more than $1 billion quarter-on-quarter, free cash flow up significantly to $359 million and a 26% increase in adjusted net earnings to $0.24 per share. Barrick’s robust balance sheet secures our capacity to continue investing in our growth projects independent of the market, both new and existing, while we continue to reward our shareholders through dividends.

While growing our business, we have also been driving a new safety culture, including a new set of standards and initiatives to keep improving this important part of our business. We call this the Journey to Zero. Sadly, this key priority was impacted by two fatalities during the quarter, which are deeply disappointing for me and the company. We remain highly motivated to achieve these Zero goals. And during the past quarter, we have developed and revised fatal risk management program to help ensure that we stay on course with our Journey to Zero. Barrick has continued the very pleasing trend of increasing the amount of water we reuse and recycle at our operations and for quarter three recorded an 85% efficiency rate. We also continue to make good progress towards our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions targets.

And during the quarter, the group, including our power plants, posted a 6% decrease in emissions compared to the same period in 2022. A key milestone in the terms of tailings management was also achieved during the quarter as Barrick conformed to the global industry standard on tailings management and published its disclosure of all very high and extreme consequence facilities on the 4th August. Our teams have already commenced work to fulfill the requirement of the standard for our remaining facilities by 2025. Consistent with most gold companies, Barrick’s Scope 3 emissions, which make up at least 40% of our total emissions are mostly within Category 1, which is our suppliers and Category 3 fuel and energy transmission. Through our extensive supplier engagement and data collection process over the past three-years, we were able to set qualitative and quantitative targets that are achievable and measurable as disclosed in this slide.

Turning now to the operational review in North America, already the largest gold miner in the United States. We are committed to expanding our continental footprint beyond our substantial base at Nevada Gold Mines or NGM for short, into other prospective parts of the United States as well as Canada. And also, as I will show you later, we are making significant progress with these endeavors. Nevada Gold Mine’s performance is led by Turquoise Ridge, where a successful turnaround exercise by its new management team has increased production by 14% against the same period in 2022, helped by the successful commissioning of the third shaft. The mine has one of the highest grade ore bodies in the industry but at the time of the merger was struggling to live up to its potential.

It now, once again, fully justifies its Tier 1 status. The lessons learned at Turquoise Ridge, mainly about the critical importance of teamwork and planned maintenance are now being rolled out at the other NGM mines. As we often stress, NGM is rich in growth opportunities and there is a strong exploration drive to replace reserves as well as to find the next big stand alone discovery. It is delivering very promising results in the three trends shown here. Notably, Leeville in the Carlin Trend, Goldrush, in the Cortez trend and the extensions at Turquoise Ridge. Drilling results from across the NGM portfolio have already provided port for its three-year reserve and resource replacement plan. The Barrick owned Fourmile project adjacent to Cortez’s Goldrush, but not part of NGM merits special mention.

Fourmile is, by some distance, the best undeveloped gold asset in its class and we fully expect it to become a long life, high value mine. Conceptually, combined with Goldrush, it will be the largest gold mining operation in the Americas. The long wait for the government record of decision on Goldrush has been frustrating, but the notice So availability for the final environmental impact statement for Goldrush was published by the EPA on October 27th. So we expect to receive the record of decision before the end of the year as previously guided. This is an overview of our expanding work and land consolidation across North America. As you can see, we have many growth opportunities beyond NGM. And as we work through this in the coming quarters, we will give you more clarity on exactly where we are building those footprints.

Across the U.S., our teams are hunting for and securing significant early stage opportunities to feed into our project pipeline. In Western Nevada, Phase 1 drilling has been completed at Pearl Stream with Phase 2 scheduled to start soon. Further north, at the advanced Donnan project in Alaska, which boasts a very large resource, we are progressing key work streams to continue moving it up the value curve as detailed in this slide. And in Canada, fieldwork was successfully conducted on three properties, building confidence and advancing each project towards testing priority target concepts. We move now to Latin America and the Asia Pacific region, where we have been expanding our exploration portfolio. The main focus, however, has been, as I mentioned in the introduction, on the ramp up of the expanded Pablo Viejo Mine and the updating of the RekoDiq.

At the time of the merger, the Tier 1 Pueblo Viejo asset was destined to stop mining this year and processing by 2030, constrained as it was by low grades and a lack of tailings capacity. A visionary expansion project has unlocked to optimize 20,000,000 ounces of reserves, extending the mine’s life well beyond 2040 at an average annual production rate in excess of 800,000 ounces. A project of this size always comes with risks and challenges. And in the case of PV, it was the failure of the gearboxes is for the flotation cells and, more recently, the partial failure of the end of the new conveyor belt to the single stage SAG mill. Long-term engineering solutions have been developed with the design engineers and original equipment manufacturers and temporary fixes have been employed, including the use of mobile crushers.

The equipment failures have restricted the scheduled commissioning and ramp up, but the remedial measures taken by the team are allowing the work and production to continue and certainly, the ramp up, albeit at a slower pace. Despite the challenges, as I mentioned at the beginning, we still expect PV to produce more than 800,000 ounces in 2024. In the meantime, the new tailings storage facility, a crucial part of this expansion has received the environmental permit and the resettlement of the project affected people from the site will start in 2024. At the beginning of the year, you might remember, Veladero was a very stressed operation with a combination of operational and geopolitical challenges. We chose to cut back the mine plan and capital, while we consider the mine’s future in the context of the risk.

In the interim, the mine’s new management team has done an excellent job operating in this environment and Veladero is now set to achieve above the top end of its annual production guidance. During the quarter, the mine increased production and reduced costs and we expect it to be in a positive cash position by the end of the year and to post a positive outlook for 2024. The successful completion of its Phase 7A Leach Pad has encouraged us to start the construction of Phase 7B, which is scheduled for completion before the onset of winter in the Andes in mid-2024. Across LatAm, we are looking at new opportunities in the Dominican Republic and Chile. We have recently secured a substantial land package in Ecuador and established a pipeline of permitted drilling targets in Peru.

We are also working on extending Veladero’s life by adding back some resources that we previously removed from the mine plan. And in Pakistan, the site infrastructure at RekoDiq is now in place, and we are making good progress with the update of the feasibility study scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of next year, with Laika Podium having been appointed as our project engineering partner. Seismic surveys of aquifers in the area indicate potential to meet the mine’s immediate water supply needs and drilling has commenced to confirm the potential of these aquifers. Construction of the mine is scheduled to start in 2025 with 2028 targeted for first production. When it is fully operational, RekoDiq will rank among the world’s top 10 largest copper mines.

However as elsewhere, Barrick is very conscious of its social license to operate. And in line with our pledge to roll out benefits for the local community well before mining started, we have delivered three primary schools, a health centre and a mobile clinic to the surrounding villages. Last quarter, we also launched an international graduate program in Balochistan with an initial intake of nine outstanding graduates, four of them women. Our intention is to start cultivating a cadre of future experts and leaders for Pakistan’s fledgling mining industry, and we also plan to start the training of future employees from the region, targeting the first 1,000 by early 2025. In Papua New Guinea, it is been a long and winding road towards the reopening of Porgera.

But the end has finally been brought into sight by the granting of a new special mining license and the execution of the mining development contract and a fiscal stability agreement. We are engaging with the landowners to extend the current compensation agreements to enable restart before the end of the year. Detailed reopening and ramp up plans are in place and we are taking all the preparatory steps to be ready for that day. It is been well worth our while to persist with Porgera. It is a significant asset with real Tier 1 potential. My introduction to the Africa and Middle East regions part of the presentation has been the same every quarter and it is no different this quarter. The region has been Barrick’s most consistent performer since the merger.

It is also a highly prospective exploration destination and a core growth engine for the group. The Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali delivered its usual strong performance and fully deserves its place in our Tier 1 portfolio. It has an exemplary record of consistent reserve replacement and ongoing brownfields exploration indicates that it is likely to sustain this. Deep framework drilling is currently testing for repetitions of the high grade Yalea system. And elsewhere on the site, new high impact targets have been identified while a project wide review has highlighted opportunities a long strike in south of Yalea and at depth at Gounkoto and Baboto. The greening of the complex grid continues with Phase 2 of its solar farm scheduled for completion before the end of this year.

Barrick is Africa’s largest gold miner and Kibali, the continent’s largest gold mine. It has recovered well from a slow start to this year and is on track to meet its guidance as well as to replace depleted reserves again. Kibali is a leader in automation and mining and a poster child for renewable energy. Since operations began, we have built 3 hydropower stations at Kibali. Together, these stations currently meet more than 70% of the mine’s electricity needs. Once its 16-megawatt solar facility with battery storage is commissioned, the mine’s electricity needs will be met entirely from renewable energy for 6 months of the year, reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by over 19,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually. The two Tanzanian mines production were lower than in the previous quarter, but this is in line with their plans and they remain on track to meet their guidance for the year.

In order to sustain their combined Tier 1 profile for decades to come, North Mara plans to extend its life through an optimized pit plan, while the strategy of brownfields growth continues to deliver at both North Mara and the long life Bulyanhulu. There is still great potential for world class discoveries around our operations and further afield within the Africa and Middle East region. These are some of the many opportunities from Zambia in the south to Saudi Arabia in the north. With its wealth of resources and our strong partnerships there, Tanzania is a particularly strong candidate for our next 1 million ounce discovery. In Zambia, the expansion of Lumwana is along with the RekoDiq project, another of our key growth projects. And together, they will make Barrick a major league copper producer complementing our peerless Tier 1 gold portfolio.

We have accelerated its feasibility study for completion towards the end of next year, with construction starting in 2025 and 2026 targeted for first production, mirroring RekoDiq’s timetable. Lumwana’s 50 million tonne per annum process plant expansion coupled with the planned super pit will lift copper production to some 240,000 tonnes of copper per year over a minimum of 36 year life of mine and several additional targets are expected to extend this mine life further. Our other copper mines, Jabal Sayid in Saudi Arabia and Zaldivar in Chile, both delivered consistent production. Jabal Sayid, joint venture between Barrick and Ma’aden is serving as a springboard for expanding our very successful partnership. New permits around the mine are being brought to account, and we are expanding our focus beyond the current Jabal Sayid catchment area and up to the Arabian Nubian Shield, which we believe is poised to become a major new mining destination.

Ladies and gentlemen, value today and growth tomorrow has been the theme of this presentation and I believe we are equipped to deliver both on the back of our uniquely successful and sustained organic replacement of depleted reserves coupled with a disciplined, long-term growth strategy. As you can see here, since the merger in 2019, we have replaced 125% of our reserves. Looking to the future, as demonstrated, we expect reserve replacement and our organic growth projects to increase production by some 30% gold equivalent by the end of the decade. And so thank you for your attention. And I will hand you over back to the Operator to manage questions, and we will be starting here in London, with the first question.

Q - Unidentified Analyst: Hi. [Indiscernible] from UBS. A couple of questions. First one, just on the guidance for this year. You have obviously indicated three or so percent below the bottom end of the range on production. Can you give us a steer on the cost trajectory in Q4 at a group level and where you expect to land for the year relative to the top end of the guidance?

Mark Bristow: Yes. I think, so the big driver in the growth, that has been clipped back has been, Pablo Verve expansion. That is still going to grow significantly in quarter four. And, again, all the regions are growing and we expect our forecast for quarter four will be better than quarter three. And with that will come an improved cost profile as well. So that trend continues as we set out to do for the quarter. The impact is in the actual expansion of PV, and I will just explain a bit to you because I think people would like to know. And that is when we commissioned the, this is, these we commissioned the largest float cells ever built. And, the OEM who supplied that, those, float cells, we have used certainly my whole career.

And they under designed the gearboxes and the shaft. So We have been able to retrofit and engineer a temporary solution. So those float cells are now working, but the supplier has agreed to, send us completely new assemblages, by the end of this year, and they’ll come in one at a time. And so by the end of the year, we will have that, problem properly put to bed. And the engineered solutions might last us two to five-years, but normally, float sales will last decades. So we want to get it done properly. And at the same time, a bit like what happened in Loulo a couple of years ago. The end of the very large conveyor belt right at the end and that is the feed to the run of, the crushed ore stockpile for the single stage SAG mill. We are experienced in this because, as I pointed out, it happened with us before.

And so we jumped around and installed a whole lot of mobile crashes to be able to manage that situation. And again, we have a series of, conveyors that have arrived on-site for our Dollar Mart process upgrade. And we are going to use those, actually, as I speak, installing them. And we will use those in the short-term period, so the next four odd months. While we reconstruct that piece of the conveyor belt. And so we are expecting that production will range between 70%, 75% of planned throughput and we are now continuing with the ramp up now. And there is a very complex flotation circuit. What we have effectively done what we did with PV is that it had run into a part of the ore body, which is the rest of the ore body, 20 million ounces, which has got a grade of around 2.4 grams a tonne.

And we needed to jack up the throughput. And so the way we did it, process, experts, is we installed a very big float circuit in the front end of the plant and increased the whole combination part of that front end. So then what the float does is it concentrates the gold and more importantly, the sulphur, which allows and we put in flash coolers into the autoclaves. And so now we can go back from a 14 million tonne front end plant back to a 10 million tonne rest of the process, putting in the same amount of gold. We dropped the costs materially because there is not a lot of processing in that circuit. And that unlocks the entire 20 million ounces. And PV is a very low cost producer. We produce our own power. It is a natural gas fired power station.

And it is a very efficient operation all around. It is very compact. The mining is efficient and so we have a profile. It’ll range between 800,000 and 1 million ounces out to beyond 2040. And that is really the impact in the short-term this year. But the big driver of the increase from this quarter to next quarter is still that project.

Unidentified Analyst: One more if I might particularly prominent concerns in the industry around, expropriation, nationalization elsewhere outside of your portfolio. If we go to Pakistan, obviously, there is been a checkered history in this asset. Two questions, what gives you the confidence, in the framework agreement that you are coming to now that a, Cobre Panama situation is not going to occur down the line. And the second is, in the Randgold days, you always talked to 20% IRR at thousands. What’s your hurdle rate, against this backdrop for RekoDiq?

Mark Bristow: So, [Daniel] (Ph), after 40-years, I think I understand my way around the mining industry. And I would point out that when we did the merger with Randgold, the Barrick portfolio, my recognition was the high nature of the quality of the assets. But every single asset had a problem. Argentina was in trouble. Tanzania, both mines were closed by the government and exactly what the reference of what you are referencing. Porger was ultimately canceled, the permit. RekoDiq had been nationalized. There was, Nevada was an inefficient arrangement of assets, because of Barrick and Newmont owning assets in intertwined and which should have been managed together, which they are today. And you look back, you go fast forward to today and look back, we have dealt with all those issues.

The last challenge which is also an opportunity is the Pascua-Lama process. But what we did do is fix Veladero. And so it creates and it is not about your agreement. It is about your license to operate. You can pin any agreement in this modern world. Whether it is in a developed country or an emerging market country, you can do that. If you don’t and that is what I have said for many years, and you know this. I have said, the most important stakeholder in a mining venture is your host country, not your shareholders. Because if you get it wrong, your shareholders end up with nothing. And so for me, and it is been that for my whole career, very early on, that is how we built Randgold. Focus on your license to operate. Make sure you share the benefits, the economic benefits with the host country and the people in that country so employ locals, develop local management, and then you will be able to manage most crises.

But if you don’t have a social license, any as we are witnessing for the umpteenth time, and it is not particular to just this last year, if you don’t have a social license, you can have any agreement you like. It doesn’t save the day. And it doesn’t mean it is all Utopia. You have seen the work we have had to put in Tanzania to get where we are. And today, we are a preferred partner, we are the biggest contributor to the economy in the entire nation. And that comes from accusations that we never gave anything. And so, Mali, we have been through many challenges in Mali over the years. I think I have been through 16 different governments and three coups. We are still operating. And we have a very strong social license in Mali. Doesn’t mean to say we don’t have challenges.

And I think there is a message to the industry that that is an important component of mining today. And mining today has got a lot of work to really, establish its credentials to ensure that it can fulfill what the world needs from mining, because without mining, we will never have a world that is in good shape for future generations.

Alan Spence: Alan Spence, BNP Paribas. Thanks for presentation. I got two questions. I will take them one at a time. The first one’s on Carlin, the big drop in the open pit grade. That was the Orphan Gold Star stopping, taking more from the stockpiles. How do we think about that through 24 and the grade progression?

Mark Bristow: Well, that is closed now. And so it is about I mean, the big, big challenge in, Carlin, is, and Goldstrike, what I have done with Goldstrike is we have put it and it was it is always been a filler in our production. And management try to make it a core business, and it is not. And so we have got a, we have put that in a separate category, and we will manage that going forward. [indiscernible] has done extremely well. The new remnant mining is a tough enterprise, as you know. So there are parts of our remnant mining, the old sections of Carlin that are still have a lot of new mining blocks. We have been able to get ahead of the phases and drill out a future for them, but Goldstrike is not one of them. And then the open pits, we are transitioning from those open pits. But the core, focus for us too is expanding into the north, through [indiscernible]. And we are drilling brownfield extensions right along that call and train today.

Alan Spence: And then on the portfolio, just one operating asset in Canada. I know you have talked about wanting to have more there. Just interested in since the transaction when you are lead you are taking over. Why hasn’t more been done there? Has it been the case that the opportunities you have looked at wouldn’t compete on geology or evaluation, or is it something else?

Mark Bristow: So there has been a lot of M&A in Canada, as you know, and we have participated in just about every one, and we have walked away from it. And what we have done is built a very significant portfolio now, and we just referenced in the presentation the three key projects that we are taking now to drilling, and they are all in the right place. And our geological team there is as good as any of the teams we have got. And I guess from everyone in Canada, particularly, have this view that we deserve to do M&A or should do M&A. And M&A is a part of a business that as the market we were talking about it the other day, and Kevin made a very good point. Assets at some place in the market will always offer value. But in other stages of the market, they offer serious risk.

And we saw that in 2011 when the entire mining industry blew its brains out. Every one of them, even Glencore is selling assets to survive. And the reason I’m here with the, Randgold team and along with the Barrick team is because Barrick and the other big gold assets did the same. And for us, we are business. It is all about business. We are not about being big for the sake of being big. We believe in relevance. And there will be times when we have an opportunity to create value through acquisition. And we started out the merger with three very aggressive acquisitions, all at market, all at market. And there will be another time, when we get another opportunity to do exactly the same. In the meantime, we just didn’t rely though, it is not a strategy to rely on M&A.

And right now, that is the mining industry tree because it is X growth. And Barrick is a standout. We have despite the fact that we didn’t do those M&A transactions. We can show you 30% growth. It hasn’t cost us any money. It is just cost us effort. And the gold portfolio has got a steady growth out to 27, 28 as we showed in our Investor Day, this recent one in 12th September, and the copper profile is significant. And more importantly, we have got five-years of actually planned replacement of gold. So we have got our brownfields exploration, drilling way ahead of the face to be able to show that we will convert inventory to resources, resources to reserves over that five-years. And of course, as the years roll forward, we do more of that.

And then we have got the new projects coming in. LaManna is going to dump a whole lot of copper reserves, the LaManna expansion into our portfolio and RekoDiq even more. And on top of that, about 15 million ounces of gold in our reserves. So those not only are we replacing the reserves in mine and our current Tier 1 assets, and I would point out our Tier 1 assets are by definition rather than made up. And that growth that we are talking about is new growth. And it is both gold and copper because RekoDiq is that classic asset you want as a gold miner. It is got copper in it, and it is got a lot of gold in it as well.

Unidentified Analyst: Mark, lovely to have you back in London. Just on this chart with your growth from 22 to 29, can you just remind us the cost of that, and how the sort of capital spending comes over the next few years? And I see we are sort of growing our debt levels from the low of a couple of years ago. What do you think peak debt might be in order for us to first achieve this goal?

Mark Bristow: So, Justin, as you know, we come here every year, by design to give this presentation and the LSE. If it wasn’t for the stock exchange requiring us to do a full IPO to continue our listing and London, we would be listed here. So just for FFO nothing. On the capital side, so, let’s start with LaManna. It is about $1.6 billion to $1.9 billion. And that is we are still in with the feasibility study, but we will be with around there. And that is we should at market, at consensus prices, it is about $800 million, Simon, that we would fund from Barrick. And so that is, it is an easy project for us to do whatever you, the copper price is up or down, we will put a bit more in or a bit less. But again, that is a - and if I take you back to Randgold and we can talk about this a bit.

We have got, gold assets are well stacked up, and we have got long life assets now drilled out. So in the scenario that you find us today, remember when we bought gold mines out and Randgold in the early 2000, gold price was not very high. But as we bolted, the gold price kept rising and we just delivered value for our owners. And so it is one good place to build copper mines, and that is when the copper price is low. And particularly right now because I don’t think any of us believe that the copper price is going to stay at this level. But we have got the gold strength to support that development. And then RekoDiq, it is about $5.5 billion for the first phase and $3.5 billion for the second phase. But that still needs refining because we are doing the work on it.

And we have got some big opportunities to reduce that first phase, $5.5 billion and that is on 100%, sorry. And then we also, as we have disclosed, working, to project finance, half of the first phase. So for Barrick, it is very affordable if you look at whatever gold price you use. And we have used a $3.75, $3 per pound copper price initially. And because of the gearing in the project finance, RekoDiq comfortably exceeds the 15% IRR. And so again, that is a project that is easily managed. We have, Goldrush is a $1 billion investment. It is a high grade mine. It is easy to fund. That is on a 100% basis. And the other big capital project is PV and that was a $2 billion project with $1 billion into that. So those are the projects as they stand.

I will ask Graham to indicate to you the profile, our capital profile. But you talk about debt, we don’t really go into stacks of debt. Because I would just point out everyone in the industry listen to people like you, not you because you didn’t do it, but most fund managers asking for more and more dividends in an industry where it is capital intensive if you are growing it. And you noticed we didn’t do that. Although we distributed significant amounts of cash back to our shareholders. It was based on our P&L and our available cash, not going into debt to pay dividends. So today, we have paid down the debt to almost zero leverage. We have spent $7.5 billion plus into our business, and we have dividended out around $6 billion with all cash returns.

That is significant value we have created. And now we have got these projects where they all pass our filter of 15%. We look at return on capital invested of around 10% and IRR of around 50% depending on the project. So but RekoDiq is exceptional because we believe we can gear it, that it gives us that sort of return. So you want to finish the question?

Graham Shuttleworth: Yes. So, Justin, I mean, as Mark has alluded to, we have got these two big capital projects that are on horizon, and both of those are scheduled to really, start ramping up in 2025. So the sort of peak years from a capital point of view are 2025 and 2026. So, yes, this year, we will spend around $2.5 billion on an attributable basis for our capital. Next year, we will see a little bit more just as we start to spend some money on those sort of pre fee in advance of those feasibility studies being completed at the end of 2024. Then 2025, those are our peak years. And then 2025 and 2026 are the sort of peak years. And then 2027, it starts to come back down again as those projects roll off. So the key point that Mark’s making though is, even if we use commodity price assumptions below the current spot prices, so, if you use consensus prices which are you have a declining profile.

We don’t build debt through this period. The cash flow from our business funds all of that capital. So we don’t have any, debt build up on that basis.

Mark Bristow: So whichever way you cut it, Justin, you need to buy some more stock. Anybody else? Very good. Let’s move to those on the call.

