U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,935.96
    -327.01 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Barrick’s Interest in Reunion Gold Corporation Decreases Below 10%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barrick Gold Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GOLD
Barrick Gold Corporation
Barrick Gold Corporation

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced today that following the completion by Reunion Gold Corporation (“Reunion”) of its bought deal private placement common share offering on February 24, 2022 (the “Private Placement”), Barrick’s interest in Reunion has decreased below 10% to approximately 9.9875% of Reunion’s issued and outstanding common shares. Barrick did not participate in the Private Placement and continues to own 81,150,000 common shares of Reunion (the “Reunion Shares”).

Under the terms of the investor rights agreement entered into between Barrick and Reunion in connection with Barrick’s initial investment in Reunion on December 1, 2017, as amended, Barrick was entitled to certain rights for so long as Barrick held not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Reunion. As a result of Barrick’s interest in Reunion decreasing below 10%, such rights have terminated. Barrick continues to have a right of first refusal under the investor rights agreement in respect of certain mineral projects that are subject to the strategic alliance agreement entered into between Barrick and Reunion on February 3, 2019 as well as Reunion’s Dorlin, Haute Mana and Boulanger Projects.

An early warning report will be filed by Barrick in accordance with applicable securities laws (the “Early Warning Report”). To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact Kathy du Plessis, whose contact details are included below. The Early Warning Report amends information disclosed in an earlier report filed by Barrick dated February 5, 2019. As of the filing of the earlier report, Barrick beneficially owned the Reunion Shares, representing beneficial ownership of approximately 19.9% of the then issued and outstanding Reunion common shares (determined on a non-diluted basis). Immediately following the Private Placement, Barrick continued to beneficially own the Reunion Shares and no other common shares of Reunion, representing beneficial ownership of approximately 9.9875% of Reunion’s issued and outstanding common shares (determined on a non-diluted basis).

Barrick holds the Reunion Shares for investment purposes. Barrick may, from time to time, acquire additional common shares or other securities of Reunion or dispose of some or all of the common shares or other securities of Reunion that it owns at such time. Subject to its rights under the investor rights agreement and the strategic alliance agreement, Barrick currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to or would result in any of the actions listed in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Early Warning Report, but depending on market conditions, general economic conditions and industry conditions, the trading prices of Reunion securities, Reunion’s business and financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, Barrick may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

Barrick is a senior gold mining company continued under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. Barrick’s head office is located at Brookfield Place, TD Canada Trust Tower, Suite 3700, 161 Bay Street, P.O. Box 212, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1. Reunion’s head office is located at Brookfield Place, Suite 4400, 181 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T3.

Enquiries:

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information relating to Barrick’s investment in Reunion, constitutes “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “continue”, “may”, “plan”, “intend”, “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to the potential for Barrick to acquire additional common shares or securities of Reunion or to dispose of some or all of its common shares or other securities that Barrick owns, and Barrick’s right of first refusal under the investor rights agreement with Reunion. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, including material assumptions considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this press release in light of management’s experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements which are not guarantees of future events, and speak only as of the date made. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, and the risks that may affect Barrick’s ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Recommended Stories

  • Gold dips on Putin's comments on Ukraine talks, U.S. rate hike bets

    Gold retreated on Friday as Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on making some progress in talks with Ukraine eased demand for the safe-haven asset that was further pressured by the likelihood that the U.S. interest rates were set to rise. Spot gold was down 1.1% to $1,973.80 per ounce by 1531 GMT, but remained poised for a weekly rise of about 0.3% as concerns over the course of the Ukraine conflict kept investors on their toes. U.S. gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,981.80.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Chinese tech stocks on pace for worst week in a year

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss Chinese tech stocks as they face their worst week in a year.

  • Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

    On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock. And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly,

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Here's what Amazon's stock split could mean to you

    A big opportunity to get involved in Amazon's future growth may have just taken shape, one analyst explains.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • Rivian stock declines on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Rivian Automotive.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • Didi Plunges 44% After Halting Planned Hong Kong Stock Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. plunged 44% on Friday after the company suspended preparations for its planned Hong Kong listing. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Belarus Says Russia Is Sending ‘Modern’ WeaponsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Before, Posing New Risks for U.S.The decision came as the Cyb

  • Contrarian Woo Warns of VAR Shock as Investors Misread War

    (Bloomberg) -- David Woo, the Wall Street contrarian who foresaw Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and how to profit from it, sees a much more dangerous world today with fewer investment options. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitIran Nuclear Talks Suspended as Win

  • Why NetEase, Bilibili, and iQiyi Plunged on Thursday

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell across the board as the Securities and Exchange Commission released its first list of Chinese companies that failed to adhere to the newly passed Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Is a drop in Bank of America's share prices cause for concern? Here's what analysts say

    Bank of America Corp. share prices have dropped by as much as 22% in the last month or so, dipping below $40 per share earlier this week.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • Just Say No to Amazon Split

    The House Judiciary Committee referred Amazon to the Dept. of Justice earlier in the day to examine potential criminal conduct by “senior executives”

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Rivian’s lack of history is hurting its chances with chipmakers—leaving Amazon facing a $10 billion hit

    The EV startup’s disadvantage in procuring chips could result in heavy Q1 charges for Jeff Bezos’s e-commerce giant.

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.