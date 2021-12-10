U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

Barrick Publishes Human Rights Report

Barrick Gold Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) published its report on Human Rights today outlining the company’s revised policies and standards and their implementation since the merger with Randgold Resources.

The publication of the report coincides with the United Nations’ Human Rights Day, which commemorates the day, in 1948, when the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The theme for this year is Equality.

During 2020, Barrick updated several standards including the Use of Force Standard and developed a new Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights Standard. It also revised, updated and restarted its human rights program, in which every operation conducts a human rights assessment on a two- to three-year cycle. To date, all high- and medium-risk sites have been assessed, with Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali completed during 2021.

Barrick trained its employees and contractors in these updated standards and policies and worked with independent human rights experts, Avanzar, to develop online modules to ensure that human rights training was not hampered by Covid-19 related travel and social distancing restrictions. Barrick also developed ‘train the trainer’ programs to empower its site security leadership with the knowledge and skills to deliver long-term training to their teams and local public security forces. These programs were successfully implemented at the North Mara and Bulyanhulu operations in Tanzania during 2021.

In the report, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said that recognizing and respecting human rights was a core value for Barrick, and its Human Rights Policy was one of the first the group updated following the merger with Randgold Resources. It is codified in Barrick’s standalone Human Rights Policy and informed by the expectations of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPs) and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.

“Our policy, simply put, is to respect the human rights of all individuals impacted by our operations, including employees, contractors and external stakeholders. Wherever we operate, we seek to avoid causing or contributing to human rights violations and to facilitate remedial action. The policy is guided by our philosophy of building mutually beneficial relationships with our local communities,” Bristow said.

The report also provides an insight into Barrick’s salient human rights issues such as non-discrimination in the workplace, health and safety, working conditions, resettlement, security, water and the rights of indigenous people; and reflects on Barrick’s legacy human rights challenges as well as the actions the company has taken to remedy these.

Enquiries:

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future performance, constitutes “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “ensure”, “empower”, “seek”, “facilitate”, “guide”, “challenge”, “may”, “will”, “can”, “should”, “could”, “would”, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to Barrick’s Human Rights Policy and the implementation of Barrick’s Human Rights Policy and related standards following the merger with Randgold; the anticipated benefits of Barrick’s human rights training program and human rights assessments, Barrick’s commitment to respecting the human rights of all individuals impacted by our operations, and actions taken by Barrick to facilitate remedial action including with respect to legacy human rights challenges and salient human rights issues in line with Barrick’s Human Rights Policy. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this press release in light of management’s experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements which are not guarantees of future events, and speak only as of the date made. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, and the risks that may affect Barrick’s ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


