BARRIE RESIDENT ONE STEP CLOSER TO COLLECTING LOTTERY PRIZE

·1 min read

Prize Claim Subject to Insider Win Process

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Donna Stacey of Barrie is one step closer to claiming a lottery win of $70,000 with INSTANT SUPREME 7 (Game #2227).

As Donna is an employee at an authorized OLG retailer, this prize falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win. Donna did not purchase or validate the ticket at her place of employment.

As of today's date, the claimant has completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim.

To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG's Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win. If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimant on April 23, 2022.

If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.

The ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Bryne Drive in Barrie.

For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario.

Play for Ontario
100 per cent of OLG's proceeds are invested in Ontario
OLG.ca

PlaySmart.ca
Knowledge you can bet on.
Follow on Twitter @PlaySmartOLG

ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600

Disponible en français

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c1914.html

