Barrie tornado causes $75 million in insured damage

·3 min read

Communities in Innisfil, Kawartha Lakes, Little Britain, Manilla, Lindsay, and Lake of Bays were also impacted by July 15 tornadoes

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The six EF-2 strength tornadoes that hit Barrie, Innisfil, Kawartha Lakes, Little Britain, Manilla, Lindsay, and Lake of Bays on July 15 caused $75 million in insured damage, according to initial estimates from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ). The tornadoes resulted in 10 injuries, 71 uninhabitable homes and over 2,200 insurance claims for damage to personal and commercial property.

Insurance Bureau of Canada (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)
Insurance Bureau of Canada (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)

"Our thoughts are with those whose lives have been disrupted and whose homes have been destroyed," said Kim Donaldson, Vice-President, Ontario, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). "We're beyond thankful that this storm did not lead to any loss of life, which is the most important thing. Homes, cars and businesses can be replaced and fixed, but the same cannot be said of lives."

"Canada's insurers are here to help residents recover and rebuild from this loss," Donaldson continued. "Anyone who has been impacted by this event, or with questions about their home, auto or business insurance, should call their insurance representative or IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help."

Damage caused by wind is typically covered by home, commercial property and comprehensive auto insurance policies. IBC reminds residents that the insurance industry is committed to assisting its customers throughout the entire claims process for this and any other severe weather event.

"Insurers have been in the community since day one, working hard to help their clients throughout the entire claims process, and will be there until all policyholders have been looked after," said Donaldson. "Your insurance representative is on your side and is committed to helping you through this devastating event."

The tornadoes that hit Barrie and other communities on July 15 are a sobering reminder of the increasing risk facing communities across Canada. IBC continues to advocate to governments at all levels on the urgent need to do more to prioritize investments that build our resilience and better protect our families and communities from a changing climate. Canada must develop a comprehensive plan to close governance gaps and improve climate defence overall, including enhancements to the current building code to protect against severe wind events. IBC is committed to working closely with the private sector and governments to improve Canada's preparedness for and resilience to severe weather events.

The amount of insured damage is an estimate provided by CatIQ (www.catiq.com) under licence to IBC.

Resources

If you have questions, contact your insurance representative or IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC or email ConsumerCentre@ibc.ca

For additional information, visit http://www.ibc.ca/on/disaster/wind

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

For media releases and more information, visit IBC's Media Centre at www.ibc.ca. Follow us on Twitter @IBC_Ontario or like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC.

Insurance questions? Contact us. We&#39;re here to help. (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)
Insurance questions? Contact us. We're here to help. (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/18/c8961.html

