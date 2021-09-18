Barrier Materials Market size to accelerate at 7% CAGR during 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Identify the latest industry trends, growth accelerators, and risk factors in the global barrier materials market.
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The barrier materials market is expected to grow by USD 889.00 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The market will be driven by factors such as the rising demand for barrier materials by major end-user industries, increasing use of barrier materials in developing countries, and the use of PVDC. However, the presence of sringent health and environmental regulations regarding the use of barrier materials will hamper the market growth.
Barrier Materials Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the segmentation by end-users, the market witnessed maximum demand for barrier materials from the food and beverages industry in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Barrier Materials Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 43% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and India will emerge as the key markets for barrier materials in APAC.
Companies Covered:
Asahi Kasei Corp.
Chang Chun Group
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.
Dow Inc.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Kuraray Co. Ltd.
Kureha Corp.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
Solvay SA
Teijin Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
PVDC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
EVOH - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
PEN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Asahi Kasei Corp.
Chang Chun Group
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.
Dow Inc.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Kuraray Co. Ltd.
Kureha Corp.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
Solvay SA
Teijin Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
