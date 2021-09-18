U.S. markets closed

Barrier Materials Market size to accelerate at 7% CAGR during 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

Identify the latest industry trends, growth accelerators, and risk factors in the global barrier materials market.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The barrier materials market is expected to grow by USD 889.00 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The market will be driven by factors such as the rising demand for barrier materials by major end-user industries, increasing use of barrier materials in developing countries, and the use of PVDC. However, the presence of sringent health and environmental regulations regarding the use of barrier materials will hamper the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Barrier Materials Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Barrier Materials Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download our Free Sample Report to know more about the factors impacting market growth

Barrier Materials Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the segmentation by end-users, the market witnessed maximum demand for barrier materials from the food and beverages industry in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Barrier Materials Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 43% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and India will emerge as the key markets for barrier materials in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Jerrycans Market - Global jerry cans market is segmented by material (plastic and steel) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global High Barrier Packaging Film Market - Global high barrier packaging film market is segmented by end-user (food industry, healthcare industry, consumer goods industry, and other industries) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Chang Chun Group

  • Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.

  • Dow Inc.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Kuraray Co. Ltd.

  • Kureha Corp.

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

  • Solvay SA

  • Teijin Ltd.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • PVDC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • EVOH - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • PEN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Chang Chun Group

  • Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.

  • Dow Inc.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Kuraray Co. Ltd.

  • Kureha Corp.

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

  • Solvay SA

  • Teijin Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/barrier-materials-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barrier-materials-market-size-to-accelerate-at-7-cagr-during-2021-2025--covid-19-analysis-drivers-restraints-opportunities-and-threats--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301379418.html

SOURCE Technavio

