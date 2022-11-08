U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,831.78
    +24.98 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,149.85
    +322.85 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,635.77
    +71.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.34
    +3.53 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.42
    -2.37 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.10
    +35.60 (+2.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    +0.49 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0077
    +0.0058 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1420
    -0.0720 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1557
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5520
    -1.0230 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,918.34
    -1,810.68 (-8.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.34
    -19.57 (-4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2022

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global barrier resins market.

The global barrier resins market is expected to grow from $3.23 billion in 2021 to $3.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.75%. The growth is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.58%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the barrier resin market are Kuraray Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Tenjin Limited, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Solvay International, El du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ineos, Lyondellbasell Industries, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., LG Chem, INVISTA, Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Valspar Corporation, Sabic, Borealis Ag, Sinopec, Braskem S.A., Hanwha Total Petroleum, NOVA Chemicals Corporation, EVAL Europe N.V, Zheijang Juhua Co., Ltd., Toray Industries and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

The barrier resin market consists of sales of barrier resins by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to plastics that are used in packaging to prevent the penetration of gases, vapours (water or solvent), or liquids.

The main barrier resin packaging types include flexible packaging and rigid packaging. Flexible packaging is mostly made from plastic, film, foil, and paper and hence is light, compact, and flexible. The different resin types include polyvinylidene chloride, ethylene vinyl alcohol, polyethylene naphthalate, polyamide, polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl alcohol and other resin types used in applications such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical and medical, cosmetics, agriculture, industrial and other applications.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the barrier resin market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Increasing demand for the longer shelf life of food products is contributing to the growth of the barrier resin market. There has been an increasing demand for food products with a longer shelf life. Barrier resins are used in the food and beverage packaging industry to protect packed goods from moisture and to prevent gas penetration.They provide enhanced shelf life, consistency, and prevent odour and UV rays from entering the container, thus protecting the vitamin content of the food.

In 2020, UAE-based FMCG company, Truebell, saw a threefold increase in demand for long-shelf-life products. The company saw an increase in the popularity of long-shelf life food products and baking ingredients, along with an increase in the consumption of home-cooked meals. Thus, the growing demand for a longer shelf life of food products will drive the growth of the barrier resin market.

The development of organic resins is a key trend gaining popularity in the barrier resin market. Major companies operating in the barrier resin market are focused on developing new organic resins that are environmentally friendly and sustainable.

For instance, in December 2020, Netherlands-based Royal DSM, a key science-based company involved in health, nutrition, and materials, launched Discovery resins for the packaging industry that are sustainable and plant-based. The SP-6400XP is a part of DSM's Discovery range of resins and emits fewer VOCs and carbon emissions for the printing and packaging industry.

The countries covered in the Barrier Resins market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Barrier Resins Market Characteristics

3. Barrier Resins Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Barrier Resins

5. Barrier Resins Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Barrier Resins Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Barrier Resins Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Barrier Resins Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Barrier Resins Market, Segmentation By Packaging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Flexible Packaging

  • Rigid Packaging

6.2. Global Barrier Resins Market, Segmentation By Resin Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Polyvinylidene Chloride

  • Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

  • Polyethylene Naphthalate

  • Polyamide

  • Polyethylene Terephthalate

  • Polyethylene

  • Polypropylene

  • Polyvinyl Alcohol

  • Other Resin Types

6.3. Global Barrier Resins Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Food And Beverage

  • Pharmaceutical And Medical

  • Cosmetics

  • Agriculture

  • Industrial

  • Other Applications

7. Barrier Resins Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Barrier Resins Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Barrier Resins Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/81fpx6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barrier-resins-global-market-report-2022-301671703.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing deliveries fall in October while orders rise

    Boeing delivered 35 airplanes in October -- down from its 51 deliveries in September that tied its June performance, when it exceeded the 50-plane threshold for the first time since March 2019. The October deliveries included 23 737 airplanes, which was down from 37 737s in September. Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief Stan Deal said last week at an investor conference that the decline in 737 MAX deliveries was the result of its quality management system catching "a defect in the fuselage, two defects and delayed deliveries."

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • Southern Copper Gets a Fundamental Supporter

    On Tuesday a sell-side firm raised their fundamental opinion of Southern Copper Corp to overweight (buy) with a $54 price target. In this daily bar chart of copper futures (continuous contract) we can see that prices have rallied above the 50-day moving average line. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is still in a decline but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is crossing the zero line now for an outright buy signal.

  • Raytheon sees castings shortages spilling into next year amid aftermarket demand

    U.S. aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Tuesday stability in supply of castings, used in making engines, may only happen well into next year after a strong recovery in aftermarket sales put further pressure on a battered supply chain. "I think we expect that (castings supply) to take the rest of this year and into probably through most of next year to stabilize and get back kind of to the levels where we need to see it," Raytheon finance chief Neil Mitchill said. Raytheon, a supplier to planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE, is working with vendors to find alternative ways to test and qualify materials and help them get parts out of their doors faster, Mitchill said at a Baird conference.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Breaking Down Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Before Earnings

    Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) third quarter earnings report on November 8 will be heavily covered with famed investor Warren Buffett controlling a significant stake in the company. Trading near its 52-week high of $77.13 seen in August, a strong Q3 report could help the stock reach new highs.

  • These 2 Segments Could Become Amazon's Next Big Thing

    When you're invested in a business as large as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), you must pay attention to all of its businesses. For example, Amazon's cloud computing segment, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has emerged as an essential growth and profit center for the overall company, but two segments that posted AWS-like growth last quarter were third-party seller services and advertising. Third-party seller services isn't a new vertical -- it started appearing in financial reports as far back as four years ago.

  • Lordstown stock surges on Foxconn investment

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Lordstown Motors missing on earnings as well as a $170 million investment into the company by Foxconn.

  • Chicago Is Coming for London’s Metal Trading After LME Stumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- As the London Metal Exchange wades through the fallout of this year’s nickel crisis, its American rival is gaining ground.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsChicago-base

  • Stria Announces Resource Definition Drilling Commenced

    Initial 10,000m program by partner Cygnus Gold targeting multiple outcropping spodumene zones with up to 2.6% Li2O

  • Nvidia Plans New Graphics-Processing Chip for China to Meet U.S. Export Rules

    Nvidia says the A800 chip meets the U.S. government's rules, with limitations that would hamper its use in areas such as AI models or supercomputers.

  • 4 Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Technology Solutions Industry

    Despite bearing the brunt of lingering supply chain constraints, industry players like IBM, ZI, AGYS and PAR are gaining from increased demand for integrated solutions and the growing adoption of the multi-cloud model.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Jumped 27% in October

    Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) delivered sizable gains for investors last month as the oil major benefited from rising oil prices and a strong third-quarter earnings report. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 27%. As the chart shows, the stock gained early in the month as oil prices bounced from a months-long slide, and Exxon closed out the month with further gains after it raised its dividend and reported huge profits in its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Diamondback Energy Tops Earnings Views, Returns Nearly $900 Million To Shareholders

    Diamondback Energy earnings are due late Monday with Occidental Petroleum earnings Tuesday night. The energy stocks are in buy zones.

  • Can the PC Market Bounce Back From Its Recent Lows?

    PC shipments have been declining over the past few quarters, impacting players like Lenovo Group (LNVGY), HP Inc. (HPQ), Dell Technologies (DELL) and Apple (AAPL).

  • Diesel shortage keeps fuel prices high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • Oil Slips as Swelling China Covid Cases Outweigh Fuel Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped as China’s renewed commitment to strict Covid-19 policies overshadowed a global market backdrop of shrinking fuel inventories. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekEurope’s Energy Crunch Will Trigger Years of Shortages and Blackouts

  • OPEC+ Cuts That Steadied Market Now Bring Risk of $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rise toward $100 a barrel is exposing some of the risks in OPEC+’s controversial production cuts.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekEurope’s Energy Crunch Will Trigger Years of Shortages and BlackoutsFor about a month, the group’s decis

  • Bayer Profit Boosted by Demand for Seeds and Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG posted earnings that narrowly topped estimates amid sustained demand for agricultural seeds and chemicals including the controversial weedkiller Roundup.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak H

  • US Shale Boom May Have Peaked for Good With a Slowdown Looming

    (Bloomberg) -- The US slashed its forecast for the nation’s oil production growth next year, predicting that output will fall short of an all-time high in the latest sign that the shale boom may have peaked for good.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekEurope