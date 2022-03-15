Barron's Lists Michael Miller, President of Wellesley Asset Management, As One of America's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors

Rankings Based on Assets under Management, Revenue Generated by Advisors for Their Firms, and the Quality of the Advisors' Practices

WELLESLEY, Mass. , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellesley Asset Management, Inc. announced today that President and Chief Investment Officer Michael D. Miller has been named to Barron's "America's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors" 2022 list. It is the largest, most comprehensive collection of the annual advisor listings Barron's publishes. This is the first time Mr. Miller has been ranked on the Barron's Top 1,200 list. He was one of only six Registered Investment Advisors in the state of Massachusetts' top 30 ranked advisors named on the list.

In announcing this year's list, Barron's noted, "Right now, investment advisors have their work cut out for them. For the first time in years, they must navigate a rising interest-rate environment against a backdrop of sustained, elevated inflation and doubts about corporate-earnings durability. Covid-19, which is at the root of the inflation spike, remains a market headwind, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds a fresh dose of uncertainty. At the same time, advisors must persuade clients who have benefited from growth investing or broad indexing that it might be time to tweak the formula."

"I'm extremely pleased to be included on the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list, alongside so many esteemed professionals," said Michael Miller upon hearing about his placement on the list. "Our philosophy of taking an absolute-return oriented approach to investing in alternative fixed income products and convertible bonds has shown itself worthy over time, and especially in today's uncertain market. To get recognized for our success by Barron's is a great validation of what we've been doing."

Greg Miller, Wellesley's CEO and Founder, commented: "Under Michael's leadership, Wellesley Asset Management has grown from a small local RIA firm 15 years ago to a firm with $3 billion in managed assets and 40 employees. This would not have been accomplished without Michael's hard work and exemplary service to our clients, employees, and other investment professionals across the country."

Barron's 2022 Top Advisor Rankings by State are based on data provided by around 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. It is the largest, most comprehensive compendium of the annual advisor listings Barron's publishes and includes a cross-section of private-wealth advisors, from independents who own and operate their own practices to advisors from the large Wall Street firms.

About Wellesley Asset Managment, Inc.

Wellesley Asset Management (Wellesley) is an SEC registered investment advisory firm located in Wellesley, Massachusetts specializing in the management of convertible bonds through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and a private fund. Managing assets approximately $3 billion in regulatory assets under management, Wellesley is a trusted advisor to a diverse client base serving high and ultra-high net-worth individuals, registered investment advisors, institutions, pensions, and other investment professionals throughout the country. Founded in 1991, by Greg Miller, CPA, Wellesley invests in alternative fixed income strategies, market neutral and convertible bonds seeking absolute returns over complete market cycles.

For additional information about Wellesley visit www.wam.com or email the firm at info@wam.com

