Barron's Picks And Pans: BioMarin, Caesars, Royal Caribbean And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story offers ways for investors to play the surge in legal sports gambling.

Other featured articles include some stock picks from Barron's Roundtable panelists.

Also, a second look at energy stocks, the best plays in esports, investing in car chip stocks and more.

Cover story "Sports Gambling Will Be a Huge Opportunity. Bet on These Stocks." by Andrew Bary points out that more states have legalized betting on games, and the industry is pushing wagering over mobile phones. See whether investors can play the trend with Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) and others.

Leslie P. Norton's "Buy Innovative Growth Companies Like BioMarin and L3Harris, Abby Joseph Cohen Says" shows why one Barron's Roundtable panelist likes BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) and others now.

In "Buy Royal Caribbean Stock, Scott Black Says," Leslie P. Norton shares why one of the Barron's 2020 Roundtable panelists currently favors stocks such as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL).

See why Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) are worth a look now, according to the Barron's Roundtable panelist featured in "Deere Is a Titan and Its Stock Is a Bargain, Says Todd Ahlsten" by Leslie P. Norton.

In Steve Garmhausen's "It's Time to Take Another Look at Energy Stocks, a Top Advisor Says," a top investment advisor makes the case that some energy stocks tout solid yields and modest price appreciation may lie ahead. Is Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) among them?

"Esports Is Finding a Huge Audience. These Stocks Are the Best Plays." by Connor Smith suggests that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other tech companies competing for a bigger slice of the esports live-streaming business could present an opportunity for investors.

No matter who wins in electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductor spending looks sure to rise. So says Jack Hough's "Buy These Car Chip Makers Instead of Tesla or GM." Find out if ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) and others made the cut.

In "4 Tech Stocks With Big Dividends for When Things Go Bad," Lawrence C. Strauss reveals how Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) and other reasonably valued tech stocks with solid yields should offer some downside protection in the event of a sector downturn.

Photo credit: Baishampayan Ghose, Flickr

