Barrow Neurological Institute opens major new neuroscience facility

New facility expected to transform the delivery of patient care

Barrow Neuroplex, Phoenix

Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix opens new 130,050 square-foot, five-story neuroscience facility.

PHOENIX, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrow Neurological Institute has officially opened a new neuroscience facility that is expected to serve as a national model for enhancing the patient experience while providing world-class medical care.

Located on the Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center campus in downtown Phoenix, the 130,050 square-foot, five-story facility, called the Barrow Neuroplex, is designed to re-envision the way neuroscience care is delivered to patients. The facility provides a unified space to enhance patient convenience and experience with easier access to physicians, laboratories, imaging, and pre-admission care.

“Barrow has become the destination center for the treatment of neurological conditions and diseases. When people travel across the world to receive care, we want them to have an amazing patient experience that they can’t stop talking about,” says Michael T. Lawton, President and CEO of Barrow Neurological Institute. “The Barrow Neuroplex takes this priority to the next level. By bringing together coordinated care under one roof, we are transforming the way patients access their doctors and are providing them with the very best patient experience.”

The facility serves as the new grand entrance to Barrow and houses outpatient clinics, including neurosurgical, neuro-oncology, and neuro-endocrinology as well as the Institute’s comprehensive stroke center and a pre-admission center. An outpatient surgical center, tailored to performing modern and less invasive surgeries that do not require hospitalization, is currently being constructed within the building.

The addition of the Barrow Neuroplex also allows for a 50 percent expansion in research space in previously occupied areas within the Institute. The research expansion enables the Institute to grow its research programs towards deciphering the most challenging disease of the brain and spine.

Story continues

“These expansions will transform Barrow’s home to capture the creative energy of the neuroscience community, enhance patient treatment, accelerate medical discovery, and save more lives."

Barrow has long been a world leader in health care and has become a beacon of hope for patients from throughout the world. Founded in 1962, the Institute has grown into the world’s largest center for neurosurgical training and its neurosurgeons perform more brain surgeries annually than any other facility in the United States. Barrow is also home to renowned neurological centers including the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, robust neuro-rehabilitation services and one of the nation’s most comprehensive stroke centers. The Institute is consistently ranked annually as a top hospital for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report.

— ### —

Attachment

CONTACT: Carmelle Malkovich Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center 602-406-3319 carmelle.malkovich@dignityhealth.org



