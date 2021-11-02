U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,605.00
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,792.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,876.25
    -18.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,360.20
    +5.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.18
    +0.13 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.80
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.46
    +0.20 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3652
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6130
    -0.3850 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,539.96
    -160.11 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.04
    +42.53 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.09
    -35.53 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Barrows Hotels is looking for acquisitions in Asia and Africa

Barrows Hotel Enterprises
·2 min read

Barrows, the provider of hotel investments and advisory services to hotels in the Middle East, wants to expand in Asia and Russia; Barrows recently started offering asset based lending to the hotel industry to meet the demand for cash flow freedom; Barrows is in the market for over 10 years now and wants to significantly expand its services within the industry.

LONDON, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages more than 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. The company started in 2008 as a real estate investor in the residential market in Dubai. Since 2012, Barrows has changed its strategy and the company is fully focused on the fast-growing hotel industry in the Middle East. Barrows' ambition for the coming years is loud and clear. The company wants to expand its range of services in view of the rapidly growing tourism industry. In addition, Barrows aims for international expansion in growth markets such as Asia, Africa and Russia.

In this context, an office was recently opened in Singapore. With its headquarters in Dubai, the company has a solid market share. The company has been growing strongly in Asian countries since the Covid19 pandemic. Barrows is a well-known gateway for the international hotel industry, acting as a real estate developer, investor and management advisory. Besides the hotel chains, Barrows has the most connections with institutional investors, but also counts family offices and high net worth individuals among its clientele.

By acquiring, Barrows Hotels is expanding its service offerings with various products in various Asian and African countries. With the acquisition, the company wants to grow into an important supplier in the international hotel industry in these regions.

Barrows Chairman Erwin Jager explains that the company will open offices in Johannesburg, Accra and Zhengzhou in the coming 2 months. Acquisitions of existing parties will quickly give Barrows enough scale to offer hotels a wide range of services. In addition to Asia and Africa, the Hotel specialist wants to expand in growth markets such as Russia from 2024. "In the meantime, we will continue to look at opportunities for acquisitions and collaborations. Barrows Hotels focuses on adding new markets and services to serve customers in the best possible way."

For more information:
Barrows Hotel Enterprises
media@barrowshotels.com



Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Why Desktop Metal Stock Exploded 24% Higher Today

    What was it about Desktop Metal today that got everyone so excited about 3D printing stocks again? In a press release today, Desktop Metal announced the opening of a new facility "to meet demand for the world's fastest metal 3D printing technology." "We are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution," explained Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMusk

  • Warren Buffett, Goldman Win From Fintech Gold Rush in India

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s transformation from a financial-technology backwater into a $46 trillion-a-year global leader in digital payments left most international investors watching in awe from the sidelines. Now India is undergoing its own fintech revolution, and the race is on to grab a piece of the action.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Ma

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • What Tesla's move to open superchargers means

    Wedbush's Dan Ives on Tesla's move to open up its supercharging network.&nbsp;

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Roblox sheds more than $1.5 billion in market cap following outage that could have cost millions

    Roblox Corp. was digging itself out Monday from a three-day outage that shut out millions of users, as investors wiped away more than $1.5 billion of the videogame company's market capitalization.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Hits Record Levels As Tesla Surges To All-Time High

    Dow Jones futures were in focus early Tuesday after the stock market rally hit record levels. Tesla stock surged to all-time highs.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy? EV Startup Seeks $55 Billion Valuation In Looming IPO

    Should you buy Rivian stock after the much-hyped Rivian IPO debuts? The startup is seeking a valuation around $60 billion.