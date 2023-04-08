Barry Callebaut AG Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Barry Callebaut AG (VTX:BARN) recently reported its half-yearly numbers. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of CHF4.2b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Barry Callebaut surprised by delivering a statutory profit of CHF42.87 per share, a notable 17% above expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Barry Callebaut

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Barry Callebaut from nine analysts is for revenues of CHF8.54b in 2023 which, if met, would be a reasonable 3.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 23% to CHF83.34. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CHF8.77b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF82.19 in 2023. The consensus seems maybe a little more pessimistic, trimming their revenue forecasts after the latest results even though there was no change to its EPS estimates.

The consensus has reconfirmed its price target of CHF2,305, showing that the analysts don't expect weaker sales expectations next year to have a material impact on Barry Callebaut's market value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Barry Callebaut at CHF2,600 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CHF2,095. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Barry Callebaut is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Story continues

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Barry Callebaut's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7.4% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.1% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.4% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Barry Callebaut to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Barry Callebaut's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at CHF2,305, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Barry Callebaut analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Barry Callebaut has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here