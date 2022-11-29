U.S. markets open in 7 hours 20 minutes

Barry Callebaut announces groundbreaking of new chocolate factory in Neemrana, India

·3 min read

  • Third factory for Barry Callebaut in India is expected to be operational in 2024

  • Upon completion, India will be the Group's largest chocolate producing market in Region Asia Pacific

ZURICH, Switzerland and NEEMRANA, India, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barry Callebaut Group, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, announced the groundbreaking of its third manufacturing facility in India. The new chocolate and compound factory will be located in the Ghiloth industrial area, in the city of Neemrana, about 120 km southwest of Delhi. Upon completion of the new chocolate factory, India will become Barry Callebaut's largest chocolate producing market in Region Asia Pacific. With this announcement, Barry Callebaut's total investment in India over the last 5 years is projected to exceed CHF 50 million.

Barry Callebaut announced the groundbreaking of its third manufacturing facility in India. Upon completion, India will be the Group's largest chocolate producing market in Region Asia Pacific.
Barry Callebaut announced the groundbreaking of its third manufacturing facility in India. Upon completion, India will be the Group’s largest chocolate producing market in Region Asia Pacific.

 

Artist's impression of Barry Callebaut's newly announced chocolate and compound manufacturing facility in Neemrana, India. Scheduled to be operational in 2024, the new chocolate factory will include state-of-the-art assembly lines, catering to the various needs of its customers.
Artist’s impression of Barry Callebaut’s newly announced chocolate and compound manufacturing facility in Neemrana, India. Scheduled to be operational in 2024, the new chocolate factory will include state-of-the-art assembly lines, catering to the various needs of its customers.

This investment reaffirms the company's commitment to the country in the last 15 years. Since the opening of the first CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™ Center in Mumbai in 2007, Barry Callebaut has continuously invested in the Indian chocolate and cocoa market. Today, the company operates two factories in Baramati, producing high-quality chocolate and compound.

"As a global leader in the chocolate industry, India is a key market for Barry Callebaut in Region Asia Pacific. Our ambition in India is to become the market leader for high-quality chocolate and cocoa products," said Jo Thys, President of Barry Callebaut in Asia Pacific. "The creation of our third factory in India clearly displays Barry Callebaut's confidence in this growth market and enables us to get even closer to our customers."

Dhruva Jyoti Sanyal, Managing Director for Barry Callebaut India, said: "India is among the fastest growing chocolate markets in the world. Over the years, we have invested significantly in our local manufacturing and sales capabilities, which positions us well for the future. The new factory will act as a northern hub, bring us closer to customers and create opportunities for us to introduce our high-quality products and industry-leading innovations."

The new greenfield facility in Neemrana will cover a total of 20,000 m2 and is scheduled to be operational in 2024. The new chocolate factory will include state-of-the-art assembly lines capable of manufacturing chocolate and compound in different delivery formats, catering to the various needs of its customers – international food manufacturers, local confectioneries and semi-industrial bakers and patisseries. The new facility will also house a warehouse and a research & development laboratory.

Continued expansion in India to meet customers' demands

The expansion of the Group's footprint in India is tied to the country's rapidly developing demand for high-quality chocolate, and will serve to meet the growing needs of Barry Callebaut's customers.

India is one of the fastest growing markets for the chocolate confectionery industry. Sales volume of chocolate confectionery in India grew +26% in 2021 and at a CAGR of +10% between 2017-2021, according to Nielsen[1].

Barry Callebaut has achieved double-digit volume growth in India over the last five years and currently has more than 160 employees in the country. The company has built its presence in India by serving food manufacturers, and established a strong network of nationwide distribution and committed channel partners over the years. Barry Callebaut also imports to India its global gourmet chocolate brands including Callebaut, Cacao Barry, and Mona Lisa.

In recent months, Barry Callebaut has also unveiled several innovative chocolate products to its customers in India, including its first dairy-free, plant-based chocolate and WholeFruit chocolate, which is made from 100% cacao fruit.

Expanding across Asia Pacific

Barry Callebaut is one of the largest chocolate and cocoa manufacturers in Asia Pacific. Employing more than 1,900 employees in the Region, the company already operates eleven other chocolate and cocoa factories, namely in Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore. The company has also expanded its sales operations in Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines, in addition to its existing sales offices in India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

***All photos can be found in Barry Callebaut's Flickr album: http://bit.ly/NeemranaGroundbreaking

About Barry Callebaut Group (www.barry-callebaut.com):

With annual sales of about CHF 8.1 billion (EUR 7.8 billion / USD 8.6 billion) in fiscal year 2021/22, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 65 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 13,000 people.
The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®, Carma® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa®. The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

Follow the Barry Callebaut Group:   

LinkedIn      Instagram      Twitter      YouTube      Flickr      Facebook

 

[1] Source: Global Chocolate Confectionery, Nielsen (January 2017 to January 2022).

 

(PRNewsfoto/Barry Callebaut Asia Pacific)
(PRNewsfoto/Barry Callebaut Asia Pacific)

SOURCE The Barry Callebaut Group

